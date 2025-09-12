Weekend Event Guide: Sunday Parkways downtown, El Grito, and more

Go downtown and ride your bike on Sunday. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Happy Friday everyone. Please tell your friends and co-workers and neighbors to head downtown for Sunday Parkways on Sunday. Let’s show the haters what kind of city we are and stoke the cycling renaissance!

Beyond that, here are my picks for the weekend…

Saturday, September 13th

The Chocolate Ride – 11:30 am at Irving Park (NE)

No matter your favorite way to enjoy chocolate, this ride will have something for you. Ends at a new chocolate store with games and prizes. More info here.

El Grito Ride – 6:15 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)

It’s the Cumbia edition, so get ready to dance to music from a guest DJ. Biketown bikes available on first come, first served basis. More info here.

Sunday, September 14th

Carry Shit Olympics – 9:00 am at Alberta Park (NE)

Final event of this annual ode to cargo bikes. Come out and connect with other cargo bike aficionados and see all the amazing things cargo bikes can do (and can’t!). More info here.

Sunday Parkways Downtown – 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm

This is it folks! Hop on a bike bus from your neighborhood and get ready to part of Portland’s downtown revitalization with thousands of other awesome people. Let’s show the world what Portland can be! More info here.

Capes and Costumes Cosplay – 1:00 pm at Director Park (SW)

Dress up and join cosplay friends while you roll the Sunday Parkways route together in full costumed splendor! More info here.

Read, Write, Ride – 3:00 pm at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

There’s more to life than Sunday Parkways. And if you love poetry and the written word, you’ll love this chill gathering aimed at inspiring your creativity. More info here.

Singles Bike Ride – 6:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Back by popular demand, this is a great chance to hang with other singles in a low-pressure environment. Expect a river stop and a ride out to Cartopia food cart pod for food and drinks. More info here.

