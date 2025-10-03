Riders file complaint after Hillsboro PD pull over Westside Critical Mass

Last Saturday the Westside Critical Mass ride was pulled over by Hillsboro Police Department officers. The group of about 15-20 riders was headed westbound on East Main Street between NE 6th and 7th. Participants in the ride believe the stop was unnecessary and have filed a complaint with Hillsboro PD.
To learn more, I spoke with Washington County cycling advocate the Westside Critical Mass organizer Rob Lewis (watch a video of our conversation below). Lewis volunteers with Ride Westside and he’s the founder of the Westside Bike Happy Hour. Lewis wasn’t on the ride, but as a leader in that community he’s spoken to a number of folks who were there.
“From what I hear, the police were a bit aggressive and came in kind of hotheaded,” Lewis shared with me Thursday. Thankfully, he added, the ride leaders handled the interaction well and were able to deescalate the situation. How? They were calm and prepared.
“The ride leaders politely explained that the group was riding lawfully. They referenced the legal rules (ORS 814.430), which they carry as a sticker on their bike just for quick reference,” Lewis explained. “They were able to pretty much flip the script on the cops and they actually collected the business cards of two officers involved and then filed a complaint with the Hillsboro PD.”
I also heard from a rider named Don, who was on the ride and interacted with the officers. He told me the officers behavior was, “Pretty condescending.” “I could tell his only motivation was to extract us from the roadway — he was very adamant that we pull off the road. He had the typical holier than thou attitude and told us we were not allowed to block traffic, which I told him was incorrect.” Don told the officers they had no right to stop the group.
Don told me he worried the officer might escalate the situation and could tell he “didn’t appreciate my attitude” so Don stayed quiet after the initial exchange and eventually the officer let them go.
Westside Critical Mass began this year and was on its fifth ride. Initial turnout was about 50 people, but the ride last Saturday was less than half that size. Lewis says the group was near the end of a 10-mile route from Beaverton to Hillsboro. E Main St, where they were pulled over, is a relatively small road with two general travel lanes and parking lanes on each side. There’s no bike lane, so there’s no other place where the riders could have gone. It’s a very clear-cut example of when it’s perfectly legal for bicycle riders to use the full lane.
Lewis believes the officers just wanted to harass the group. “As soon as the cops realized they were in over their head and the riders knew the law better than themselves, their tone changed,” he shared. “They were immediately like, ‘Oh, well we’re here to make sure you guys are riding safely and, you know, we’re looking out for you.'”
Unlike the huge crowds and tense police interactions that characterized Portland’s Critical Mass back in its heyday, the Westside Critical Mass has always had more of a fun, party vibe (its official name is the Westside Critical Mass Party Ride). Lewis said a mix of folks show up: They’ve had high schoolers, folks in their 50s and 60s, and a wide range of bikes — from singlespeeds to family cargo bikes. The goal of the ride is as much about building community and spreading the joy of cycling as it is about pushing for political change. They usually meet at a bike shop where the owner hands out free coffee and donuts.
“We just want to show the show that the West Side community is full of cyclists and that we deserve safe infrastructure,” Lewis said.
As for the police, Don said he spoke to a HPD sergeant (who “seemed receptive”) and let them know more education of officers is needed.
Westside Critical Mass is about having a good time riding bikes. The ride follows a loud speaker playing music carried in a cargo trailer. Don is glad the encounter with police didn’t turn out worse. But, he added, “The whole encounter put a damper on the enjoyment that the group has felt up until that point.”
— Get plugged into all things cycling in Washington County at Westside Bike Happy. It meets at BG’s Food Cartel just steps from the Beaverton Central MAX stop every second and fourth Monday. Next gathering is October 13th. Find more details on the Shift Calendar listing.
What did the sticker say?
I assume it has something that references ORS that pertain to bicycling, including ORS 814.430 which stipulates when bicycle riders are allowed to use the general lane of travel. https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_814.430
It might be good to have/make/get some of these to be available.
Its much easier to deescalate when you have facts and codes in hand.
And understand them as well or better than them when they are overstepping.
I also think we may a pattern of this as the legal climate heats up in general.
Some maybe emboldened with the presence we’re going to be seeing and they don’t want to be seen as soft in general.
The photos show illegal riding, according to the legal citation you provided. I believe it is not legal to ride more than two-abreast (except, possibly, when passing), and only then when it doesn’t impede the ordinary flow of traffic.
I’m generally very sympathetic to CM (apparently no longer leaderless!), but it is difficult to have a group ride that doesn’t run afoul of this law.
The timing of this article is uncanny – this morning on my way to work, a PPB cruiser raced in front of me so they could park in the bike lane. I assumed good intent and thought maybe they were responding to a call. Turns out they just needed to get coffee. As they got out of the cruiser – without checking before they opened the doors lol – I got a side-eye and a “have a safe ride” from one of the officers as I changed to one of the vehicle traffic lanes so I could go around the parked cruiser. You really can’t write better satire than reality provides.
It’s really good that the ride leaders stayed cool but called the cops out on their bullshit. I’m sure that “more education” won’t change the attitude and culture of Hillsboro PD, or any other PD for that matter, because it’s ultimately a reflection of our car-brained American culture. Also the “blocking traffic” thing is so funny to me, like literally out of a Facebook comment section.
Sounds like the ‘olde’ days in Vancouver USA 2000s…used to be the Vancouver “Uncritical Mass Ride”. The police HPD interaction sounded similar to when VPD pulled over a similar sized group of riders riding legally 2 abreast in the curb lane on a 4 lane road. (This section of East Fourth Plain just east of I-5 in front of the County Health Dept / VA Center – 20 years later – now has a protected bi-directional bike track.)
Many thanks to Rob and Ride Westside for amplifying the conditions riders are faced with on the west side.
I love the look on Jonathan’s face when they’re discussing the route from Cascade to Salmonberry because there are just big, fairly treacherous gaps in what should be a fairly straightforward 10-mile ride from Cedar Hills to Downtown Hillsboro. But that Jenkins/Baseline stretch is still designed largely for high-speed vehicles.
And then Main, where the group was pulled over? Single riders get nothing but grief there constantly despite it being the primary route into downtown. Hillsboro has had a difficult time wrapping its mind around cohesive bicycle infrastructure: Putting well-intended and often effective cycle tracks for leisure riders in certain neighborhoods (Jackson School has reinvigorated that neighborhood and increased casual bike traffic downtown) while letting entire sections of the city go fallow.
And Rob is right: You’ll have cyclists here cite the bike lanes on Evergreen as some of the best in the city, but it’s two stripes of paint between Intel bike teams and dump trucks from data center construction sites going by a 50 miles per hour.
It’s commendable that the city actively looks to pinch Oak and Baseline through downtown and make them more bikeable, but Washington County as a whole does little to connect its map and make it easier for cyclists to travel by bike alone. I’d like to think that seeing more cyclists around would help the HPD and others acclimate to their presence. But that’s a tough ask when your cities still contain orphan highways, unprotected ditches, and urban centers lacking even basic bicycle infrastructure.
In one of those images, I see a group of bicycle riding “legal experts” blocking a right turn lane, a crosswalk, a full traffic lane, and a lead rider violating the intersection, possibly impeding cross traffic at a spot where bike infrastructure is very clearly available.
In another, riders are again massed outside of the provided bicycle infrastructure and on the pedestrian right-of-way.
The cops were wrong in this circumstance and need more education. Let’s not ignore that these riders are also not living up to the letter of the law. Does that not matter because the intent was benign fun and advocacy? I’ve been doing large group rides in Washington County for over 20 years. Not only have we had no issues with local police or sheriff’s deputies, but they are also very responsive when we have phoned in dangerous drivers, possibly intoxicated drivers, and when harassed by motor vehicles on Washington County roads. I don’t wish for that goodwill to disappear because some loose group of advocates got BikePortland to deliver a second dose of humiliation.