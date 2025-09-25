Oregon DMV limits testing in hopes drivers take it more seriously

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
7
High five for better driving! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The sad state of driver training and knowledge is a constant source of frustration and dismay for many safe streets advocates. It seems like the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will give a license to just about anyone, and it’s become so easy to pass the tests that they don’t really provide any type of substantive education — or at least it appears that way judging from all the terrible driving we see every day. I can’t remember the last time I had good news to share on this front, so I’m excited to relay what feels like a little nugget of progress.

“We’ve had customers take the test 10 or more times per day, indicating they are not learning the information but hoping to pass by chance.”

— Oregon DMV

Starting October 1st, a change from the Oregon DMV should result in better educated drivers. Currently, folks applying for a license can take the knowledge test as many times as they want to in one day. This was new to me before I learned about it from a DMV email this morning which read, “We’ve had customers take the test 10 or more times per day, indicating they are not learning the information but hoping to pass by chance.” Yikes!

I reached out to ODOT Public Information Officer Chris Crabb to learn more. She said the change in guidance from unlimited testing to just two per day, which is now standardized statewide, was done to improve road safety. “The purpose of the knowledge test is to ensure the new driver knows the rules of the road and has some basic safe driving information,” Crabb shared with BikePortland. “By limiting the testing to twice a day, we are encouraging people to take the test seriously.”

Crabb added that not only does the DMV think the test will improve comprehension and encourage more study of the Oregon Driver Manual, but it will also free up DMV staff time. “Our counter staff spend a lot of time with individuals who continually retake the test, and that’s especially true for Portland offices. Reducing the testing will allow them to help more people in line.”

So here’s to ODOT acknowledging the connection between DMV testing and road safety! I hope the next steps are to talk more about what’s on the test, how often people are required to take it, and so on.

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

7 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mark
Mark
6 hours ago

I would love to see the data about how often this multiple tests a day occurs. Jonathan, any chance they shared that?

1
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
6 hours ago
Reply to  Mark

They didn’t. But funny you mention this because I just completed a public records request for the pass/fail rate of all driver knowledge tests for the past 2 years.

7
Reply
Matt P
Matt P
3 hours ago

Language barriers maybe?

1
Reply
Dan
Dan
2 hours ago
Reply to  Matt P

I’m sure they make accommodations for non-English speakers and people with learning disabilities.
That being said, you need to be able to comprehend what “road closed” means.

0
Reply
dw
dw
2 hours ago
Reply to  Matt P

I am fairly certain they offer it in multiple languages. At any rate, being able to understand enough English to know what “No Turn on Red” or freeway exit signs mean is probably a reasonable expectation for someone who is going to get behind the wheel.

1
Reply
Dan
Dan
2 hours ago

I spent the summer working on an ODOT project and it has been a radicalizing experience for me.
The criteria should be 1 written test per day, behind the wheel testing every 10 years (more testing when you are older), and mandatory traffic school if you can’t pass either on your 3rd try. The tests also need to be harder, prohibit driver assists and cameras, and include parallel parking.
Driving is a privilege. A safe work place and life is a right.

2
Reply
soren
soren
28 minutes ago

Our counter staff spend a lot of time with individuals who continually retake the test, and that’s especially true for Portland offices.

Can confirm, based on driver behavior.

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

Weekend Event Guide: Westside Critical Mass, ‘Cross Crusade, and more

Portland’s long-awaited e-bike rebate program to soft launch Monday

Oregon DMV limits testing in hopes drivers take it more seriously

What’s behind one man’s anti-Shift campaign?

From the Archives

Portlanders show solidarity with Palestinians at ride for para-cycling team