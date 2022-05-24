Audit finds Oregon DMV under collected $1.7 million in fees from car drivers

(Source: Persistent Fee Errors Occurring in DMV’s Title and Registration Transactions, ODOT Audit Services)

The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is having a very hard time figuring out how much to charge drivers for title and registration fees.

An internal audit of a subset of fee transactions released earlier this month by the Oregon Department of Transportation revealed that the DMV charged people the wrong amount in title fees 17% of the time and levied incorrect car registration fees 26% of the time. The mistakes included both overcharging and undercharging car owners.

According to the audit, the DMV under collected about $1.7 million in fees — and that’s just from the transactions auditors reviewed.

Why does ODOT care about this? Because title and registration fees make up about $1 billion (with a “b”) of their annual revenue, a sizable chunk of the $6.8 billion total and not too far behind what they make in gas taxes. And as ODOT looks into the future with big plans for congestion pricing and tolls, they need to make sure public trust is rock solid.

Unfortunately, what they found at DMV is pretty bad. “Results of the audit found a high rate of error,” ODOT Director Kris Strickler wrote in a letter to the Oregon Transportation Commission ahead of their meeting in Salem on May 12th.

Of the 702,343 transactions analyzed by the audit, 7,151 customers paid too much and 156,972 customers didn’t pay enough.

Tiered fee structure charges more for higher MPG vehicles.

There are several culprits and they all come back to errors being made in mileage per gallon ratings — something that has become more complicated since a tiered fee structure went into place in January 2020 and more Oregonians are buying hybrid and fully-electric vehicles.

Title and registration fees in Oregon are based on a vehicle’s MPG rating set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (electric cars and trucks are a separate tier). Oregon went to a tiered fee structure (at right) in order to close the gap in gas taxes paid by owners of high-mileage vehicles. Since more fuel-efficient cars pay a lot less in gas taxes (ODOT’s #1 source of non-federal revenue) and still use the same transportation system, ODOT wants to “reduce this inequity in how drivers pay.”

The problems at DMV arose when vehicles were placed in the wrong tiers due to faulty MPG ratings being used. The errors are blamed on a combination of faulty equipment, incorrect MPG data taken from auto dealerships, and mistakes made about driver enrollment in the state’s OReGO program (a voluntary vehicle miles traveled fee pilot).

For example, if DMV assigns a 25 mph rating to a vehicle that has an EPA rating of 40 MPG, they end up undercharging the owner by $20.

For some reason there was an especially high number of errors on the base model Toyota Prius where a majority of owners — 18,813 out of 32,935 — where charged less than the correct amount.

“The implementation of the tiered fee structure has led to multiple issues that ODOT needs to address for the approach to be fair to Oregon drivers and to bolster equity in paying for the transportation system,” the audit reads. “ODOT has not captured the full potential of increased revenue by under charging on a sizeable number of transactions.”

Among its recommendations, ODOT says DMV needs to implement a quality control process, offer vehicle owners reimbursements, make a decision on how to address people who underpaid, and so on.

You can download a copy of the audit here (PDF).

Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

Our multi-year failure to require current plates (or any plates at all) has cost the DMV far more money, and has been instrumental in driving the city’s huge leap in auto thefts — a crime category in which we already led the nation.

12 hours ago
Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

(To say nothing of the multiple homicides that have occurred due to resulting confrontations.)

11 hours ago
JP
Guest
JP

Agreed. In the past couple years in Portland, it’s become optional to pay transit fair, optional to return your library books on time, and optional to have license plates. It’s bad policy. What’s the point in having rules while broadcasting that the rules will not be enforced?

10 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

Lucky thing that ODOT doesn’t prioritize driving or have a maintenance backlog.

It’s all part of a frustrating pattern. Gas taxes are no longer a useful proxy for road use, so now we need VMT. Nobody seems interested in actively enforcing norms, so instead we get cameras. Working from home, but now your computer has monitoring software. The list of new problems with invasive solutions goes on.

11 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

So if you don’t drive very often you’ll want to own a huge/old vehicle with bad mileage so that the DMV fees are low. Then we have the less experienced drivers using the most dangerous vehicles when they feel they need to drive.

9 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Only if you don’t understand the total cost of operation of your vehicle. Even with the higher DMV fees, you will pay less for those fees than you will for gas tax over time.

6 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Why does ODOT care about this? Because title and registration fees make up about $1 billion (with a “b”) of their annual revenue, a sizable chunk of the $6.8 billion total and not too far behind what they make in gas taxes.

I just want to unpack this a little. This means that ODOT’s budget is $1bn title/reg fees, and a little more than $1bn in gas taxes.

This means that the majority — two-thirds, in fact — of ODOT’s budget comes from other sources.

I really think that should put the lie to this idea that people driving high-MPG vehicles need to pay more to compensate for “their fair share” and thus be negatively-incentivized against driving more efficient vehicles.

We are all — drivers and non-drivers alike — paying for the majority of ODOT’s budget through general state funds, i.e. income taxes.

(And yes, roads are used for more than personal vehicle travel; and yes, focusing on high-MPG vehicles and electric vehicles ignores the environmental consequences of car-centric production & development regardless of their means of locomotion. I don’t own a car and I hope more and more people will be able to have that as a viable way of life through protected bike infrastructure, pedestrian-centric development and adequate transit. I’m just pointing out that in this, as in everything, ODOT is presenting the numbers in such a way as to specifically make environmental impacts even worse.)

8 hours ago
Doug Allen
Subscriber
Doug Allen

You are leaving out motor carrier (truck weight-mile taxes) revenue and federal funds from the equation, but I agree, charging higher registration fees for vehicles that use less fuel seems like a bad approach.

7 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

I wish they were less concerned about “creating equity for people driving EV’s” and more concerned about capturing fees based on size/weight/studded tires.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

Studded tires should be outlawed

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Or at least taxed at $50 per tire at the point of sale.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

You might want to factor in the inaccuracy of MPG ratings. My last two vehicles (2011 Ford Crown Victoria and 2007 Saturn Vue), both get over 10% above the mpg ratings. I went on-line and this is very common. I know nothing about mpg ratings, but it appears that they mean little, in relationship to reality. So, I might be paying too high a ‘rate’ for my 24 mpg Saturn, but I am getting 27-28 mpg in the real world. Justice is done.

6 hours ago
