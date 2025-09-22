Monday Roundup: Transit demise, Stockholm success, GREEN streets, and more

Hi friends. Welcome to the week. Below are the most notable stories either I came across myself or folks shared with me over the past seven days…

Sober argument for transit: Transit expert Jarrett Walker pens one of his most powerful pieces yet on how urban/rural politics and car-centric thinking impacts our approach to adequately funding public transit. (Bloomberg)

My kind of research: A working paper from researchers from Italy and Switzerland about how the presence of the Tour de France (a “place-based intervention”) impacts voting patterns and economics. (SocArXiv Papers)

GREEN Streets Act: Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley teamed up with Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and others to propose active transportation legislation that includes a fix-it first provision, GHG targets, public transit support, and more. (Senator Markey’s Office)

Stockholm’s approach to downtown revitalization: “We want people to really think about whether it’s worth it to own a car, or whether it makes more economic sense to rely on the public transport network.” (Politico)

Golf carts FTW: I’m not necessarily anti-car, I’m anti-big, unsafe, loud, toxic, society-killing vehicles — which is why I am truly fascinated at how many golf cars are used in this town in Georgia. (Jalopnik)

E-cargo bikes are here to stay: I know this is preaching to the choir, but I just love seeing non-bike outlets screaming from the rooftop that folks should stop buying cars and consider an e-bike instead. (The Verge)

Trump Admin taking us backwards: Among all the other challenges facing transportation departments these days we have a president who is directing his cronies to take away grants that fund bike/walk/transit and wants to refocus the funding on car-centric projects. (Streetsblog USA)

Carfree highway costs politician: A city supervisor in San Francisco who was ousted by voters for his role in making a coastal highway carfree says it was all worth it. (NY Times)

The e-moto problem: I’m happy to see national industry nonprofit People for Bikes lay out the reason we have to stop calling e-motos, “e-bikes.” (People for Bikes)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.