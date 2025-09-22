Portland councilor pursues hot dog urbanism with street vendor proposal

Portland City Councilor Mitch Green wants to make it easier for vendors to open up shop on city sidewalks. An ordinance sponsored by Green that will be heard at a meeting of the Arts and Economy Committee tomorrow, would promote free enterprise by removing regulatory barriers he says make small-scale vending on sidewalks infeasible.
Call it hot dog urbanism.
Green believes fewer restrictions on things like hot dog carts would spur more vibrant streets and public spaces that not only generate more revenue for the city and opportunity for up-and-coming entrepreneurs (many of whom can’t afford a food cart), but would also lead to higher quality public spaces. After all, it’s a tried and true tenet of good urbanism that giving people reasons to linger longer makes cities and spaces more interesting.
Among documents Green has filed on city council’s website is a list of frequently asked questions from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, and Green appeared in a selfie with a massive hot dog at an event in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Sunday. While he’s having fun injecting hot dogs into civic discourse, Green is serious about this legislative effort. He wants to amend Chapter 17.26 (Sidewalk Vendors) of Portland City Code.
The current code has three provisions Green’s ordinance is looking to remove: it requires someone to get written consent from adjacent property owners as part of their permit application; it has proximity restrictions that prevent someone from receiving a vendor permit if they are within 100 feet of another permit holder on the same block; and it only allows permits within areas zoned commercial.
Here’s how Green is selling his proposal:
Economic Opportunity for Under-Served Communities: Sidewalk vending often serves as an entry point for immigrants, refugees, low-income residents, and other underrepresented entrepreneurs. Eliminating the adjacent-owner consent requirement reduces a gatekeeping mechanism that has, in some cases, excluded these groups from participating.
Cultural Vibrancy: Street vending brings cultural diversity to the public realm, allowing communities to share food, crafts, and services reflective of Portland’s ethnic and cultural richness. Removing the consent barrier helps preserve and grow this cultural expression.
Accessibility and Age Diversity: Sidewalk vending creates opportunities for youth entrepreneurship, seniors seeking supplemental income, and individuals with disabilities who may not be able to operate traditional storefronts.
Green’s not alone in thinking more vendors on Portland sidewalks would be a good thing. Early last year the Portland Bureau of Transportation launched a pilot project to allow food trucks to operate from parking spots and serve folks directly on the sidewalk. The idea behind that project was also to spur activation of city streets and help revitalize downtown.
The move could also spark more bike-based businesses which are the perfect size for selling on street corners.
Ryan Hashagen, owner Old Town-based Icicle Tricycles, supports the ordinance. A former sidewalk vendor himself, Hashagen calls sidewalk vending, “the most approachable and lowest barrier form of entrepreneurship” and believes it enlivens and activates spaces by bringing more eyes to the street.
“Icicle Tricycles started 25 years ago vending ice cream and flowers on the sidewalks and streets of the Pacific Northwest,” he shared with BikePortland this morning. “These initial vending businesses employed people, brought activation to otherwise dormant streets, and led us to ultimately purchase a 30,000 square foot warehouse in the Central City where we manufacture carts and tricycles for businesses and organizations around the world — all from vending ice cream and flowers on city sidewalks!”
I’ve heard grumbling from urbanists and transportation advocates for years about how dead many of our public spaces are compared to other cities. While our food cart scene is unrivaled, they are confined to private property and lack the accessibility, transparency and spontaneity that smaller vendors provide.
Green sees his ordinance as a way to provide a quick shot-in-the-arm for Portland’s reputation as a leader in public space innovation. In comments today at Council’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee meeting, he acknowledged that making it easier to sell hot dogs and churros on the sidewalk isn’t the most important thing to spend his time on in this moment. “We’ve got a lot of urgent work to do. But one of those is to do vibes cultivation. We need to continue to cultivate good vibes for the city,” Green said. And while he wasn’t referring to this ordinance when he said that, based on the initial reactions to this I’ve seen online, he’s definitely onto something.
— What kind of vibes are you feeling about this? You can sign up to testify or share written comments on this proposal here.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Jonathan, thanks for reporting on this. I think Councilor Green’s proposed ordinance is worth considering, for all the reasons you mentioned in your article.
It also feels timely given my comments to you earlier today. I don’t want to derail the conversation, but I’ll float the same idea here. As I said, other than a few proclamations and some faux outrage, it’s hard for me to see what our Peacock council members have actually accomplished over the past eight months for active transportation in the Portland metro region. Maybe you could put together a scorecard article rating each of the 12 council members, similar to the pre-election scorecards. That kind of rating might also help counter the biting Sunday editorial from The Oregonian, which I referenced in a post yesterday.
Maybe the City Council should start looking at all the over the top restrictive rules we have in Portland. Eliminating barriers for businesses being one, but also for home owners (prime example the tree/bush codes) to make Portland a more welcoming place for individuals and businesses.
Your name is Solar and you have something against trees?
My new neighbor just cut down a beautiful, healthy tree that had been growing next to his house (new to him) since the 1960s. It was too close to the house, he said, and it could fall on his house. Better not take a chance.
So the city said, Sure – cut it down. So he did. Ugliness ensues. And his lot and now the entire street is hot as hell. That’s what happens when we have no more tree code.
And maybe PCEF paid for his permit (I don’t know when they’re going to start doing that, or even if the proposal passed).
I hope this can reopen discussions for vending in parks, too! I’d quit my day job and start a tricycle coffee shop out front of Waterfront Park or elsewhere on the Esplanade if it were allowed
Where is the disability community on this proposal? Aren’t they universally against more “sidewalk clutter”?
From what I’ve seen Portland doesn’t care about homeless encampments blocking sidewalks…despite a “settlement” to prevent this. The disabled (and other pedestrians) already have to walk/roll in the street…why would chock a block hot dog carts be a problem?
Don’t forget how they handed over our sidewalks to venture capital backed “rideshare” companies to use as storage for e-scooters.
Where are rideshare companies using sidewalks for storing e-scooters?
Everywhere people use them outside locations where there are dedicated parking areas for them?
Jesus Christ.
Try being disabled and getting around, then you’ll really say Jesus Christ.
I’m guessing it could be a reaction to assuming there’s a “disability community” and that “they” would have one opinion.
People with disabilities are a pretty diverse group–much more so than the (whatever it would be) “bike community”.
I suspect that Jesus might have enjoyed a hotdog and helped any “disability” folks around food-cart impediments (if needed). Living in community means helping each other when it’s appropriate. Embracing life means enjoying the simple moment of “now” where a really good hotdog on the corner might be worth falling off the vegan wagon. These two experiences are not mutually exclusive.
There goes Mitch again – trying to solve our most pressing problems. How about focusing on the flight of businesses from downtown? The hot dog carts aren’t going to bring in much.
Also not happy with Mitch for spending $20k on the Vienna boondoggle when gov’t needs to tighten its belt.
Instead going to Vienna our Socialist progressive could take a simple trip to visit
Conservative Boise, Idaho where they Closed a Half mile street in the heart of their downtown to create a very lively Pedestrian street full of restaurants, vendors and small business. The Trump crowd there knows more about how to make a city downtown successful than our entire city government.
More street life isn’t a bad thing. Why not make some minor gains while still solving bigger issues? Portland needs any wins right now: small and big. The two things can happen at the same time.
Sorry, what is the other thing?
Hamburgers.
I hope Portland is careful to prevent or restrict the use of gas/diesel generators to power these.
I think eating concentrated animal feeding operation mystery meat cooked on a propane grill in a cart powered by a two-stroke gas generators is a very good fit.
Don’t forget unregistered, uninspected, and uninsured.
NYC has a rigorous system in place to make sure health codes are not violated by street food vendors. This includes access to handwashing facilities, temperature regulation and safeguards against contamination.
Why is the progressives’ answer always deregulation? It’s closer to a libertarian stance than anything I ever expected to see in here in Portland, and that’s not a good look for government— just continually defaulting to an approach of turning rules “off” and ignoring the problems created.
You’re aware that these carts all have to be permitted and follow the relevant and extant county health requirements, including regarding handwashing, garbage, and safe food handling, correct?
All of those health code provisions apply to food carts. The article doesn’t mention that Green wants to remove an health code regulations.
Did you read the article? It very clearly spells out what Green wants to change, and nothing is related to what you’re talking about.
Here’s the elephant in the room: these people are being exploited.
Behind an explosion of hot dog vendors, tales of exploitation and desperation
Trafficking in Plain Sight: In-depth look at street food vending and human trafficking
The hot dog vendors that sprung up overnight in west coast cities are not independent operators, they are organized operations.
Multnomah County agrees.
Why is Mitch supporting exploitation of labor?
Why is Mitch supporting deregulation of food safety regulations?
Why is Mitch supporting illegal alcohol sales to minors?
Why is Mitch supporting the proliferation of unlicensed businesses that directly compete with our beloved food carts and restaurants that are required to strictly follow rules regarding all of the above?
Portland should be very, very confused right now. I know I am.
Since you didn’t read the article, I’ll just point out he’s not doing any of that. He’s removing a couple pointless restrictions that didn’t have anything to do with food safety and has nothing to do with human trafficking. Get a grip on yourself.
Actions have consequences some of which can be unintentional, but real nonetheless. You might not care about human trafficking, but a lot of people do and the I5 corridor in the NW is infamous for it.
Actions have consequences. The whole point to having councilors removed from day to day management was so they could have time to think through and debate the consequences of their actions and not just throw legislation out there and then see what happens.
Portland does not need more unhealthy food. Portland as a matter of public policy does not need to promote hot dogs.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8248168/#:~:text=On%20average%2C%20beef%20production%20emits,et%20al.%2C%202018).
Very surprising for Commissioner Green.
I can’t imagine that retail shop and restaurant owners would react positively to more competitors whose location rent fees are comparatively negligible. As a frequent pedestrian I also have concerns about sidewalk obstructions and ensuing visibility and safety issues. Maybe there’s room for more of these vendors in appropriate locations where sidewalks are wide, but this proposal seems unclear on some pretty important details.
I love street food and fully support allowing glizzy dealers to operate easily.
I am all for this.
I’m all for it if the process includes the ability for adjacent businesses to have influence. If there is a food vendor standing outside of a restaurant it is unfair competition. The restaurant is paying high rents, full cost of employees, and upkeep of their space. The outdoor vendor would have access to the customer before they even get to the door of the restaurant. It really needs to be careful not to allow sidewalk vending that competes with an adjacent brick and mortar business. Our small businesses are already struggling to survive and should have some rights with this policy idea.
Apparently Tiffany Koyama Lane, Olivia Clark, Eric Zimmerman, and Mitch Green are all up for re-election in 2026, and all 4 have already filed an intent to run again (and get campaign donations), so I expect we’ll get lots of news stories from them, about them, grandstanding, free publicity, and so on for the next 12+ months, more so than the other 8 anyway. https://www.portland.gov/smalldonorelections/all-about-2026-election