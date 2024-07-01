Experience the sights and sounds of the Loud N Lit Ride (Video)

2
Friday night’s Loud N Lit Ride was truly one for the ages. If you missed it — or if you were there and weren’t running around all over the place trying to document as much of it as humanly possible like I was — you’re in luck! Watch this video and bask in the bicycle cultural phenomenon that is known locally simply as “bike fun.”

You’ll hear from event participants and ride creator Jon Dutch, whose big personality first graced these pages back in 2008 when he was into gravity biking. These days, when Dutch isn’t leading massive bike rides in Portland, he’s a sought after acrobat who performs at NBA games and other performances nationwide.

Dutch has always had flair so it’s perfect that he’s the person behind Loud N Lit, which has become Portland’s biggest and baddest party dance bike ride of the year.

Don’t miss the full photo gallery I shared over the weekend.

2 Comments
JMA
JMA
5 hours ago

I’m getting tingles watching this video and remembering how absolutely wonderful and wacky Friday night was. Truly one of the most treasured events of the year in this beautiful town.

Jay Cee
Jay Cee
2 hours ago

Great video! Thanks for perfectly capturing this wonderful night in Portland.

