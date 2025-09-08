BikeTiresDirect parent company sold to Backcountry.com

Inside the Velotech HQ in northeast Portland in 2014. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Portland-based Velotech Inc. has been acquired by Backcountry. The sale was reported in Bicycle Retailer & Industry News Magazine (BRAIN) on Thursday. Backcountry is an industry pioneer that made their first sale on the Internet in 1996 and is largely credited with being the first online retailer of outdoor goods.

Velotech was founded in 2002 and is the parent company of e-commerce brands BikeTiresDirect, Western Bikeworks and TriSports. Here’s more from BRAIN:

“Velotech’s cycling-first DNA and operational excellence make them a highly strategic addition to Backcountry,” said Kevin Lenau, the interim CEO of Backcountry. “This partnership is rooted in brand independence and fueled by a shared ambition to better serve riders everywhere.”

Velotech will continue to operate its existing sites independently of Backcountry, according to the company. “Over time, Backcountry and Velotech will explore opportunities to collaborate on product assortment, rider education, content, and fulfillment to further enhance the customer experience,” the company said in a release. “We’re excited to join the Backcountry family,” said Jay Torborg, CEO of VeloTech. “Backcountry’s scale and outdoor expertise will help us serve more riders than ever, while staying true to our roots.”

Reached via email, Torborg told BikePortland he’ll exit the company once the dust settles. “I am looking forward to retiring once I’ve helped to make sure the integration with Backcountry goes well,” Torborg wrote. “I think they will be a great partner.”

A PR rep for Backcountry confirmed that Velotech will maintain their existing warehouse and will-call showroom in Portland. “Velotech staff will continue to operate independently and customers can expect the same great price and same-day shipping,” I was told.

This might be seen as a sign of life from Backcountry, who themselves were purchased by a private equity group just one year ago.

Velotech used to operate a retail store in the Pearl District under its Western Bikeworks banner, but closed that shop in 2020 and consolidated into their current warehouse and showroom in northeast Portland near NE 87th and Columbia Blvd.

Disclaimer: Velotech is a regular BikePortland advertiser, but that relationship did not influence this story.