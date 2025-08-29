Weekend Event Guide: Street art, bike buddies, Asian snacks, and more

Portland’s street art is second to none! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Happy weekend everyone. It’s the final weekend of Bike Summer, but that doesn’t mean summer biking is over! Quite the contrary. We’ve got lots of great days and nights for riding ahead. And of course our awesome community will make sure there’s always something fun to do if you need the motivation to get out there.

One quick note about start times in this guide: I often share the meet-up time, which means the ride will leave a half-hour or so later. But I also always assume folks will click the “more info” link and verify details before heading out. Have a good one!

Saturday, August 30th

Asian Snacks and Friendship Ride – 9:30 am at Peninsula Park (N)

“Close our bike summer and come join the Asian Snacks and Friendship Ride. Indulge in treats from some of the best Asian/Asian-American owned establishments that Portland has to offer.” More info here.

Bike Buddy Appreciation Roll-Out – 10:30 am at Ladds Circle (SE)

“Join us for a summer ride to thank the Bike Buddy Portland community! Whether you’re a Bike Buddy, from Bike Loud, or a community partner, celebrate with us!” More info here.

Portland DSA Ecosocialists Punks N Rec Ride – 1:15 pm at Abernethy Elementary School (SE)

“Do you support Medicare for All, Taxing the Rich, or more bike infrastructure? Do you like the policies of Bernie Sanders, AOC or Zohran Mamdani?You may be a democratic socialist! We’ll be jamming out to some punk hits old and new.” More info here.

Delta Carts Opening Celebration – 4:00 to 10:00 pm at Delta Carts Food Cart Pod (N)

I personally love this place and the bike route to get there is really cool. You should go check it out and what better excuse than there big opening party! More info here.

Nomad Cycles 10 Year Anniversary Party and Kickstarter Launch – 5:15 pm at Oregon Park (NE)

Ride to the party at this amazing local bike shop and help them launch their house-made e-bike brand. “We’re going to have a group ride that meets at Oregon Park and roll together to Nomad Cycles for the big party. All wheels are welcome. Please feel free to join us at Nomad Cycles anytime after 6pm.” More info here.





Sunday, August 31st

Sunday Social from Sellwood Park – 10:00 am at Sellwood Park (SE)

Expect a 20-30 urban jaunt led by an experienced ride leader from Portland Bicycling Club. More info here.

Patagonia’s River Romp – 10:00 am at Patagonia Portland on W Burnside (SW)

Hosted by the crew of the downtown Patagonia retail store, this ride is a, “cruise from our Portland store down to the riverfront, along the river and across the Sellwood Bridge. From there it is up the river along the Springwater and back up to the store.” More info here.

Street Art Bike Tour – 4:30 pm at Around Portland Bike Tours (SE)

“You’ll learn about graffiti culture and some of our long-time favorite artists and the city’s newest darlings, pass by or visit cool old import shops filled with art inside and out, learn how the art culture is connected to the protest scene, stop for a treat if desired, and leave with a phone packed with vibrant photos!” More info here.

