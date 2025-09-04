Here’s what happened at the Mayor Wilson interview last night

Last night at Bike Happy Hour I expected to sit down in Rainbow Road Plaza and interview Mayor Keith Wilson. We did sit down, along with a huge crowd eager to hear an unfiltered, unedited conversation with their mayor; but the interview didn’t happen. Several local groups heard about the event and decided to use it as a platform to express their grievances with the mayor. They also didn’t think an event about cycling and transportation politics should happen while their issues are not being adequately addressed. When the situation got heated as folks waiting for the interview confronted protestors, Mayor Wilson decided to leave and we never got an opportunity to talk.
When I first saw “Free Palestine” groups show up with their table, signs and flags, I didn’t make much of it. I know several of the folks involved (they used to be active in cycling activism) and I respect them. I figured they were smart to get visibility for their issue with the mayor. A few of them placed Palestinian flags and a sign that read, “No Sister City with Genocide” (in reference to the City of Portland’s Sister City relationship with Ashkelon, Israel, a city just 12 miles north of Gaza) right behind the chairs where the mayor and I would sit for the interview. At this point, the mayor had not yet arrived.
Upon realizing the flags and sign would be in the livestream shot, Mayor Wilson’s Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Zajonc approached me to say he would call off the interview unless they were moved out of the video frame. Zajonc made it clear I would have to ask the protestors to move the flags. So I did. After a brief chat, they agreed to move the flags and sign off to the side.
Before Mayor Wilson arrived, I held an open mic as is tradition at Bike Happy Hour. All types of folks stood up to talk — including several of the protestors (see below). They used that opportunity to tell the crowd what they believe and why they were there.
By the time Mayor Wilson sat down and we began the interview, a few other groups showed up. One of them is focused on protesting the ICE facility in South Waterfront, the location of nightly battles with federal agents. One of them had a megaphone and several others were yelling at the mayor. They said he hasn’t been responsive to their concerns and they wanted answers. Free Palestine protestors also began to yell at the mayor and the crowd. They shouted things like, “Bike lanes aren’t as important as genocide!” and they said anyone wanting to hear the interview and who didn’t do more to support their issues were white supremacists.
As the minutes wore on, several folks from the Bike Happy Hour crowd got up and confronted the protestors. I saw some shoving and heard glass breaking. One of the protestors contacted me after the event saying they were treated aggressively and that folks grabbed their signs and intentionally damaged their megaphone.
As all this happened, I acknowledged the protestors and gave them time to make their points and to be heard. At one point I tried to just start the interview over the yelling, but it was clear after a few seconds that wouldn’t work. Mayor Wilson was whispering to me that we could find another venue some other time. At one point he said he’d answer the protestors’ questions if they asked during the audience Q & A. That didn’t go over too well, because they wanted answers right then and there.
Ultimately, I think the mayor felt the situation would cool off quicker if he left, so he did.
That’s how I remember it happening. Feel free to correct me if I’m wrong.
I was really disappointed. I’ve worked very hard for many years to get to a place where a mayor would grant me a live interview in a public street that was full of interested and engaged Portlanders. Mayor Wilson knew he’d face hard questions from me and from our audience, but he still showed up. I was eager to flesh out several issues with him in the agora. To have that moment taken away was a bummer. But as the night unfolded, I felt like what happened was just as valuable — if not more so — than a conversation with Mayor Wilson.
Like I said, I know at least one of the protestors well. He used to be a regular at Bike Happy Hour (we’d even hug sometimes when he arrived!) and was highly involved in bike activism. But as the war on Palestinians became a genocide, he has dedicated himself to fighting for their liberation and humanity. After things cooled off a bit, I spoke with him at length. He explained his frustrations with me and my choices (he thinks I should cover the Palestinian struggle more and use my platform to fight for justice for all people). We talked about how we might work together in the future and what it would look like for more cycling and transportation advocates to learn more about how to fight for human rights and justice for Palestinians — and how Palestinian activists might learn from cycling advocates. From my point of view, it was a mutually respectful and productive conversation.
And as I looked around, he and I weren’t the only ones talking. I saw several folks from the Bike Happy Hour crowd talking with protestors. Groups of people approached me to share their feelings about what happened, and we processed it all, together, in real time, face-to-face. Some of the Free Palestine folks stayed for well over an hour, just talking in the street.
This is what Bike Happy Hour was built for. This is what community is all about! True community-building is not about who you let participate, it’s how they feel when they show up. I don’t believe in picking and choosing who can be a part of our community based on whether or not I agree with them, or if I like spending time with them, or even if they just rub me the wrong way. I feel like if you show up and are open to it, you deserve respect. I have always kept my events and my platform open to as many folks as possible — whether I agree with them or not, and regardless of how they feel about me or BikePortland.
I believe in a big tent and have worked very hard to build one, because we will never have a successful revolution without a lot of people working together! People will make snide remarks about this event from all sides. But to me, this is an example of what makes Portland special. A public, carfree plaza where people with different views can meet and talk to each other, and expose themselves to different perspectives with an open mind and mutual respect.
All this being said, I hope we can find a way to address multiple issues at the same time while not minimizing or detracting from good work being done by others in our community. While these seemingly intractable crises loom (many of them with shared root causes), I believe it’s possible — and vital — for us to work together in a way that supports each other and that makes our entire community stronger. When that happens, imagine the progress we can make.
Thanks for showing up last night. See you next week.
UPDATE, 1:00 pm: Here’s The Oregonian’s take on what happened. Portland mayor abandons bike event as pro-Palestinian, anti-ICE protesters shout him down.
UPDATE, 2:15 pm: Mayor Wilson’s office has shared this statement about his decision to leave:
Mayor Wilson had to leave last night’s Bike Happy Hour event before fully participating, due to protests that made it unproductive and unsafe to continue. We take safety seriously, and the decision was made out of an abundance of caution so the mayor’s presence did not escalate a tense situation.
Mayor Wilson is disappointed not to have shared the evening with community members who came to discuss cycling and street safety. The mayor supports the right to free speech and peaceful protest, and he also believes in the importance of respectful exchange. He had hoped to answer questions, listen, and speak candidly about Portland’s future.
Mayor Wilson remains committed to creating safer streets, expanding access to biking and walking, and engaging directly with Portlanders on issues that matter to them. He looks forward to future opportunities to do so.
I was there to attend the interview and witnessed the whole thing. I did also end up having conversations with some of the protestors after. Jonathan, I thought the way you handled it all as the dust settled was a thing of beauty. You’re the real deal and we’re all lucky to have you do what you do here in Portland.
This was such a microcosm moment of what is going on in our politics right now on all sides, where everything is a binary and the collective delusion is that the way one changes hearts and minds is through force/domination rather than persuasion and meeting people where they’re at.
Many things can be true at once. We all can be against the genocide and demand it end, against the ICE gestapo, and want safer, better bike infrastructure. All can be true. The logic of the protestors is that nothing else matters because of the urgency of these other horrors, and while I understand this position, functional societies are like a village where people have different roles to play and different priorities to focus on. I love that there are people demanding accountability and action to these crimes against humanity. I also love that there are people passionate enough about biking infrastructure that will no doubt save lives and improve the lives of our people at home. All can be true at once. I could also point out that cars are estimated to have killed (according to Science Direct) 60MM – 80MM people from collisions and pollution alone since their invention, not to mention all of the wars fueled by oil that aren’t considered in this statistic. It is all interconnected.
Something this highlighted for me is the aversion I often feel when I look at the tactics of protest activism – “how is it that I can agree with so much of what is being said, yet I cringe?” It comes down to tactics for me. I feel averse toward anything that demands purity and alienates anyone else.
The ICE protestors screaming and calling everyone “white supremacists” for wanting to talk about bike infrastructure were, in my opinion, a mirror of all of those they critique. They critique the tactics of domination that underlie the unresolved traumas of this country and yet use those same bullying tactics to pound their message, dehumanizing people they don’t know with ad-homonyms and shutting down anything that resembles dissent. They see total disruption of everything as the only answer. There is so much of this wrapped up in the identity that being a “protestor” means seeing the world only as an “oppressed vs. oppressor” binary and that to find any compromise means you’re compromised.
I feel Mayor Wilson failed to meet the moment here. He played it too safe, declined to respond to the protestors, and then walked away. Some of the Palestine protestors I spoke with afterward told me about how they emailed him, called his office, mailed him letters. They did all the things good constituents would do, and yet never got a response from anyone. Ignoring it will not make it go away. He could’ve at least tried to have addressed it.
I believe the most positively disruptive thing we could do culturally right now is collectively redefine what it means to be disruptive. The system has got us all in a divide-and-conquer trance. It’s driving us straight into hell and nowhere fast. The ultimate disruption would be to do the hard work of coalition building and truly healing the divide by recognizing the ways we can end interconnected systems of oppression as a united front.
This is SO well put. Thank you.
The irony is the best outcome for the ICE protestors will result from getting Trump out of power in Washington (and has very little to do with what Mayor Wilson does). And two significant reasons Democrats keep losing is because 1) demands on the Left for purity have driven away moderates (eg. Trans issues and DEI) and 2) Democratically-run places have failed to deliver, partially because we want to have everything at once and thereby don’t accomplish enough (eg. housing affordability in PDX or high-speed rail in CA). The failure of the event to proceed is a tiny example of the disfunction that could keep MAGA in power. That would make all the issues worse, from bike lanes to ICE to the actions of violent illiberal leaders. The shout-down tactics of the ICE protestors do not serve their goals or those of more moderate people who also care about immigrants and abhor the current administration’s policies.
“Left for purity have driven away moderates (eg. Trans issues and DEI)”
So minorities should just be ignored and allowed to be trampled on? When the protestors called people white supremacists, this is a perfect example of how its true.
The democrats keep losing because they continue to move right. They keep losing because they keep tring to get right wingers, like the moderats are, to vote for them. The democrats keep losing because they care far more about profits for their donors than they do for working people.
COTW
This is my biggest takeaway, too.
Like yes, I’m definitely disappointed to see the bicycle community lose their opportunity to be heard, and frustrated by many of the things that the anti-ICE activists have been doing lately. Angelita Morillo has talked about her difficulty with them when she should in theory be their greatest ally, and that feels like an indication that something isn’t working here.
But also, if Mayor Wilson isn’t giving these activist groups any time of day to feel heard, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that their tactics start to escalate. Between this and the “not weighing in” on the diverters, I’m getting the impression that Wilson thinks he can just avoid the things he doesn’t want to deal with, and he’s finding that Portlanders are far too stubborn for that. It’s a pretty bad look for him to just dip from the event and leave Jonathan to do the real community-building work.
And what is Wilson supposed to do that he hasn’t already? He has no influence on Gaza and he’s already said the Portland police are not to help the feds for immigration control.
So again, what more can Wilson do as Mayor of Portland, Oregon?
What can Wilson do to effect meaningful change in Gaza? The answer is: Almost nothing. He could try to end the “sister city” relationship, which is largely symbolic, and how is cutting off relationships with Israelis going to help people in Gaza? Many Israelis are as opposed to their government’s actions as the protestors in the USA are.
The protestors at Bike Happy Hour saw an opportunity to take a cheap shot at the mayor and they went for it. They’re a great example of why it’s so hard to get anything meaningful accomplished in Portland.
COTW
You really have no spine huh? They ruined your event, shouted over you, disrespected you, and you call that a success? Grow a pair John.
Insults are just not a great way to have a conversation about different approaches to conflict, Tim.
Getting mad is easy, also it wouldn’t have accomplished much. I think Jonathan handled this well.
Sheesh bro there’s better way to resolve issues and be diplomatic about it. Not every situation requires whipping out a batman style utility belt and stringing it up.
Is this your same response when a waiter serves you water without a straw? YOU DISRESPECTED ME, I WANTED A STRAW FOR MY WATER.
Please take the mayor up on his offer to do the interview another time. I was very interested in hearing what he had to say about transportation issues.
We’ll definitely talk again John. I don’t think I’ll do a sit-down like this anytime soon though. Instead, I’ve asked his office to give me time to talk about the diverters specifically. Hopefully we can talk about that soon.
Hopefully you can find a way to do this in the plaza again. Does it make sense to start having surprise special guests? It’s too easy for one person with a bullhorn to destroy everyone else’s voices around them.
I’m not interested in doing anything to avoid these folks. I’m not here to hide from activists in our community and they’d love to tell the world I was purposely trying to have an interview in a way that kept them from knowing about it. Let’s let this sit for a while and I’ll figure something out.
Seems to me, this would have been a positive exchange if people hadn’t driven away the person that was the focus of the event.
I’m glad the event didn’t completely descend into discord or violence, but shutting down the interview and preventing the q&a from even happening is a bit counterproductive.
I’m a bit frustrated with the way the mayor has operated in his first year on the job. But kudos to him for even showing up, and for trying to do the interview under hostile conditions.
I think your read of the situation is accurate. My sense is the Gaza protesters originally came for a dialogue and the ICE protesters (maybe five people?) came to stop the event. There was zero interest in any dialogue from the ICE protesters. When it became clear what was happening, the Gaza protesters just glommed onto the shut down.
I understand people getting emotional about Palestinians and immigrants. The real disappointing part of it all was to hear multiple chants that were straight up talking points we hear from the likes of Mingus Mapps and the PBA. That bike lanes don’t matter. I think it’s only fair to say that this wasn’t just an ICE protest and a Gaza protest. It was also an anti-bike lane protest. Many people, I’m sure, are not cool with that.
IMO, as annoying and arguably counterproductive as the protestors are, the way the mayor handled the situation was pretty lame.
I can’t find the video, but there was an event where Zohran was interrupted by protestors in a similar way, and, rather than just ignore them and hope they’ll go away, he spoke directly to them, elaborated on why he respectfully disagrees with them, etc.—and then smoothly transitioned back to the main event. Granted, that event was different because there was security to escort the protestors away from an indoor event, but it still makes Wilson look like an evasive coward by contrast.
The protestors here, despite speaking “out of turn,” did at first ask him a pointed question relatively respectfully, and only resorted to full-on tantrum, disrupt-everything mode when he completely ignored them and pretended like he didn’t hear anything, which understandably frustrated them even more.
Ok I just watched the video (couldn’t attend) and your article I feel was far too kind to the protest groups who derailed the interview. I’m embarrassed for them and confused by their tactics honestly. It is ok for a bike news website to focus on biking and transportation related issues. Good grief.
How often do people get the chance to confront the mayor? What tactics are acceptable to you?
Yelling at him about Gaza is about as stupid as yelling at him about putting a base on the moon. Do you understand what city mayors do? And more importantly, what they don’t do.
Youre right, the mayor cant do anything about Gaza, but he can push the end Portland being a sister city with one in a country activley committing genocide. That may be symbiolic, but atleast it would show we dont stand with states actively doing genocide.
And it wasnt just about Gaza, it was about the mass deportations and the rise of fascism in our country. The Mayor absolutley can be a bigger part of being against that. He can help to push for cancellation of the ICE facility in Portland.
Perhaps a pertinent question: Ashkelon is not far north of Gaza, but what role does that city and its mayor play regarding Gaza? In turn, what does that say about whether its city sisterhood with Portland is of any useful leverage?
Do you think people in Ashkelon havent participated in the genocide? Do you think none of them have been in the IDF? How is being a sister city any way beneficial? How does Portland being a sister city with Ashkelon influence Ashkelon influence Israel to not do genocide?
We must cut all ties with Israel. All of them.
This argument has the same structure as the one claiming that the continued assault on Gaza is justified because the hostages have not been released. Both are wrong. The Israeli citizenry can no more be held responsible for the actions of the Netanyahu regime than Gazans or Palestinians can be held responsible for the actions of Hamas, despite the fact that both Netanyahu and Hamas were elected. Just like American citizens should not be held responsible for every atrocious thing Trump does. I dare say more dialogue between ‘regular’ people would help us all better understand the bewildering state of affairs that allows Trump, Netanyahu, and Hamas to all acquire and maintain significant power.
Sounds like a good way to get the national guard deployed here.
I guess it’s just too much to expect adults to wait their turn to speak and respect the fact that not everyone there wanted to hear about only ICE and Gaza, but wanted to hear about Portland’s own bike and transporation related challenges.
Remember when the adults we call founding fathers enacted a bloody revolution to kick out the Monarchy? They didnt wait their turn.
Expecting civility while mass atrocities are happening is imo not being an adult. Adults, to me, stand up and do whatever they can to fight against those mass atrocoties. Civility is a tool of the oppressor.
Yep, you folks are exactly like the founding fathers. That’s definitely not a sign of narcissism or anything (eye roll emoji)
What are you still doing here if you are doing whatever you can to “stand up against oppressors”? I never could understand why such angry people waste their time screaming at allies with similar views when they could go to a red state or DC or overseas to make a bigger point.
Oh, I was not claiming “us folks” were anything like the founding fathers. And thabk god for that. The founding fathers were not good people. They owned slaves and set up this country to be ruled by the elites.
I was mearly pointing out that claiming that adults waiting for their turn simply isnt true, especially when they think something is wrong.
And yes, people should totally leave their community and loved ones because you think the only way to make an impact is to either go to DC or to leave the country. That makes total sense. The fascists totally arent everywhere in this country and theres absolutley nothing a person in Portland can do to help fight it inside Portland.
That was all of course sarcasm. The fascists are also here in Portland. They are violently removing immigrants right from our community. People dont need to travel thousands of miles to foght fascism when its already at their front door.
Are you truly uncomfortable with the rise of fascism? Or are you ok with it because it doesnt harm whatever comfort you currently have? History has shown time and time again that those who are comfortable dont oppose fascism as long as their comfort isnt initially harmed.
Okaaay. But to be apples-to-apples, then the founding fathers would have had to enact a bloody revolution over what they heard was happening in _some third-party nation_, not England’s actions toward the nascent U.S. To the best of your knowledge, is that what they did?
My point was that the idea that adults wait for their turn while the powers that be tell them to wait simply isnt true. You dont need a perfect apples to apples comparisom to disprove that adults take action and fight against what they believe is wrong.
People in USA have a fascination with the founding fathers, even though they were slave owners and set up this country to be ruled by elites, so I used them as an example of adults not paitently waiting their turn.
Poor historical comparison. Acting out a bloody revolt does not make your cause just. Think about the would-be founding fathers of the Confederate States of America, think about the Cultural Revolution in China, or think about the fascist Falangists who revolted against the Second Spanish Republic. These were all bloody revolts with ardent supporters who gave their lives for bad causes that had their own self-justifying value systems behind them. Say what you will about them, at least they were all focused on their own domestic concerns. You’re not starting a bloody revolt in Portland over Gaza.
Yes, they don’t get to dictate how Jonathan uses his platform which he has built with decades of hard work and at the cost of other employment. Perhaps they should build their own platform to get their message out but given what I witnessed last night, they’re not able or willing to do something like that.
Jonathan doesnt own the PUBLIC plaza this event was held in. They arent shutting down bp. They went to a public event in a public plaza.
It always blows my mind that people think those wanting justice should “build their own platform.” Why? Why can they not engage with people on other platforms? Why should they isolate themselves? Do they make you feel uncomfortable with your complicity?
You have no sense of proportion. You are really hurting your own cause.
How ’bout giving everyone else there the respect and space to voice whatever their concerns were? What are you afraid of? Should everyone just show up with a blowhorn and shout out their personal grivevances? Why do you think yours are more imporant than anyone else’s?
It’s sad that these ***portion of comment deleted by moderator – JM *** were able to successfully ruin what would have been a good engagement with the mayor.
The Mayor nor the City of Portland has any influence over what happens in Gaza. Hell, the fascists love that Portlanders are upset.
These people could be a parody or a plant they are so absurd.
If you were sitting down with Merkley or Wyden, I’d at least understand it, but shouting at people trying to speak in public has never achieved anything, ever. These folks don’t care about the people in Gaza, they only care about their Tik Tok/Instagram clout and building their own story as white savior activists.
Civility has never acheived anything while atrocities are happening. Requiring people to be civil while there are mass deportations and the rise of fascism in the nation while there is an ongoing genocide happening will make sure nothing positive happens. Civility is a tool for the oppressor.
for what it’s worth I could give a shit about civility. But I bet I could have moderated an uncivil conversation if folks would have given me the opportunity. Oh well! Maybe next time.
And yet, in this very thread, you censored another commenter. Pick a lane.
I don’t think it’s odd to moderate comments differently than how I feel about civil disobedience.
Ability to moderate depends on civility — following the moderator’s requests, yielding the floor to people with differing views, etc.
Uncivil conversation is inherently resistant to moderation, so good luck with that.
I wasn’t talking about civility in these comments. I was talking about civility in terms of protesting unjust stuff out in the world. I was merely saying that I’m one of those people who is fine with being uncomfortable in public when folks are protesting. That doesn’t mean I support incivility. I am just saying it’s not something I shy away from and that I will hear it and embrace it and try to tamp it down and talk to the person in a civil way if it’s possible.
Civil conversations achieve more than “uncivil conversations” as you yourself observed once the mayor left. “Uncivil conversation” is an oxymoron anyway. When people behave and are allowed to behave uncivilly things tend to devolve into name-calling and egotistical/righteous posturing and it can get much uglier fast. It is appropriate to set firm boundaries around an event you organized. It is in fact your responsibility to do so. It’s OK to expect adults to respect each other and share time and space so everyone can have their concerns addressed. Convesation and civility go hand in hand.
Adam. You do not need to lecture me about the power of civil conversations. I think my earlier comment was unclear so folks are misunderstanding it despite my explanations.
Again. To Be clear: I believe in folks being civil to each other in conversations and online comments. But I am OK with folks being uncivil when the moment requires it and I would never want to tamp down incivility for civility’s sake if I felt incivility was necessary and warranted.
OH sorry reading your comment more closely, you are talking about how I handled the event. I hear what you are saying about that and believe me, I have run scenarios in my head about all the way I could have managed the situation better. Please though, keep in mind that as it happened it was extremely perilous for me to try and tamp down their righteous anger. The optics could have very very quickly turned into “the BikePortland guy tone policing protesters” and given who many folks in some circles are just waiting to pounce on any mistake I make, this would have not ended up well for me.
I respect you for putting in more hard work over the years than most anybody in town over these issues. I’m a mere Monday quarterback in the comment thread. But there is plenty of righteous anger to be had with the state of our streets in Portland. Meet their righteous anger with the righteous anger of the innocent dead Portlanders and stand up for the issues and concerns people have using the streets in Portland. Remember the protesters are engaging in their own form of “tone policing” with their tactics. That want people to be put off balance so that they can dominate the forum. It’s a form of bullying and it doesn’t matter how righteous their cause, you have to stand up to bullies or just take your ball and leave, like the mayor did.
I totally hear you on this Adam. I realize I could have answered their anger with anger and yelling of my own about transportation-related stuff. But really when someone is talking about genocide and federal agents and facism, it is extremely difficult to create a counter to that that doesn’t risk being seen as a bad comparison. I’ve done this long enough to know that optics are everything and it would not have taken much for anything I said to turn out badly.
I would have loved to seen that, and I would have loved to see the mayor actually engage with these protestors, regardless of how little power he does or does not actually have.
I enjoyed reading this article and your take on the protestors that showed up. It makes me personally have a lot more respect for bp than I already had.
So I can take my ire out on the mailman next?
What position of power does the mailman have exactly? There is a massive difference between being uncivil and a dick to a powerless worker, and confronting a person in uncivil ways who does have power.
You haven’t demonstrated that the mayor of a small western city in the US has any power over what happens in Gaza or anywhere else outside of Portland. Heck – Wilson has almost no power over what happens WITHIN Portland.
yeah this should definitely be used as blank check to act like clowns and ruin any and all public events you please regardless of how relevant they are to your cause. Why miss an opportunity to alienate people who’d otherwise support you? Lord knows whoever throws the loudest tantrum is most correct. I’m sure you just narrowly missed out on Wilson single-handedly stopping the genocide himself.
Do you actually support ending the genocide in Israel? Do you actually support fighting the rise of fascism in USA? If the actions of those who are trying to do something about them alienates you, then the problem lies with you, not them.
How truly uncomfortable are you with genocide? How truly uncomfortable are you with fascism? If your own sense of justice doesnt put you on the side of being against genocide and fascism, then you are not truly uncomfortable with these things happening. The protestors arent your problem. The protstors arent why you arent taking action. Its all on you.
When we toss around the word genocide, let’s keep in mind the 1200 Israelis murdered by Hamas, the thousands of rockets aimlessly fired into Israel in an attempt to kill Israelis, the vast network of tunnels build, the many peach proposals turned down by the Palestinians who don’t want peace, the money needed for food diverted to arms. There are two sides to this story and if you don’t want to keep this site focused on cycling in Portland, then the least you can do it be objective. Also, we have no idea how many have been killed. the numbers being tossed around out there are being supplied by Hamas, the people who have a reason to inflate the numbers.
Do you actually support the reckless car culture that has killed many dozens of innocent Portlanders over the last five years alone? Do you think our transportation infrastructure and transit systems are being properly designed and managed to allow the most vulnerable road users to safely travel about town on foot and bike? Are you comfortable with the mayor working behind the scenes to roll back even modest improvements to bike infrastructure in our city? Don’t you think your efforts to save lives could be more effective if they were focused on local problems rather than problems on the other side of the world? Are you a car-centric, performative progressive who just enjoys tearing other people down to feel holier than them? Your protests aren’t moving the needle and only serve as a distraction from the real death and violence occuring on Portland’s streets. It’s all on you.
You caught me. Guess since I don’t support these self-important children engaging in bad faith to disrupt a local transportation interview, I must be a pro-genocide fascist.
Who said anything about civility? Did you respond to the wrong comment?
“but shouting at people trying to speak in public has never achieved anything, ever.”
You did.
But isn’t that how most people fix their bikes? They take care of the noisiest loudest issues first, then work their way to the more annoying but difficult noises next, rather than doing holistic and ongoing timely maintenance and cleaning, getting everything to work in harmony and replacing or repairing parts as needed?
Fair point that outrage has its place — history’s full of change sparked by people refusing to stay quiet. But let’s not pretend shouting down a mayor at a local cycling event is the same as toppling regimes. Civility isn’t the enemy — it’s how communities actually function. You want to challenge power? Do it strategically, not by derailing public forums meant for civic engagement.
Calling civility a “tool of the oppressor” oversimplifies things. In a functioning democracy, it’s also the tool of the people — it’s what gives space for hard conversations, accountability, and progress. Yelling over each other gets attention, sure, but it doesn’t always move the needle. Especially when the person you’re yelling at doesn’t control the issues you’re protesting.
There’s room to care about global atrocities and local safety at the same time — they’re not mutually exclusive. But if you shut down every chance for dialogue, don’t be surprised when no one’s left listening
It seems to me they were trying for civic engagement. There is nothing wrong with yelling when fascism is on the rise.
The mayor decided to ignore the protestors and then left. He could have and should have engaged with them.
Sure but there are more effective ways to engage with a community who broadly supports your views. There’s a lot of overlap with anti-ice, pro-gaza and the bike community.
Young people biking/triking to pick up food aid are being violently killed by bombs funded by your and my income. This is the overlap that is most relevant to this protest, ATMO.
Stop watching Al-Jazeera, it’s propaganda. If Hamas would distribute the food they have in their tunnels there would be more than enough. Or even better, Hamas could recognize Isreal’s right to exist, surrender and the violence would end. It’s not hard.
What ways do you suggest they go about it? What ways do you think are strategic? If you have answers to these question, seek out these protestors and start a dialog with them. Talk to them.about what you think will work.
I mean, I’ve been hearing that exact line from left-wing activists for the last decade or more, and yet all you seem to have to show for it is, as you say, mass deportations and the rise of fascism in the nation while there is an ongoing genocide happening.
The left wing activists have almost zero power in this country. USA has worked tirelessly to destroy all forms of leftism in USA. They succeded in that decades ago. Its now just finally being rebuilt.
The people to blame for the rise of fascism are those who fell for the propaganda that leftism is bad and evil. Its on those who kept voting for neo-liberal candidates that kept cutting austerity and moving further and further right. It is not the fault of the young activists who were not alive when all those things were happening. The last chance this country had was making Bernie president, but them democrats fought harder against him than they did against Trump.
Just ridiculous that the hard work to bring the mayor in for a Q and A about important local issues that can be acted on to save and change lives was destroyed by a screaming mob of privileged children throwing multiple tantrums about their own pet interests. I am a little shocked at the utter disrespect they showed you by drowning out your efforts. I thought there would be some kind of mutual respect at the real world results you have brought about in Portland that benefits everyone that would keep the childishness restrained.
Obviously I was wrong.
Those groups who presumed to steal your time and by proxy our time with the mayor are out of control and not in anyway positive. They have demonstrated again why they are the actual threats to democracy in Portland. Actions speak louder than words and boy were those some outlandishly loud actions expressing utter contempt towards you and again by proxy us.
For the person who complained that their bullhorn was damaged, maybe don’t permanently damage other people’s hearing by using it in their face? What a ridiculous thing to complain about! Oh no, someone broke my dangerous weapon that I was using on other people.
So sad that this happened.
Fascism is rising in the country, but protestors engaging in a form of democracy is the threat to democracy? Democracy does not stop after you cast your votes. It is an ongoing process and people need to force elected representatives to act.
Shouting people down and blocking discussion isn’t democracy. It is what fascists do.
No, fascists do genocide and put people in concentraion camps. Fascists work to make the profits of big buisness soar while destroying worker protections and gains.
What these protestors did is a part of democracy. Just because you are uncomfortable with this aspect of democracy does not mean its not democracy.
And they didnt block discussion. Mayor Wilson did by ignoring them and then leaving. Discussions will not always go the way you want them to, and will not always be on the topic you want them to be on.
Protesting what? The diverters? Active transportation?
Yes. They trampled on the rights of everyone there. They shut down communication of an important issue that we all wanted to hear about.
They did not trample on your rights. This even happened in a public plaza. They had every right to do what they did and them doing so didnt take your rights away.
You really should blame Wilson for refusing to engage with them and then leaving.
Yeah I’ve been seeing this dynamic since I first started attending rallies and protests in the 70s (gulp!). Progressives can be so passionate that they talk past each other, have no sense of proportion, don’t make room for others’ needs and agenda, alienate those around them … so accomplish little. (And I count myself as a progressive.) “Conservatives” align behind leaders and advance their agenda. I’m NOT advocating for fascist tactics among progressives, but wish people could lower the volume and make room for each other’s issues.
Wow, Jonathan, your magnanimity truly impresses and inspires me. I think you handled a difficult situation yesterday with much more grace than I would have been able to muster.
Amen. Last night’s disruptors were passionate about and persuasive in their calls for solidarity (with Palestinians and immigrants). It’s imperative that the political left learn how to work together despite irreconcilable differences. Our coalition will necessarily include transphobic, xenophobic, nativist, zionist, anti-choice, etc. viewpoints, and this will complicate our politics. We get that Gazans are starving. We cannot stop the genocide when we are out of power. Telling us that we are ‘White supremacist pieces of shit’ is not going to help the Palestinian cause whether or not it’s an apt description. Destroying the establishment/corporate democrats does not further progressive aims — it clears the field for fascism.
Jonathan showed us the right way to respond. Thanks!
Where was the persuasive part? They crashed an event, at least the protesters had some spine and didn’t just cave like John.
The Gaza folks had some solid rhetorical engagement before and after the shout down. I found their speeches and forthright engagement to be compelling. YMMV. There’s no doubt that allowing Israel to commit genocide with weapons produced in this country and purchased with aid from the US is a moral stain on this country. It’s legit to ask what our obligations are as humans in this situation are. What’s not helpful is to disrupt constructive dialogue among the broader political left at a time when ethnonationalists are taking over our country.
Reality check. People yelling at each other about causes they feel passionate about might seem like a big deal because it has a lot of big emotions. Hugging it out and “building community” might also feel like an accomplishment.
But…. it isn’t. Nobody cares except a few people who are directly involved and have their egos on the line. The isn’t progress for anyone.
This is small groups with big feelings sticking knives in each other hoping to grow their platforms because they lack the ability or vision to accomplish it without lashing out at their freinds. However, the damage is done. No one accomplishes anything. The genuine hard work that went into a tiny bit of movement for one of the many important causes society faces has the blood sucked out of it by opportunists.
Activists, advocates, protestors, whatever, should not weaken others with aligned causes to make their own cause stronger. The only people who benefit from this performative BS are dominant powers that are supposedly being fought against.
Mayor used you! It’s up to him to know how to talk to protesters; not you! His political king skills are low and he hid behind your event when he couldn’t manage.
Jonathan, I’m sorry the protest disruption shut down your Q&A with Mayor Wilson. I hope you’ll have a chance for another Q&A with him soon. A silver lining for me last night was having some good conversations with other attendees after the disruption, and I also caught up on photos during my walks to and from the event. My apologies for dropping my glass of cider, and thanks to Gorges for picking up the broken pieces.
Portland. The city that yells. We often look around and wonder why every little actually gets done. Here’s a great example.
I share your disappointment. I was looking forward to hearing a conversation between our diverse community and the Mayor. I appreciate the Mayor’s call that he would happily answer ANY questions that may arise in the Q&A. While I was in attendance for a bike safety and transportation related conversation, I am genuinely interested to hear the Mayor’s response on ICE, Gaza and other issues. Unfortunately, the opportunity for that dialogue was completely shut-down by a bullhorn.
Nothing has pushed me towards the center like the progressive left in this town. They hijacked a conversation with national topics that a mayor has zero purview into, or in the case of ICE expecting a mid-sized city to overpower the federal frigging government, and it’s batshit crazy.
Jonathan, you should know better than to try to negotiate with terrorists. These people will hold any conversation hostage.
Youre in the center because you dont care. Blaming other people for trying to do something is a you problem, not a them problem. If their actions make you not care about atrocities, its because you didnt care to begin with.
Amen. I always assumed – until I moved to Portland – that the politics of the left were just nicer. If you believe in the sanctity of humankind, then you’d behave more kindly to your fellow humans. But hard-left lefties in Portland are some of the meanest people I’ve ever met. I can totally see why people vote for Trump as antidote, even though I’d never do so myself.
Bike enthusiasts attacking peaceful protestors is such a bad look. To me this is the real outrage.
It doesn’t say who started the shoving. Of course the people who started the conflict are going to cry wolf when shit hits the fan.
Crikey, came for a proper chinwag about bike lanes, and it turned into a geopolitical free-for-all. We had the mayor right there — a golden chance to grill him on real local issues: MUPs overrun with encampments, cars and even caravans on bike paths, and bike lanes falling apart from sheer neglect. But nah, the mic got hijacked by folks shouting about Palestine and ICE — the latter being a federal agency the mayor’s got no real say over.
Look, the situation in Palestine is tragic and absolutely deserves attention — but it’s also over 7,000 miles from Portland, and our city mayor isn’t the one steering U.S. foreign policy. Hijacking a local civic event meant to address urgent transport and safety issues helped no one — least of all the folks riding bikes through this city every day just trying to stay safe.
Props to Maus for keeping his cool, but calling that a community win is like saying a footy match went well because the crowd had a good biff in the stands. Some of us just wanted to hear about bikes and transportation issues in Portland, not world politics
Ice in our community is not world politics; it’s proud boys and other hate groups hijacking our neighbors based on the color of their skin, irregardless of their legal status. A discussion about bike lanes is obviously important because it has to do with the safety of Portlanders. Ice in our community is also creating a safety issue at an Emergency level. Our community is under attack. There are decisions that city officials can make to divest from supporting the systems and companies that support Israel’s genocide against Gaza AND the systems and companies that support local, federally sanctioned, bounty hunting, kidnappings in our PDX community.
My biggest take away was how it felt to be yelled at and not heard. Even though I am an ally of immigrants and a supporter for freedom for Gaza, being degraded and continually assaulted with loud noise has done nothing but make me feel disengaged from the local activists who causes they are supporting and I assume want those of us there to support as well. I think this is a good lesson for us as bike activists. I was upset that something Jonathan had worked very hard to achieve was violently disrupted. (Yes, loud amplified sound is a type of assault). I had all kinds of room for conservation, open to being personally asked to participate or be of support. There is a time and a place that people can be aware of and I hope that we can understand how it feels when we might display similar behavior. There was real anger in our bike activist crowd last evening toward the amplified yelling, and though it was completely inappropriate for the physical intervention, in the moment there was part of me that really wanted the megaphone to wait their turn! I wanted Jonathan to have the opportunity to hold our Mayor to account for the diverter issue, and now that powerful moment has been lost. When we yell and yell and no one is listening do we make a difference? Lets remember that when it is our voice behind the megaphone.
There’s not enough hours in the day to fight all the various injustices in the world by one person. Stick with bikes, that’s what you do best. Let him get his own platform and fight the fights he wants to do. Obviously, respective public discourse on the topic, Wilson and transportation, was lost on them.
Their tactics, silence anyone else’s opinion, reminds me of the fascist group, Antifa and what they did in downtown Portland years ago.
The theme of so many comments here seems to be along the lines of “this wasn’t the time or place”… But then honestly when is the time and where is the place? Keith Wilson refuses to engage with his constituents over the issue of Portland maintaining its sister city status with Ashkelon.
For context, Ashkelon was historically populated by Arab Muslims and Christians before it was violently ethnically cleansed in 1948. It’s just 8 miles north of the Gaza Strip, where a genocide has been ongoing for nearly two full years, where the state of Israel, with our full aid and abetting, has been murdering and maiming hundreds of thousands of innocent people of all ages. Diplomatic relationships like sister cities serve to legitimize the illegal occupation of Palestine by the ethnofascist state of Israel, and personally I’m furious that the supposedly progressive city where I live and vote and pay taxes takes part in that.
Not only does Keith Wilson refuse engagement on this issue, but as we saw yesterday, he won’t even appear in public where there’s a chance he’d be photographed near a Palestinian flag.
So again, when is the time? Where is the place? I have to respect protestors who look for ways to try and create that time and place when/where there isn’t any.
At the end of the day, why do we care about bike lanes? It’s about safety and equity, right? When you chide protestors of genocide for choosing the wrong time/place, you make it seem like what you believe is that only *your* safety is important, and that’s not really all that equitable, is it?
It goes without saying that photos of KW in front of a Palestinian flag will make their way to Fox News and other right wing channels. Why would he (and you) want to give them that propaganda opportunity?
I think reconsidering our sister city relationship with Ashkelon is more than appropriate but the tactics from last night don’t really make me want to work with those protesters towards that goal. I mean, if I’m a fascist white supremacist, why would I do that?
What a whacky justification.
“I can’t think of an effective way to get my message across, so I will attack other sympathetic groups until they give me advice that I like on how to be a real activist.”
Don’t put quotes around words you’re trying to put in my mouth. If you know so much better about how to be a real activist why don’t you share with us all what would be an effective way to get the message across?
Not trying to put words in your mouth. Just letting you know that when you and others are saying:
“Why don’t you share with us all what would be an effective way to get the message across?”
It sounds to me like:
“This is hard, I don’t know what to do, so I will do something that doesn’t work and is probably the wrong thing to do until other people tell me what to do.”
It comes across as childish. Like you are more focused on the feeling of doing something rather than accomplishing anything.
I understand that it is not easy, but a good ground rule would be not to sabotage other causes that, as you point out, are aligned around safety and equity.
*You’re* the one who made the statement that protesting whenever and wherever Keith Wilson and other politicians appear in public is not effective — I don’t agree with you but I asked you based on *your* own premise what *you* think would be more effective. It wasn’t a rhetorical question. If you’re only going to engage with misrepresentations of what I’ve actually said you’re just having a very strange argument with yourself.
You call demanding accountability from elected representatives who actively refuse engagement sabotage… I call it a prioritization of issues and intersectional interests.
I didn’t hear any of protesters bring up the genocide of the Uyghurs in China nor did I hear mention of the genocide in Ukraine by Russia. We have Sister cities in China and Russia. Why don’t protesters care about those genocides with the same level of passion?
There are like ten people who think about sister cities each year. Did you even know we had a sister city in Isreal before you saw it on TikTok? The Sister Cities program doesn’t “legitimize” anything because no cares or thinks about it.
City council meetings would be a great place to start! You could always travel to Washington DC to protest because you know, thats where the President is. The idea that people can’t care about local issues while there is geopolitical turmoil is nonsense. There will always be some turmoil somewhere because humans are violent and selfish in our cores.
It’s because there aren’t any Jews in China and few in Russia. Besides the ones you’ve mentioned, there are the Rohinga in Myanmar, the Nuer in South Sudan, Christians (newsflash, not all Christians are Anglo) and Yazidis in Iraq and Syria and the Darfuris in Sudan. Again…… no Jews.
Actions speak louder than words and it’s getting tiresome seeing antisemitism excused by claiming to be “anti-zionist”. Again, actions count and when you are the ones spouting divesture from the Jews and no one else than what are we to think?
I watched the stream as soon as you posted it. Great write-up of what occurred, Jonathon. I’m glad to see there were productive conversations following the event. Hopefully, another interview can take place at Bike Happy Hour.
The lesson here is that if you want your issue to be front and center, come with bullhorns and enough people to commandeer the event so that no one else feels comfortable bringing up any other issues. Better yet make sure everyone knows that your issue is the most important and to say otherwise makes you a white supremacist. So many people have died on Portland’s streets in completely preventable ways and public transit and PBOT funding are all in dire straits, but first let’s all pretend like ending Portland’s sister city relationship with Ashkelon is more important to everyday Portlanders. Let’s pretend like the mayor has any real capacity to stop ICE from operating in Portland. Only then can we talk and question the mayor about things he can meaningfully act upon.
While I don’t agree with what the protesters did, I feel like I understand why they did it. With the never-ending violence in Gaza, and the almost pornographic cruelty of ICE constantly in our eyes and ears, a lot of us are dealing with feelings of powerlessness and hopelessness. Some choose to just try to ignore all of these deeply disturbing issues, others lash out in rage. I think the protestors at Bike Happy Hour were doing the latter. No, it doesn’t make sense, and it contributes nothing to their goals, but it gives them the feeling that they are doing something at a time when that is increasingly difficult to come by. Thank you, and I will have to add Mayor Wilson, too, for handling it graciously. I look forward to the day when things allow us to have a calm discussion about bike lands, quality of life, and the other things that a city government can actually address.
“…, others lash out in rage. I think the protestors at Bike Happy Hour were doing the latter.”
“No, it doesn’t make sense, and it contributes nothing to their goals, but it gives them the feeling that they are doing something …”
You have perfectly summed up why they are being described as children and throwing temper tantrums to get attention.
There is always going to be injustice somewhere in the world. If this is the behavior that we are going to find acceptable, then we will never have a chance to have civil public forums in this city again.
I can guarantee that the mayor will not attend an event like this again. If JM wants an interview, it’s going to be in private.
This is what happens when people feel like there’s only one issue, one litmus test that matters. Your issue is bicycles. Their issue is Gaza. Or ICE. Or whatever.
When you create an expectation that your very presence in civic life is contingent on you being true to the values held by the most passionate among us, this is the outcome.
You are correct about one thing: My issue is bicycles.
the left eats its own, once again
This. The right wing nuts don’t try to hijack each others’ events. And the difference shows in outcomes.
I have an issue with government representatives who are not Keith Wilson over US policies that are beyond cruel (and also self defeating) for any person who has tried to understand them. Gaza, immigration, present day colonialism, the list goes on. Party line votes aren’t enough from congress members. I think ghost town halls would be a good place to start. Among other things, minority leaders and ranking members must be resolute and outrageous, or else retired.
Mayor Wilson has already exceeded my expectations as a practical politician. He was not my first choice but I’ll take him over any careerist who has never slept rough, never met a payroll, never ridden a bike on the street, never put the personal safety of workers on their own conscience, never had a thought about how individual opportunities and the resulting choices wreck the planet…
It seems like the Mayor is focusing on the issues that he ran on. That’s creditable. It does seem like the issue of ICE is coming to meet us, they are on the street in every town and Portland is on the list to get a boot on the neck. I need to hear from local and state government that we are in support of LA, DC, and where ever else the military might show up. Amicus briefs and executive orders are only the beginning.
I think it is time to put my boots on, turn off my phone, and take a walk down to South Portland.
I am sorry this happened. Keith Wilson has not made himself available very much. In fact I am not even sure he has met with City employees outside of politics in any real way. So it’s understandable that people saw this as a rare chance to have access to him.
I’d love to see you do this sit down, perhaps online with a way to mute participants. (As someone who can’t ever practically make Bike Happy Hour, this was one I went out of my way to make).
Ditto – my first Bike Happy Hour ever to hear what the Mayor had to say about bike policy. Sigh.
Very likely the people who slashed tires and spray painted cars at a recently AI networking event were in the crowd. Sorry but the reality is that some in our community are just there to stir the pot.