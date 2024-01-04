Ride Saturday will show support for Palestinians

A ride in Portland on Saturday will be a show of support for Palestinians and their ongoing struggle against Israel. The Gaza Sunbirds Solidarity Ride will coincide with dozens of similar rides across America and the globe. The rides are being coordinated by Native Women Ride: Indigenous Cycling Collective and were inspired by Gaza Sunbirds, a team of para-cyclists based in the Gaza Strip who are raising money for war victims.
The local organizer of the ride is Ruandy Albisurez of Warpaint Mag, a Portlander we profiled in February last year.
Albisurez says the idea behind the ride is to, “Bring people together in a peaceful manner in solidarity with the Gaza Sunbirds and the Palestinian people, as we continue to advocate for a permanent ceasefire, and an end to the occupation.” The ride will also aim to raise funds for three Palestinians living in Portland who are helping families flee Gaza.
Saturday’s ride is billed as an easy, family friendly event open to everyone. The route will leave from Irving Park in northeast Portland and take participants on a 5-6 mile loop. The ride meets up at the south end of Irving Park at 1:00 pm and rolls out at 1:40 pm. Expect about an hour ride at a family pace where no one gets dropped. For more information, see Warpaint’s post on Instagram or the Shift Calendar listing.
Performative events like this are more alienating than constructive. I could not in good conscience expose my children to the likely ill-conceived and poorly thought out assertions that will likely be cheered at this event, no matter how well-intentioned those assertions are put forward.
Protesters in Portland have long tried to conflate disparate social issues into one grand, interconnected scheme, where any group they assert is oppressed is in common cause with all other groups they assert are oppressed, e.g. “Trans rights are Palestinian rights,” “Land back for all indigenous peoples,” and vapid calls for “decolonization.”
These assertions are ridiculous on their face, but they also reveal the deep historical and cultural illiteracy of the people who assert them. There is no objective standard underlying who typically gets labeled as oppressee/opressor, just poorly read history, raw emotions, and the ephemeral politics of the Western radical left.
I 100% support the Gazan people and the best way to support them is to liberate them from Hamas.
The way towards actual peace is to advocate for the removal/surrender of Hamas.
If Hamas, which is the government of Gaza and has been since 2007, would surrender then there would be a ceasefire that very day. With Hamas gone, then UN, US and Israeli supplies could actually get to the needy populace rather than being spent on missile fuel, guns and tunnels.
With Hamas gone, the Gazans could actually vote for people to represent them as they haven’t had a chance to since elections were cancelled many years ago.
If Hamas cared one bit for the Gazans they would stop fighting and use some of the billions that they somehow acquired over the years to make Gaza the Middle Eastern Monaco it could be and should have been.
https://nypost.com/2023/11/07/news/hamas-leaders-worth-11bn-live-luxury-lives-in-qatar/
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/gaza-plagued-poverty-hamas-no-shortage-cash-come-rcna121099
The conflict in Gaza is heartbreaking, and the responses to it in the US have also been tough to see. It’s not a conflict like Ukraine/Russia that can easily be broken down into one side bad, one side good, and it’s impossible to understand the current fighting in a vacuum. But everyone thinks in such black and white terms these days….
Why can’t we all acknowledge that neither Hamas nor the IDF/Netanyahu have the best interest of their citizens at heart, and that there will never be peace while either is in power? The innocent people of both Gaza and Israel are the victims. You can criticize the actions of Netanyahu and the IDF without being antisemitic, and you can likewise denounce Hamas without supporting the tactics of the IDF.
I have a lot more thoughts on the conflict but this isn’t the forum for them, and to avoid this turning into a huge debate thread I won’t be replying under this.
If a ride were being organized to support the people from Congregation Neveh Shalom in SW Portland who have lost loved ones in the tragic events of Oct 7 would that be allowed to be promoted here? Asking for a friend.
Family friendly. Based on the behavior at other “pro Palestinian” activities lately that remains to be seen.
The level of complete non understanding of the issue is so typical of Portland “protestors” it is laughable.
At the Burnside bridge protest a couple weeks ago there was a “Gays for Palestine” poster. Pure Genius.
Blocking the road to the airport to ruin the day for people trying to get to the airport was also real political idiocy.
Hopefully this group does just a harmless bike ride to get some exercise.
I am sure it will convince Bebe to end the war…
When is the ride to support the hostages and families of the 1400 murdered, which started this conflict? Unbelievable Bike Portland is doing this. Stick to your core mission.
