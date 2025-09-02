Join us for an interview with Mayor Keith Wilson at Bike Happy Hour tomorrow

In case you haven’t heard, Mayor Keith Wilson will join us at Bike Happy Hour tomorrow (Wednesday, 9/3). Wilson credits his speech at Bike Happy Hour in February 2024 with launching his successful bid for mayor. Now he’s coming back to where it started because he wants our community to know he cares about street safety and cycling.
Or does he? Does Mayor Wilson really have what it takes to make real progress for cycling in Portland? Or is he still campaigning and looking for a friendly audience? Will he actually make bold moves to push the needle forward? How does he answer the pro-car lobby when they come knocking on his door at City Hall? And why the heck did he sign off on removing those diverters in northwest Portland?
I hope to find clarity on all these points and much more during our conversation on Wednesday. Show up any time after 3:00 to meet and mingle prior to the interview. I’ll plan to leave time for audience Q & A, and you can also contact me directly or leave a comment here to share a question you’d like me to consider asking.
This is a great opportunity to bend the ear of Portland’s most powerful politician. I hope you’ll join us and I look forward to seeing you there.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Who does Wilson go to for expertise and perspective on transportation and urban planning?
American Trucking Association? Don’t forget wher his $ comes from– his trucking company.
Trucking Advocacy | American Trucking Associations
Wish I could make it, but I can’t. Still, I’m keen to hear what he’s got to say about the bike issues—especially the lack of bike path maintenance and the ongoing camping on the MUPs. A lot of people voted for him on the promise he’d end unsanctioned camping within a year, but we’re nine months in and nothing’s really improved. The homeless situation doesn’t seem any better, and he’s only got three months left. Will anyone actually press him on this?
I’ll definitely bring this up on some form or another.
maybe ask him about that 4th avenue comment he made on your bike to work video. He seemed to say that he took a bunch of heat keeping that project in place when he first started as mayor. Details would be interesting. Seque into who influences policy downtown and how (backroom vs public process); visions for downtown; role of infrastructure investments (both on the sense of safety but also of manifesting the transportation priority ladder in concrete), etc
Hi Jeff. Yes! I definitely have that on my list. Thanks.
Any chance of this being recorded & published?