Join us for an interview with Mayor Keith Wilson at Bike Happy Hour tomorrow

In case you haven’t heard, Mayor Keith Wilson will join us at Bike Happy Hour tomorrow (Wednesday, 9/3). Wilson credits his speech at Bike Happy Hour in February 2024 with launching his successful bid for mayor. Now he’s coming back to where it started because he wants our community to know he cares about street safety and cycling.

Or does he? Does Mayor Wilson really have what it takes to make real progress for cycling in Portland? Or is he still campaigning and looking for a friendly audience? Will he actually make bold moves to push the needle forward? How does he answer the pro-car lobby when they come knocking on his door at City Hall? And why the heck did he sign off on removing those diverters in northwest Portland?

I hope to find clarity on all these points and much more during our conversation on Wednesday. Show up any time after 3:00 to meet and mingle prior to the interview. I’ll plan to leave time for audience Q & A, and you can also contact me directly or leave a comment here to share a question you’d like me to consider asking.

This is a great opportunity to bend the ear of Portland’s most powerful politician. I hope you’ll join us and I look forward to seeing you there.