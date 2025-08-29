Podcast: In The Shed Episode 40

We’re back!
Eva Frazier joined me (BikePortland founder and editor Jonathan Maus) for our 40th episode of “In the Shed” — the show where we chat about whatever comes to mind. In this episode we touched on a bunch of good stuff:
- The Reign of Taco Ride
- The wonder of Portland’s neighborhood greenway network (or how I discovered I could use them to reach a familiar destination)
- Why runners and cyclists should get together
- The Portland Biking Renaissance (and why Mayor Wilson should embrace it)
- Our impressions of MADE Bike Show
- Week Without Driving
- How many city councilors can we get to participate in Sunday Parkways Downtown on September 14th?
- NW diverter update
- Eva’s Cargo Bike Picnic and general Bike Summer amazingness
- Portland Botanical Garden coming along river near University of Portland
- Progress on North Portland Greenway
And more!
Listen in the players above or wherever you get your podcasts.
