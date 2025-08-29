Podcast: In The Shed Episode 40

We’re back!

Eva Frazier joined me (BikePortland founder and editor Jonathan Maus) for our 40th episode of “In the Shed” — the show where we chat about whatever comes to mind. In this episode we touched on a bunch of good stuff:

And more!

Thanks for listening. And thanks to all BikePortland financial supporters and monthly subscribers. Please become a paid subscriber of BikePortland today so we can keep making cool things for you to read, watch, and listen to.

Listen in the players above or wherever you get your podcasts.