Podcast: Joshua Force and his Worldwide Bike Ride

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0

In this episode I caught up with Joshua Force, who I’ve known for years as a really creative and wonderful dude, who now happens to be 15,000 or so miles into what he calls the Worldwide Bike Ride.

Joshua is in Quito, Ecuador right now where he’s volunteering and getting himself organized before setting off an another adventurous leg of his journey. I asked him about how he adjusts to so many new places, what it’s like creating his really cool puzzles, writings, and excellent newsletters on the road, where he got his inspiration for the ride, why he loads most all his weight on front racks, and more!

Highly recommend following Joshua’s adventures by subscribing to his Substack. He creates beautiful, fun, and interactive monthly newsletters full of puzzles, writings, and photography. You can also follow him on Instagram. If you’d like to support Joshua and learn more about his journey, check out his GoFundMe.

Have a listen or watch here on this page, or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Podcast: Joshua Force and his Worldwide Bike Ride

Oregon Senator says ‘Class 3’ in e-bike bill proposal was a misnomer

Comment of the Week: Winning over a palm tree skeptic

Monday Roundup: Telework, Idaho stops, bike shop closures, and more

From the Archives

An epic, carfree, Portland to Seattle, multimodal adventure