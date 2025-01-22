Podcast: Joshua Force and his Worldwide Bike Ride

In this episode I caught up with Joshua Force, who I’ve known for years as a really creative and wonderful dude, who now happens to be 15,000 or so miles into what he calls the Worldwide Bike Ride.

Joshua is in Quito, Ecuador right now where he’s volunteering and getting himself organized before setting off an another adventurous leg of his journey. I asked him about how he adjusts to so many new places, what it’s like creating his really cool puzzles, writings, and excellent newsletters on the road, where he got his inspiration for the ride, why he loads most all his weight on front racks, and more!

Highly recommend following Joshua’s adventures by subscribing to his Substack. He creates beautiful, fun, and interactive monthly newsletters full of puzzles, writings, and photography. You can also follow him on Instagram. If you’d like to support Joshua and learn more about his journey, check out his GoFundMe.

Have a listen or watch here on this page, or find it wherever you get your podcasts.