(Video) Thief unbolts rack and steals bike in downtown Portland

There might be fewer people commuting and parking their bikes downtown these days, but unfortunately bike thieves are not working from home.
A BikePortland reader reached out to us over the weekend to share the sad news that their electric cargo bike had been stolen. They also sent a video and a brief description of how it happened. Bike theft is so common in Portland that I don’t share every one of them we hear about here on the Front Page unless there’s a notable circumstance.
This theft was notable for two reasons: First, it was captured on video; and second, the person who took the bike did so by first loosening the bolts that attached it to the sidewalk. As you can see in the video above, the thief calmy unscrews the bolts of the staple rack, then works the rack through the u-lock, leaves the rack on the ground, and rides off. The victim used a heavy-duty u-lock, but it didn’t matter.
Also notable about this theft is that the rack isn’t blue. This makes me wonder if it was a City of Portland rack or a rack installed by a private building owner. It matters because the standard, blue, Portland Bureau of Transportation staple racks were upgraded in 2017 with tamper-resistant bolts that are harder to unscrew.
This is so infuriating to see! Many Portlanders simply won’t lock up their bikes on a street due to fears of theft and it’s a problem don’t seem to have made much progress addressing over the years.
Unbolting bike racks is nothing new. We’ve covered the issue on several occasions over the years. It seems the best solution to this is to require that racks are sunk directly into the concrete so bolts are not required. If we installed racks this way they’d not only be impossible for thieves to unscrew, they’d also be much stronger bollards against careless drivers. (Then again, I could see thieves carrying around sledgehammers or concrete cutters, but I’d rather not think about that.)
We hope this person gets their excellent and clearly loved bike back. It’s a distinctive red Xtracycle longtail with white accents and a relatively uncommon Nomad Cycles mid-drive motor. See more in this Reddit thread.
Also of note, there’s clearly two suspects here. The person working on the rack and the lookout posting on the corner.
I went to a Blazers game last night. I don’t bike to games any more. I drove. My buddy I was with and I were talking about how incredibly little we bike in town these days. Way too many friends have had bikes stolen, sometimes in daylight hours, and I’d like to not join those ranks. When I can I walk to where I’m going. On the weekend I take the bus or MAX. When those don’t work, I drive. It sucks. I still love a lot about Portland but there’s a lot to reaaaally dislike these days, too.
This is the only reason I use Biketown. I prefer to ride my own bikes, but I won’t leave them locked up in public for more than a few minutes.
I would never park my bike to go to a event, or concert unless there is security or a bouncer stationed directly in front of the bike rack. Forget riding to work and parking outside, take that bike into your office. Individual Bike lockers like they have in the Bay Area should be widespread in Portland.
The phenomenon that someone videos vs doing something…seems to be growing.
In this case it was a security camera, not a person.
And videoing IS doing something, and often is the most effective, practical option available.
Looks like a security camera so I’m not sure that’s applicable.
Also there are many more cameras now so what you describe would be more common just because of the increased amount of recorded content.
There’s about four minutes of video. Other than the thiefs, only two people walk by on the sidewalk. That particular intersection may not be the heart of downtown, but for a midday during a weekday, the emptiness and lack of activity is stark.
Your bike is only as safe parked on the streets of Portland as long as it takes for the thief to spot it. If they spot it, they will and can take it no matter how you lock it.
Bike owner made at least three mistakes:
(1) Parking in front of a vacant storefront on a very lightly traveled sidewalk.
(2) Not checking the anchoring of the rack they locked up to.
(3) Not running their ulock through a wheel, which would have prevented the bike from being ridden off with the ulock still intact.
So sorry for their loss!
Personal property crime is getting worse not better in Portland. The tired refrain is always something like “it’s a complex issue.” Just ask yourself why is this not an issue in places like Boise, Austin or Salt Lake City? Using issues like homelessness, mental illness, social justice or lack of police presence as excuses or explanations for this behavior just covers up the fact that Portland in general has embraced anarchy on the streets. I’m not hopeful that any politician elected a few weeks ago will step up to address problems like this in Portland.