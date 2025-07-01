600 state workers brace for layoffs as reality of transportation funding gaps set in

Just three days after the session ended, the consequences of the Oregon legislature’s failure to pass a transportation funding package are coming into focus.
In the past 24 hours, we’ve heard from the State of Oregon and the City of Portland about what the lack of funding will mean to their transportation agencies. At the Oregon Department of Transportation, layoff notices for an estimated 600 people, 12.5% of its total workforce (a total of 4,800) are expected to be in the mail next week. At the Portland Bureau of Transportation, most employees will be safe, but cuts to basic services are now inevitable.
At 12:22 am Saturday, about one hour after the legislature adjourned their session, ODOT Director Kris Strickler sent what he referred to as, “The hardest message I’ve ever had to send in my career.” “I know this is shocking, scary and frustrating for every single one of you,” Strickler wrote. “It is for me too.”
Because of the legislature’s inaction, Strickler said ODOT is forced to make significant layoffs starting in the coming days and weeks. Strickler said HR will begin contacting the 600 employees in the next few days to help them process the termination of their employment with the agency. Strickler didn’t say what type of staff would be let go. His email gave only this clue: “These layoffs are a function of the role and how it is funded and have nothing to do with the job itself or the person in it.”
In an interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting today, Senator Mark Meek — the Democrat whose opposition killed HB 2025 — downplayed the urgency of ODOT cuts. Asked if he believed Governor Tina Kotek’s threat that the agency would begin layoffs this week, Meek replied, “They don’t necessarily have to be right now,” and added that they could be “next year some time.”
But today is July 1st, the start of a new fiscal year and biennium for ODOT. And because of inflation, growing construction costs, flat funding mechanisms, and years of legislative direction to spend most of the agency’s money on construction projects, ODOT has a State Highway Fund shortfall of $354 million.
So why do they have to start layoffs immediately? According to ODOT Deputy Directory of Finance Travis Brouwer, ODOT has already used up their balances in State Highway Fund this biennium and as a result, they, “Have no cushion to continue with current service and staff levels.”
And despite what you might hear from some elected officials or bad faith media pundits, ODOT can only use the State Highway Fund for operations (which includes staffing) and maintenance. (On that note, Meek admitted in the OPB interview today that one reason he didn’t support the bill was because it “wasn’t apparent” how or if the bill would fund operations and maintenance (one of Meek’s priorities). But it was clear from the start that HB 2025 would send about $200 million per year to the State Highway Fund for precisely that purpose.)
Brouwer explained to me the existing taxes and revenue sources in HB 2017 are permanent, but because they are flat rates they erode each year as inflation rises and people use less fuel. And as costs go up, “that means you’re actually going backward.”
Brouwer estimates that the State Highway Fund will grow by only about 0.35% per year for the next eight years (see above).
For the Portland Bureau of Transportation, the lack of a state funding package means they’ve got to make up for $11 million in expected revenue that would have gone to operations and maintenance.
Back in May, Portland City Council threw PBOT a lifeline by voting to raise the fee paid by rideshare users to $2 per ride (up from 0.65 cents). That increase is expected to raise $10 million annually. In an email today from PBOT Director Millicent Williams to agency staff, she said that additional revenue was supposed to go toward expanded services, “but we will now rely on [those funds] to mitigate some of the devastating loss brought about by legislative decisions.”
PBOT will still have to make some layoffs, but they haven’t said how many people will be let go. There’s an all-staff meeting scheduled for July 15th were that news is likely to be shared.
The net result is that PBOT will have to cut services. Here’s the list of cuts the city has shared so far:
- Up to 300 streetlights that we won’t be able to repair this year.
- 50% less capacity to respond to requests from the public for basic safety improvements
- Delays in traffic signal upgrades on busy corridors impacting safety for pedestrians, freight, and people biking, taking public transit or driving.
- Delays to currently funded projects of all types (maintenance and capital improvement safety projects) because of reductions in force.
Mayor Keith Wilson said in a statement today he’s “Deeply disappointed” in the legislature for their failure to pass funding and that PBOT will “determine the exact path forward” in the coming weeks. Wilson has hinted in recent weeks that he and leaders on council have been meeting with PBOT to address funding gaps. I have a strong hunch they’re cooking up some sort of utility fee approach and will frame roads as an essential service like water or electricity.
Regardless of what their plan is, the legislature’s shocking abdication of responsibility has sent shockwaves through ODOT and PBOT and unless Governor Kotek can pull a rabbit out of her hat in an emergency session, we’ve got at least a year or two of very choppy waters ahead.
The PBOT statement doesn’t exactly fill the reader with dread. Three hundred street lights won’t be fixed? Yawn!
Six hundred workers laid off at ODOT really does sound bad. But since ODOT does almost nothing for cycling or cyclists, I can’t imagine that the impact on cycling will be all that great. For example, the bike lanes that are hardly ever swept will be swept even less often??
I mean, these are still 600 human beings that need money to pay for bills and feed their families, bike lanes or no
It just isn’t true that ODOT does ‘nothing’ for cycling. Could it be better? Absolutely. But it isn’t nothing, and it makes those of us who work at ODOT and play a part in those projects feel pretty awful on top of what is going to be a very awful week. Out of consideration for the 600 plus of your fellow Oregonians who will be receiving pink slips, this might be a good time to not say anything if you don’t have anything nice to say.
Hang in there Hanne.
I’m sorry you’re in this situation and I imagine it’s awful, terrifying and anxiety inducing. I went through the doge culls as a fed a little bit ago and it was miserable and I was surprised how tenuous the life my partner and I had built. Everything based on the whims and failures of incompetent people like you’re facing and with specialized skills that don’t seem like they’d translate well.
Fingers crossed management is able and willing to use unfilled positions for the cuts as much as possible to spare as many of you as possible. Good luck and best wishes!!
What percentage of ODOT’s total employees does this represent, and what employee positions are they cutting? If they laid off 600 pothole fillers, that would be one thing, but I’m guessing this will be across a wide swath of positions and pay ranges?
I’m pretty sure they fired the I-205 path mini street sweeper driver years ago, as that’s the last time I saw it getting cleaned.
Hi MontyP. Sorry I didn’t include that. I just added it. 600 employees would represent about 12.5% of ODOT’s total workforce of 4,800. And I’m not sure exactly what type of roles will be let go. All Strickler said in the email, which I’ve added to the post, is that the layoffs would focus on roles funded by particular revenue streams… but I haven’t learned what streams he’s talking about.
We’ve been told it will be across all divisions and at all levels. That said, it is likely that positions that are reliant on state funding are more at risk. This is in comparison to positions that work on federally funded projects (because those positions charge for their time worked on the project that is then reimbursed with federal funds). Maintenance is all state money.
Thanks Hanne. Sorry about what’s going on. It’s so unfair and cruel. I appreciate the insight on the layoffs. That makes sense that it would be a lot of O&M since that’s SHF money. Please keep us posted and hang in there.
“…cooking up some sort of utility fee approach…”
Sounds promising!
Paying for roads by those who use them.
Kind of like ‘weight-mile’ for trucks applied to cars–VMT.
License bikes for anyone over 18. $30 a year. Just think of all the $100 tickets they could write. Fund pothole repairs easily.
There are millions of dollars in fees already waiting to be enforced.
License pedestrians, all 4+ million of ’em in Oregon.
That is far less layoffs then the possible 12,808 school district employees because we’re getting less funding then previous years so if every district was equal to our district which it is different in every district ours had to eliminate 65 positions, to fund our K-12 district for the next two years ans because they’re seasonal employees they can’t file for unemployment.