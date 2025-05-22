Weekend Event Guide: Freeways, farmers market, Tina Turner, and more

A scene from the 2010 ‘Dead Freeways Ride.’ (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The weather should warm up a bit just in time for the weekend, and it looks like we’ll have lots of sun on Saturday. I hope you’re able to get out on your bike. Check out my list of this weekend’s best rides below…

Saturday, May 24th

La Doyenne – 9:00 am at 9898 SE Knapp St (SE)
If you missed the hill-climbing fest of De Ronde, consider its southeast Portland cousin, the “La Doyenne,” organized by the same folks. This is an unsanctioned group ride that will test your climbing ability and your sanity. More info here.

Sorella Forte Cycling Club Group Ride – 9:00 am at River City Bicycles Parking Lot (SE)
Join this great group of women, trans, and non-binary cyclists who share a passion for riding their bikes. Expect a 30-mile or so route with a relatively fast pace of 14-19 mph. More info here.

New Trails Day at Rocky Point – 9:00 am at Rocky Point Trails (Scappoose)
Join advocates with NW Trail Alliance to celebrate new trails at this great riding area. Novice and advanced groups. Event ends with tailgate party. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am along Clinton Greenway (SE)
Go buy food on your bike and connect with a wonderful community of folks. What could be better than enjoying our beautiful city at a local, outdoor market on a Saturday?! More info here.

Saturdays in May Downtown Edition – 10:00 am at Japanese American Historical Plaza (NW)
Get plugged into bike activism with folks from BikeLoud PDX who will lead this ride while sharing insights on different types of bike facilities and what it takes to make our city a better place to ride. Route ends at the Return of the Dragon street festival in Old Town. More info here.

Tina Turner Memorial Ride – 7:30 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)
Come out and pedal and dance to the tunes of legendary singer Tina Turner, who died three years ago. Ride celebrates the life and music of this iconic, inspiring woman. More info here.

Sunday, May 25th

Portland Freeway History Ride – 1:00 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)
Portland’s central city has a fascinating freeway history, and this ride will allow you to lean into your archaeological activism to reveal the story of the paved monstrosities that dominate our city today and the ones that were never built and/or removed. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.

