Weekend Event Guide: West side Critical Mass, Bike Summer Kickoff, Larch Mountain, and more

Bike Summer, coming right atcha’. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

You’ve toiled through another Portland winter and now it’s time to shed those layers and embrace the warmth of Bike Summer. The big Kickoff Ride happens at Peninsula Park on Sunday. See you out there! I’ll have my bright neon green vest on and will be looking for folks to talk to for a podcast episode. So don’t be shy (or if you are, that’s fine too! No pressure).

Below are my selections for the best rides for the coming weekend…

Saturday, May 31st

Cycle the Well Field – 8:45 am at Aloft Cascade Station (NE)

An educational foray that will help you understand the value and mechanics of our local watershed, led by experts and staff from Columbia Watershed Council and Portland Water Bureau. More info here.

Westside Critical Mass Party Ride – 9:00 am at Cascade Bikes (Beaverton)

Be a part of west side bike activism history as a mass protest ride hosted by Ride Westside looks to raise the profile of cycling in Washington County and build a stronger community of riders. Don’t miss my story back in March for background. More info here.

Saturdays in May Sandy Blvd Takeover Edition – 10:00 am at Wilshire Park (NE)

Nonprofit BikeLoud PDX will lead a route through northeast with a focus on assessing the quality (or lack thereof) of bicycle infrastructure — with a climactic cruise down Sandy Blvd to cap things off. More info here.

The Stripey Ride – 3:00 pm at Rainbow Road Plaza (SE)

Stripes rule! If you agree with that, put on your fave striped shirt and roll out for this fun ride that will meet on a striped road, visit stripey locations, and have a stripey good time. Loaner striped shirts available. More info here.

Sunday, June 1st (First Day of Bike Summer!)

Breakfast on the Bluffs – 9:00 am at Skidmore Bluffs (N)

Start Bike Summer off right with a community gathering on the bluffs where all types of wonderful morning drinks and snacks will be had. Bring something to share and connect with your Bike Summer besties. More info here.

Bike Summer Kickoff Ride – 3:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

This is it folks! Be sure to show up plenty early (event opens at 1:00 pm) to soak up all the fun. There will be DJs, a bike wash fundraiser, Bike Summer merch for sale, bike maintenance help, lots of wonderful people to meet, and much more. Route is an easy, family-friendly cruise down to Colonel Summers Park (SE Belmont and 20th) where there will be food carts and great hangs. More info here.

Larch Mountain Ride – 9:00 am from Lewis & Clark State Rec Site (Gorge)

I think Larch is the most challenging major climb in the area. This is a nice opportunity to tackle it with a group led by an experience Portland Bicycling Club leader. Expect 50 miles and 14 of it uphill! More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.