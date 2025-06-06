Weekend Event Guide: Prom, parade, pupusas, and more

It’s heating up out there. Whether you like to eat, drink, dance, part, learn or just goof around — this weekend offers a host of options to satisfy your appetite for free bike fun.
Below are my selections for the best rides this weekend…
Saturday, June 7th
Ride to Grand Floral Parade – 9:15 am at Ladds Circle Park (SE)
Join a self-described parade lover and get ready to soak up Portland’s traditional annual procession of roses, Rosarians and other cool floats and fun. More info here.
Tropical Fruit Ride – 10:30 am at Brentwood City Park (SE)
Bring $5 and pool funds together with other riders to purchase a bounty of colorful, juicy fruits and then play fruit-themed games at a park. Route ends at a spot that serves chè, a Vietnamese iced dessert drink. More info here.
Architecture Tour: Gems of the Eastside – 12:00 noon at Sewallcrest Park (SE)
A 12-mile route with 8-10 stops where you’ll learn fun, historical, and quirky facts about notable buildings along the way. Check the ride Insta for a little taste. More info here.
Rise Up and Ride!: 2:00 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)
Join fellow revolutionaries on a ride to Laurelhurst Park for the big “Gays Eating The Rich in the Park” event. More info here.
Dead Baby Bike Prom: 9:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)
Traditional prom ride hosted by the friendly Dead Babies. Find a date or bring a date, dress to kill, and be ready to party like you did (or didn’t) in high school. More info here.
Sunday, June 8th
West Hills Climbathon – 10:00 am at QFC in Bethany
Get ready to feel the burn as you ascend into the west hills and tackle some of Portland’s signature climbs including McNamee, Newberry and more. Expect 35 mile route with over 4,000 feet of climbing. More info here.
High-Five Ride – 10:00 am at Waterfront Park near Oregon Maritime Museum (SW)
Spread joy to all passersby with this friendly and fun ritual. Practice your high-five-while-cycling skills in the park before you leave. A very short and sweet ride if you are pressed for time. More info here.
Summer Soft Serve Ride – 12:00 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)
After high-fiving, roll back across the river and get ready to cool down with some sweet frozen soft serve. Ride leaders have scoped out a spot with excellent soft serve that you’ll ride to. More info here.
Pupusa Ride – 2:00 pm at Ladd’s Addition (SE)
Cycle to score Salvadorian treats at Bichos and Salvi PDX. More info here.
Singles Bike Ride – 5:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)
Put down your phone and meet someone IRL. “Have low expectations” say ride organizers, who’ve planned a chill route that will end at the beautiful and romantic Skidmore Bluffs. More info here.
Cargopalooza – 6:00 pm at Mt. Hood Brewing (SE)
Cargo bike lovers unite! And by “cargo bikes” they mean any type of bike, because “all bikes are cargo bikes.” Seriously though, this ride is led by a legit cargo bike fiend and the plan is to socialize, show off your rig, and learn how others set up their bikes for maximum hauling capacity. More info here.
Wait, where are the pupusas?! My girlfriend is Salvadorian and would be interested.
I clicked for pupusas too! Looks like it’s on Sunday in Ladd’s: shift2bikes.org/calendar/event-21680
The Pupusa Ride starts at Ladd’s Addition and they are going to the restaurant Salvi PDX: https://www.shift2bikes.org/calendar/event-21680
Oh shoot! Sorry folks. I thought I included it! Thanks for filling in the details. I’m out of office now but will fix this asap.
Just a heads up that the High Five Ride meetup spot/route has changed because of freakin’ Fleet Week. It’s updated on the Shift2Bikes calendar, but now meets at Tom McCall Park just south of the Hawthorne Bridge—SW Columbia St @ Naito. Thanks!