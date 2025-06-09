Monday Roundup: Bikenomics in Europe, NYC’s war on cyclists, girls on bikes, and more

Hope you’ve handled the heat ok, or managed to avoid it. Remember, whenever you need tips or information about something like how to ride in heat, just search, “tips for biking in the heat” (or whatever the topic) then add “bikeportland” and you’ll find all our coverage. In this case, I’ve made a page with some great basic hot riding tips, and then you can browse all the BP archives and comment threads on the topic.
*Advertisement* Before we get to this week’s links, don’t forget that June 21st is the annual Gorge Ride. This is a gorgeous, out-and-back route with full support that gives you the opportunity to soak in amazing views and paths with lots of other fine folks on bikes. This year, organizers have arranged discounts at local establishments — including cafes, ice cream joints, and even the oldest book store in Oregon. Don’t miss this ride!
And with that, here are the most notable stories that came across my desk in the past seven days…
CPSC and MAHA: The Trump Administration wants to reduce staff at the Consumer Product Safety Commission — you know, that entity that makes sure helmets and bikes are safe — and put it under the control of Health & Human Services Sec. Robert Kennedy. (Bicycle Retailer)
Europe’s bike tourism payoff: Because Europe has invested in cycling routes, they are seeing a massive increase in cycle tourism and the once-niche activity leads to $171 billion in annual economic benefit. (Euronews)
Girls on bikes: It’s worth understanding why young girls tend to give up cycling at a much higher rate than boys — and then doing something to counter the trend. One bit of advice: Let them ride whatever and however they want! (MSN via Bicycling)
Driving and living: The way to a better future is in first understanding — and then organizing around — the relationship between housing and driving. Even subtle differences in housing development can equate to significantly lower VMT per person. (Slate)
Silly NYC mayor: NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ latest terrible decision is to impose a 15 mph speed limit on electric bikes. Hard to know where to begin with what a bad policy idea that is. (Streetsblog NYC)
Tactical urbanist charged: I know there are some Portlanders who will be interested to know that a Virginia man was charged by authorities with vandalism for drawing a DIY, unsanctioned crosswalk. (The Guardian)
One man’s entertainment: A Seattle man who revved and sped his Dodge Charger all over the city just to impress followers on Instagram is standing trial. His defense is, essentially, that it’s no big deal because he’s just having some fun for his fans. (Seattle Times)
Floral flex posts: Those plastic bollards too ugly for ya’? How about, instead of taking them out you make them pretty like this town in England did when they turned theirs into tulips. (BBC)
Transit priority, clarified: Portlander Jarrett Walker’s latest opinion column in a Canadian news outlet clearly communicates the problem with cars blocking buses and why transit priority infrastructure is such an important win for cities. (Globe and Mail)
Video of the Week: A classic, American, mainstream media view of cycling in this profile of an ultra-distance commuter:
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Just a quick reminder that many folks here expressed support for speed limits on motorized bikes in lieu of hard-to-enforce power limits.
Big difference between a speed governor that kicks in at 20 or 28 mph and arbitrary enforcement of mode based speed limits.
I’m not sure I understand — are you saying there’s a difference between using governors and enforcement to moderate speed, or that speed limits for vehicles in bike lanes are arbitrary if they differ from vehicles in traffic lanes? Or something else?
In the conversation I was referencing, many people, but not necessarily you, were arguing that rather than requiring governors on vehicles (which is essentially what the class system amounts to, and which commentors convinced me was unenforceable), it was better to regulate behavior directly, which amounts to enforcement of behavior. This is the approach Mayor Adams wants to take.
I don’t have strong feelings one way or the other, but I wanted to remind folks of that recent prior conversation before outrage over bike speed limits in NYC made its appearance to help them avoid taking potentially embarrassingly inconsistent positions.
I will support Speed Limit on ebikes if/when there are governors on cars/trucks that limit them to posted speed limits.
And just ten days ago, BikePortland published a lengthy screed decrying a similar act of tactical urbanism. I wonder if all the commenters nodding in unison over there feel the same about this illegal crosswalk? I mean seriously we had people threatening to tattle to PBOT, remove the signs themselves (and sell them on eBay) and even record the person who installed them with trail cameras and identify them for the purposes of mob justice.
Yes, BikePortland published a GUEST CONTRIBUTOR’s opinion piece about that, which generated a range of comments in support and opposition.
BikePortland’s publishing an guest’s opinion doesn’t mean it supports that opinion any more than its publishing a link to this article means it supports the vandalism charge. And having commenters “nodding in uhison” doesn’t mean much when there were dozens of commenters disagreeing with them.
There is a pretty big difference between linking to a news story and publishing an editorial opinion piece, even if it was written by someone else.
Imagine that, a group of people with an interest in bikes and generally leaning towards improving road safety for people outside cars like something that aligns with those goals, and are annoyed by things they see as antagonistic to them. You have truly stumbled upon something huge.
In the phrase “tactical urbanist,” the word “urbanist” means something. “Urbanism,” as used in tactical urbanism, means that someone is doing things to support human-scaled movement around cities: walking, biking, or otherwise rolling. Those signs are not “tactical urbanism,” because they weren’t promoting urbanism. People reacting to the signs in Kerns were reacting to the way that the signs seemed to put more responsibility on pedestrians and less responsibility on drivers operating multi-ton machines of steel and glass.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tactical_urbanism
I see no reason why signs promoting behavior intended to make pedestrians safer would not fall under this rubric.
Never mind the fact that the man in Virginia was very public about what he did after trying to convince the city to put a crosswalk there themselves. Since this is already an apples to oranges comparison I’m not sure you’re commenting in good faith.
Nevertheless I would hardly call that opinion piece a screed. The author even acknowledged the person putting up the signs could be doing it as public service.The comments were hardly calling for mob justice. I did a quick search and the word camera doesn’t appear to be used in any of the comments. My ebay comment was me being cheeky. Not to mention that a ton of the comments are about how it’s not that big of a deal and we shouldn’t be so concerned about it. Or flat out saying well duh you should look and then going off on cyclists and pedestrians.
My dad and I went to the Netherlands for a week last year to do a bike tour. He’s 81 and it worked great, but I am struggling to even find something similar in the US that is anywhere near the same price point. One of the other big advantages of how popular these bike tourism opportunities have gotten in Europe is that economies of scale have really driven down the cost to do it. Honestly it is cheaper to fly there and pay for a package that includes renting bikes than it is to find something similar in terms of having your luggage moved etc here in the US, and that is before you start caring about how safe the roads you will be riding on are.
Bjorn, if you would mind?…And give us some price point examples since many of us have not yet taken a fully supported ebike tour in EU or anywhere.
I rode the coast from Astoria to Los Angeles as a young, brave cyclist. Would never do it again, there are hundreds of miles where the road ends at or near the fog line and the semis and RVs are right on top of you. European paths for long-distance touring are as far ahead of the US as their healthcare system.