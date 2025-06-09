Monday Roundup: Bikenomics in Europe, NYC’s war on cyclists, girls on bikes, and more

Hope you’ve handled the heat ok, or managed to avoid it. Remember, whenever you need tips or information about something like how to ride in heat, just search, “tips for biking in the heat” (or whatever the topic) then add “bikeportland” and you’ll find all our coverage. In this case, I’ve made a page with some great basic hot riding tips, and then you can browse all the BP archives and comment threads on the topic.

*Advertisement* Before we get to this week’s links, don’t forget that June 21st is the annual Gorge Ride. This is a gorgeous, out-and-back route with full support that gives you the opportunity to soak in amazing views and paths with lots of other fine folks on bikes. This year, organizers have arranged discounts at local establishments — including cafes, ice cream joints, and even the oldest book store in Oregon. Don’t miss this ride!

And with that, here are the most notable stories that came across my desk in the past seven days…

CPSC and MAHA: The Trump Administration wants to reduce staff at the Consumer Product Safety Commission — you know, that entity that makes sure helmets and bikes are safe — and put it under the control of Health & Human Services Sec. Robert Kennedy. (Bicycle Retailer)

Europe’s bike tourism payoff: Because Europe has invested in cycling routes, they are seeing a massive increase in cycle tourism and the once-niche activity leads to $171 billion in annual economic benefit. (Euronews)

Girls on bikes: It’s worth understanding why young girls tend to give up cycling at a much higher rate than boys — and then doing something to counter the trend. One bit of advice: Let them ride whatever and however they want! (MSN via Bicycling)

Driving and living: The way to a better future is in first understanding — and then organizing around — the relationship between housing and driving. Even subtle differences in housing development can equate to significantly lower VMT per person. (Slate)

Silly NYC mayor: NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ latest terrible decision is to impose a 15 mph speed limit on electric bikes. Hard to know where to begin with what a bad policy idea that is. (Streetsblog NYC)

Tactical urbanist charged: I know there are some Portlanders who will be interested to know that a Virginia man was charged by authorities with vandalism for drawing a DIY, unsanctioned crosswalk. (The Guardian)

One man’s entertainment: A Seattle man who revved and sped his Dodge Charger all over the city just to impress followers on Instagram is standing trial. His defense is, essentially, that it’s no big deal because he’s just having some fun for his fans. (Seattle Times)

Floral flex posts: Those plastic bollards too ugly for ya’? How about, instead of taking them out you make them pretty like this town in England did when they turned theirs into tulips. (BBC)

Transit priority, clarified: Portlander Jarrett Walker’s latest opinion column in a Canadian news outlet clearly communicates the problem with cars blocking buses and why transit priority infrastructure is such an important win for cities. (Globe and Mail)

Video of the Week: A classic, American, mainstream media view of cycling in this profile of an ultra-distance commuter:

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.