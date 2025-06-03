In blow to carfree plaza progress, PBOT pulls plug on NW 13th Ave

Portland’s street plaza program continues to see uneven progress. On the same day we saw exciting progress on the new carfree plaza coming to Southeast 37th and Hawthorne, the Portland Bureau of Transportation announced they will pull the plug on their plaza on Northwest 13th Avenue.
In a rare public statement where PBOT’s frustration seeped through the text, the agency shared yesterday they will reluctantly give up the existing carfree plaza on three of the four blocks of NW 13th between NW Everett and Irving. “Due to three businesses’ lack of compliance with design guidance and numerous site challenges, PBOT has determined that these spaces have not succeeded as Public Street Plazas,” the city wrote, citing, “Ongoing problems and community complaints with operations, over privatization of the right-of-way, and low public satisfaction were,” as reasons for the decision.
Those four blocks were turned into a public plaza with outdoor dining and a driving ban in the summer of 2020, as PBOT grappled with the spread of Covid-19 and restaurants jumped at the chance to expand seating into the open air. Now PBOT will restore two-way driving access between NW Flanders and Irving, and focus on making the block between Everett and Flanders into a fully pedestrianized space.
This loss of carfree space downtown is a major blow to Portlanders who dream of a city that caters to people and not their cars. NW 13th — home to the monthly First Thursday street festival — has long been eyed for its possible as a pedestrian-only corridor. In 2017, the Pearl District Neighborhood Association and Portland State University teamed up with Rethink Streets to publish an action plan for NW 13th that aimed to, “Refocus the street around the pedestrian, placing all other modes as secondary to the experience and comfort of those walking on the street.”
Ironically, PBOT themselves wanted to maintain this multi-block plaza, saying in their statement they have “regrets” about its removal. But it appears PBOT couldn’t find a policy or political path to save it.
PBOT says the seating and patio structures installed by River Pig, Papi Chulo’s and The Star, do not comply with the city’s plaza requirements. The structures were too large and walled-off to the public, instead of being open and welcoming to all. PBOT says they gave the businesses ample notice to dismantle or change the structures, but even after four deadline extensions to make it happen, the businesses took no action. “The unwillingness of these businesses to do anything to change their installations to address community concerns forced us to take steps towards enforcement,” PBOT Public Information Officer Dylan Rivera shared with BikePortland today.
With no compliance from business owners PBOT plans to fine the businesses $500 per day until the structures are removed. They will then re-open the three blocks to parking and driving for the first time since 2020.
PBOT appears to have made every effort to make this plaza work. “PBOT did not take the decision to remove the NW 13th car-free blocks lightly; in fact we have been trying to avoid this situation for the past year and a half,” Rivera said.
The city has spent about two years meeting with the Pearl District Neighborhood Association (PDNA) and business owners to address issues of access, cleanliness, and safety. Despite these efforts however, the city cited a public survey they administered last year where they heard “dissatisfaction” from over 400 respondents including, “strong opposition to large private outdoor dining structures dominating public plaza space, concerns about late night noise, negative behaviors, and, at times, violence, in the plaza, as well as issues with illegal parking, blocking of emergency lanes, and lack of visibility for pedestrians.”
And similar to what spelled the demise of a carfree plaza on SE Division last month, Portland Fire & Rescue had also raised concerns about the large structures due to fire hazards and access issues.
And sadly, while PBOT said an overwhelming majority of survey respondents liked the idea of a public street plaza, they didn’t like the implementation on 13th. In their statement yesterday, PBOT included a litany of public comments that expressed opposition and concerns about the structures. Most people said the dining structures were simply too large, and instead of contributing to a public plaza, they felt more like expansions of the restaurants onto a public street.
“Outdoor dining should not be so big and closed off from plazas. Should be open and flexible like European styles as in Paris or Barcelona,” one person wrote. “The structures as they exist are imposing and make me feel unwanted as a pedestrian. It’s like I’m walking into their business area, not like they are spilling out into a public’s space.” (This tension between private businesses using public right-of-way has been a sticking point since one of Portland’s first permanent plazas was built on SW Ankeny in 2011.)
There was also strong pushback from some adjacent, non-restaurant business owners as well.
A February 2024 story in The NW Examiner reported on a tension between restaurants, who welcomed using public right-of-way for their private business; and non-dining businesses, who felt the plazas encouraged unwelcome public behavior and the lack of parking and driving access turned away customers. The president of the Irving Street Lofts homeowner’s association told the Examiner that he supports the plaza, but not its, “late-night patrons who congregate in the vicinity until and after the last bar closes at 2:00 am,” who he said are, “driven by a dining experience or alcohol and playing music and partying.” And Debbie Thomas, who owns Debbie Thomas Real Estate on NW 13th, said she was never told about the plaza and never asked for it.
Issues about the plaza appear in meeting minutes of the PDNA as far back as August 2023, when a PBOT plaza program staffer attended a meeting to share an update on “improvements to NW 13th Ave.” A March 2024 meeting referenced “several meetings relating to nuisance issues affecting Irving Street Lofts and the overall impacts of closures and restaurant encroachments on the street.” “Discussions will continue on how to best accommodate pedestrian and vehicular traffic on 13th,” the meeting minutes read. Then in November 2024, the PDNA was warned that the structures would be coming down and that a stakeholder process would begin to “reimagine the future of 13th.”
PBOT has long maintained that carfree street plazas exist only with support from adjacent business owners. In this case, it appears the nearby businesses either failed to believe in the potential of a carfree plaza, were frustrated that PBOT hadn’t figured out how to make it work better, and/or just felt like auto parking and better driving access is more important to their bottom line. Without business support, and with so many complaints from street users and neighbors, PBOT came to this unfortunate decision.
PBOT currently manages 16 street plazas and 575 permitted outdoor dining installations citywide. Just one month ago, PBOT faced the possibility of shuttering their entire street plaza program due to a lack of funding, but Mayor Keith Wilson’s proposed budget kept it alive.
As this situation on NW 13th illustrates, funding isn’t the only constraint when it comes to building world-class carfree spaces in Portland. Like other major shifts in the status quo, it will take that magical mix of political leadership, public support and neighborhood-level organizing that seems to have escaped us in the Pearl District — putting the long-envisioned dream of a 13th Ave promenade further out of reach.
For now, at least.
PBOT found that the overwhelming majority of opinion was that the plaza should be improved. Now they are using that as justification for doing just the opposite.
The structures as built are walled off from the public and simply much too large. They actually take away from the openness of the street to the general public. It would be nice if the business owners were open to adjusting their patios to make them more inviting for all. But these business owners are simply bad actors and this is the result. It’s hard to build a great street plaza when the business owners have no desire to cooperate or even show the slightest bit of good faith in building a better street plaza.
So they say. I suspect Council will intervene and we will ultimately end up with an improved plaza in the next year or two. But we’ll see.
So make them fix it. It isn’t any harder than making them remove it.
Read the article. PBOT tried to do just that.
I imagine part of the issue are any businesses that serve alcohol that have to make relatively hard boundaries for their patrons to comply with OLCC rules.
Does not excuse them getting too big though.
A frustrating aspect of this is that these specific blocks are extremely pedestrian unfriendly. This isn’t just removing some sort of “community” aspect, it’s actively making life more difficult for people.
It makes me frustrated that opening the street to cars is the default. If our streets instead defaulted to pedestrians and bikes then this plaza closing wouldn’t mean more car traffic and a deadlier street. I would love if it required the same amount of community input and environmental studies every time they wanted to let cars onto a road that it does to open a street to pedestrians and bikes.
I’d be really curious to hear from the businesses running the patios and get their perspective. I’m really disappointed to see this pedestrian/mixed-use space go away. However, as someone who walks through here pretty regularly (couple times a month, probably), I can say that many of the issues raised are sadly valid. It was not set up as a public plaza with restaurant seating, but rather a fenced off area where only patrons were welcome and folks passing through were treated as a nuisance. I was less bothered by the noise and general rowdiness, but I could see it being a more serious issue if I lived or ran a non-entertainment business in the area.
It does feel like we may not be getting the full story though. I would not be at all surprised to learn that they may have been caught between a rock (PBOT demanding public access) and a hard place (OLCC insisting that alcohol consumption be physically separated). That said, the Ankeny Alley businesses managed to make their ‘plaza’ feel much more welcoming, thanks to lower and less enclosed barriers, and active business entrances (the 13th Ave patios are so closed off, you can’t even really enter them from the street side).
I have trouble believing that the businesses weren’t interested in making whatever changes were necessary to keep the patios. Seems like a lot of capacity and sunk costs to just write off (to say nothing of ongoing fines). Maybe the communication wasn’t as robust as PBOT claims? Or maybe the businesses really didn’t take PBOT seriously (FAFO)? Either way, I agree that it’s a step back for the area and car-free spaces in general. Bummer.
I feel like if they can fine the businesses $500 a day until they remove the structure, they could have fined them $500 a day until they bring it into compliance. Clearly at least those businesses like the extra space.
Always the “emergency access” excuse makes me so mad. You DO NOT need access to all four sides of a building (presumedly with an oversized firetruck) to have sufficient emergency access. It is ludicrous that we cannot make forward progress on things like carefree plazas and simple traffic diverters because of some unsubstantiated nebulous safety concern. That can’t override all other concerns, it is simply status quo bias. We have a perfect unbroken grid of streets now, and simply can’t do one goddamned thing to change that.
These businesses have been warned and warned, they’ve gotten extension after extension – PP&R says they’re a fire hazard, block fire escapes and block access to water.
It’s too bad the businesses that have been benefitting from these failed to bring them into compliance with the rules and ruined it for everyone who likes the car free areas.
I have to say, I am pretty skeptical of businesses’ claims that lack of parking and driving hurt their business in a part of town that is quite annoying to park and drive in. Those dining structures do seem annoying, but what if we just kept those sections car free and put something else there? Some planters with nice plants? Literally anything else other than converting them back to car gutters?
Here’s an idea. Too late for NW 13th, but in the event a similar issue occurs: Since the restaurants decided to, in effect, privatise the public space in front of their restaurant, the public should feel free to use the restaurants’ structures for public use. Stage a bike ride & picnic using their tables, bring in your own food, pull out your guitar and start busking…under the condition that the “protest” will stop when the business complies with the requested use of the public plaza.
There’s no reason these types of spaces have to feel or in reality be closed to the general public. Thats just a choice. Best practice would be what Ritual Coffee Roasters did a decade ago in San Francisco. Actually the current iteration is not quite as good as it used to be. But you can go back in time to look at what it used to be on Google Street View. https://missionlocal.org/2015/09/are-parklets-in-the-mission-really-public/
A modern version of a textbook Tragedy of the Commons effect. It’s too bad as car use does not seem like the optimum use of that space, but then again the way it was set up certainly wasn’t optimized for anyone but the customers of the businesses. Essentially a taking by capitalistic interests, I must have missed the protests about that.
“PBOT has long maintained that carfree street plazas exist only with support from adjacent business owners.”
This is the problem right here. I am trying so hard to understand why they couldn’t just take the space back from the restaurants and offer it back to the public at large, instead of turning it back into a two way car street, but I just can’t understand?! The businesses couldn’t play by the rules so that means that the only alternative is…..cars get all of it, again? Is this making real actual sense to anyone else?
Why couldn’t this have just been like the fully public parts of our beloved rainbow road on Ankeny?
Marat,
I think part of the reason has that policy where they will only do these with support from adjacent businesses is a budget thing.
For PBOT to implement a policy/project that a business does not welcome and support, they would need to take a much longer approach that would include more engagement and process. And that type of thing has a much higher price tag than they have for their plaza program at the moment. You always have to remember how funding is related to this stuff. Projects that will be controversial take more time and energy and development from PBOT staff, which takes more money. The Plaza Program is tiny and they can’t afford to do them without buy-in from adjacent businesses.
Even with support of neighboring businesses PBOT still seems pretty anti plaza…
https://bikeportland.org/2024/07/22/debate-over-street-plaza-revolves-around-costs-and-public-benefits-pbot-says-388769
I disagree Bjorn. There’s no case to be made that PBOT is “anti plaza”! I really don’t understand why some folks don’t understand that PBOT is our ally on this. They’ve spend years trying to cobble together a plaza program. And this thing happens on 13th suddenly they’re anti-plaza and we have folks on Instagram posting hyperbolic memes about how PBOT doesn’t care about human lives? It just doesn’t add up from what I know.
PBOT is the government. That makes them inherently constrained in a variety of ways. They are more often than not huge allies for stuff like plazas and carfree space, but they are up against a lot to make those changes. I don’t see any evidence here on NW 13th to say they didn’t try to do the right thing. They reached their limit, which seems reasonable to me. If I find out otherwise, you’ll read about it here.
And yes I’m a bit sensitive about this, because I know what it’s like to be an ally that gets thrown under the bus immediately for one perceived slight or alleged mistake that folks don’t like. I don’t think it helps build the type of movement it takes to make real lasting change to the status quo and I wish more folks would understand this and stop fighting with people and orgs that can help us.
I am supremely bummed about this. As a delivery rider for B-Line, it was a very reliable way to traverse inner NW Portland with minimal car conflicts – and when there were, drivers were more generously polite on those blocks. The worst transgressions I experienced were deliveries by big trucks blocking the entire width of the plaza by parking across it on the cross street. Now I suspect we will experience a lot more aggressive cut through by drivers that know it’s a straight shot through for them. I hope they at least leave up some of the diverters at least.
It’s worth noting that in their news release, the re-opened blocks will have “shared street conditions”.
> The three blocks between NW Flanders and NW Irving streets will be restored to two-way traffic with shared street conditions.
I assume that means something greenway-like that will be comfortable to bike on.