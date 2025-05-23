Podcast: In The Shed Episode 39



Happy Friday everyone! Kick back and enjoy our latest banter. Lots of good stuff in this one:

Eva’s trip to Bend

PPS School Board elections

All about Ainsworth (Eva got menaced by a driver!) and what PBOT has in store for an upgrade

PBOT’s new bicycling encouragement campaign

How to counter people who say, “But not everyone can ride a bike.”

Reasons for optimism at City Hall

City budget stuff

State transportation package update and cap and trade.

Bike Summer rides in the Portland Mercury print edition

How’d she get there? A tough one from SE Woodstock and Cesar Chavez to Peninsula Park for the Kickoff Ride.

and more!

Listen in the players above or wherever you get your podcasts.