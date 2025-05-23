Podcast: In The Shed Episode 39

Happy Friday everyone! Kick back and enjoy our latest banter. Lots of good stuff in this one:
- Eva’s trip to Bend
- PPS School Board elections
- All about Ainsworth (Eva got menaced by a driver!) and what PBOT has in store for an upgrade
- PBOT’s new bicycling encouragement campaign
- How to counter people who say, “But not everyone can ride a bike.”
- Reasons for optimism at City Hall
- City budget stuff
- State transportation package update and cap and trade.
- Bike Summer rides in the Portland Mercury print edition
- How’d she get there? A tough one from SE Woodstock and Cesar Chavez to Peninsula Park for the Kickoff Ride.
- and more!
