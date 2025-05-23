Podcast: In The Shed Episode 39

Happy Friday everyone! Kick back and enjoy our latest banter. Lots of good stuff in this one:

  • Eva’s trip to Bend
  • PPS School Board elections
  • All about Ainsworth (Eva got menaced by a driver!) and what PBOT has in store for an upgrade
  • PBOT’s new bicycling encouragement campaign
  • How to counter people who say, “But not everyone can ride a bike.”
  • Reasons for optimism at City Hall
  • City budget stuff
  • State transportation package update and cap and trade.
  • Bike Summer rides in the Portland Mercury print edition
  • How’d she get there? A tough one from SE Woodstock and Cesar Chavez to Peninsula Park for the Kickoff Ride.
  • and more!

Listen in the players above or wherever you get your podcasts.

