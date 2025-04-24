Weekend Event Guide: Birds by bike, block party, flute fun, and more

I grabbed this shot while riding on the Columbia Slough path in October 2013. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hope your bike, body and brain are ready to ride because there are all manner of fun things to do this weekend. I’d do the Bike & Bird thing Sunday for sure if I could. The Columbia Slough and Smith & Bybee wetlands are hidden gems and there just happens to be a carfree path along the entire way. Whatever you do, enjoy your weekend. You earned it!

Friday, April 25th

Breakfast on the Bridges – 7:00 am to 9:00 pm on the Blumenauer, Steel, and Tilikum bridges

Come out and enjoy free coffee and yummy treats in beautiful places made by wonderful folks who are just happy to see you. More info here.

Saturday, April 26th

Vvolt Warehouse Sale – 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Vvolt HQ (SE)

Get great deals on great bikes at Portland’s home-grown e-bike brand. Sale items will also include Showers Pass apparel. More info here.

Co-Motion Cycles Open House – 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in Eugene

Yes I know this isn’t Portland, but I’m breaking my own rule because Co-Motion is such a great Oregon bike company… And they’re having an open house! See American bike making at its finest with a behind-the-scenes factory tour, group ride, bike swap, and more. Definitely worth a trip to Eugene. More info here.

Cycle Oregon Bike Block Party – 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Baerlic Brewing (SE)

It’s a big bike party from Oregon’s beloved nonprofit that’s spent almost 40 years spreading biking statewide. Enjoy a carfree street with fun games, vendors, and other shenanigans. Read the backstory. More info here.

The Flute Ride – 1:00 pm at Salmon Street Fountain (SW)

I love rides that are inspired by sounds! This one seeks to unite lovers of woodwind and brass instruments for an aural adventure that will include playing and pedaling. More info here.

Sunday, April 27th

Gorge Gravel – All Day in Dufur (South of The Dalles)

The first of three race events in the Oregon Gravel Series, this event is a great excuse to hit the road and sample some of Oregon’s finest unpaved routes. Choose from 47, 64, or 95-mile courses. More info here.

Bike & Bird the Columbia Slough – 9:00 am to 12 noon at Vanport Historical Marker/Delta Park Dog Park (N)

Roll out to Smith & Bybee lakes with birding experts from Columbia Slough Watershed Council. You’ll hit the best habitats along the way for prime spring viewing. One lucky attendee will win a pair of binoculars! More info here.

Sunday Social Ride – 10:00 am at Woodstock Park (SE)

If you’re looking for a medium-paced (13-15 mph), 20-30 mile long group road ride, consider this urban meander with Portland Bicycling Club. More info here.

Bike Dykes Fiber Arts Ride – 1:45 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Ride to a shop to buy yarn, do about a 10-mile loop, and then hang out in the park. It’s what Sundays are made for. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.