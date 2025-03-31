Monday Roundup: Speed limiter progress, truth about cars in cities, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable news items our community has come across in the past seven days…

Real regulations: In a move that the automotive media says could signal a shift toward stricter speed enforcement nationwide, the state of Virginia has passed legislation that will allow judges to mandate speed limiting devices in vehicles. (Motor Trend)

Intercity transit: Read this personal reflection on the “vanishing lifelines” of rural transit in Oregon and you’ll be even more radicalized against the billions ODOT continues to throw at expanding freeways. (Oregon Humanities)

Required reading for lawmakers: A research institute that focuses on state transportation departments says there’s never been a more important time for DOTs to get their acts together, shed the highway-building emphasis of the past and focus on clear goals and innovative ways to get there. (Streetsblog USA)

Dutch bike theft stats: Interesting to ponder that bike theft remains a major problem in the cycling haven of Amsterdam and other Dutch cities, and that they these cities actually keep records on bike theft year-over-year. (Dutch News)

Cars ruin cities: A British TV personality who hosted a show about cars says he thinks they don’t even belong in cities because driving them is “totally pointless”. (The Standard)

Foreshadowing: Washington State lawmakers released several transportation budget bills that could foretell what’s in store when Oregon’s legislature does the same thing any day now. The Washington bills proposed new revenue sources like a gas tax increase and new taxes on electric vehicles. (Seattle Times)

Pay per mile: I’m loving renewed interest in ODOT’s pay-per-mile “OreGo” program, which found itself in the headlines last week as Governor Kotek celebrating the number of electric cars on the road and lawmakers struggle to find new revenue to maintain the roads people drive them on. (Oregon Capital Chronicle)

E-bikes banned on transit: The transportation authority in London has decided to ban nearly all types of e-bikes on subways due to fears of batteries catching fire. (Guardian UK)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.