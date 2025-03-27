Weekend Event Guide: Marine Drive clean-up, Rowena Roubaix, and more

(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Spring has arrived and there’s a buzz in the air because of all the fun riding to come. Here are a few suggestions if you’re looking for something fun to do.

Friday, March 28th

Community Cycling Center Feedback Ride – 6:00 pm at Vera Katz Statue (SE)

The CCC is updating their strategic plan and they’re taking their feedback-gathering to the streets. Join leaders of this beloved org for a ride and then an open house at their headquarters on NE Alberta and let them know what you want the CCC to be like in the future. More info here.

Saturday, March 29th

Ride to Tesla Takedown – 9:00 am at Floyds Coffeehouse (SE)

Join like-minded bike people in their opposition to Elon Musk with this group ride from Floyds at Ladds Circle to the South Waterfront Tesla showroom. More info here.

Oak Grove to Carver – 9:30 at Stringfield Family Park (Oak Grove)

Get out of town and discover the Trolley Trail and beauty of the Clackamas River and nearby rural riding. This ride is led by Michelle Kirsch of the Portland Bicycling Club. More info here.

Marine Drive Path Clean-up – 10:00 am at Made In Oregon (NE)

Join with others who care about cleanliness to freshen up the Marine Drive path. Look for the SOLVE signs. Cargo bikes encouraged for carrying garbage bags! More info here.

Cherry Blossoms and Twee Ride – 12 noon at Oregon Park (NE)

Spring blossoms and the sweet serenade of Twee music (which the organizer defines as, “late 90’s and early/mid 2000’s indie rock/post-riot grrrl/ indie-brit-pop”) will accompany this ride. More info here.

Sunday, March 30th

Rowena Roubaix – All Day in The Dalles (Gorge)

A classic route that includes the Rowena curves and also serves as the Oregon State Road Race Championship. This is grassroots bike racing at its finest! More info here.

Bike Polo – 12:00 to 5:00 pm at Alberta Park (NE)

Bike Polo is booming in Portland and you should find out why. Everyone is welcome to participate in this fun game that pits riders 3-on-3 on a closed court. It’s a combination of soccer and hockey that will get your blood pumping. More info here.

