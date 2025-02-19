Thursday night: Bike travel tales return to Migration Brewing

If you missed the bike travel slideshow event earlier this month, be sure to show up tomorrow night (Thursday, 2/20) for a full lineup of inspiring and adventurous tales. Our friend Ted Buehler has put together a great show that will feature five Portlanders sharing insights and experiences about life on the road. The event takes place at Migration Brewing on N Williams Avenue (same venue as Bike Happy Hour) from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.
Here’s a rundown of Thursday night’s presenters:
- Chris “Fool” McCraw: From Austin, Texas to Anchorage, Alaska for charity.
- Sean Pliska and the Backroads of Albania. “Riding the smallest roads on the map in the wilds of Albania.”
- Lloyd Vivola and the Longest Walk. “Native American Praryer Walk form Washington DC to Alcatraz Island. Lloyd joined the walk in Missouri and spent 3.5 months on the road all the way to Alcatraz.”
- Ryan Hashagen: Europe by Roller Skate and Public Transit. “Amsterdam to Instanbul to Lisbon, with side trips. Roller skating for local transportation, public transit or hitch-hiking between cities. Inside info n the best skate clubs in Europe.”
- Todd Melton: Wandering Around on Vancouver Island: “What you see when you have no set agenda and a lot of days to ride!”
Everyone is welcome at this free event. It takes place in an outdoor heated patio, but you should still prepare for cool temps. There’s great food and drinks at Migration. Also a casual format so you can come and go as you please if you can’t make the full three hours. Come around back through the alley for best bike parking.
Thanks to Ted for putting these on! Shift Calendar link here. Stay tuned for the next event March 5th when Ted welcomes more bike adventurers with tales from Morocco, a circumnavigation of Taiwan, Vermont, and more.
Thanks for the promotion, Jonathan.
Change to the schedule — Lloyd will not be presenting.
Instead, I will be doing a short show on Armenia
Armenia is one of the smallest former USSR Republics, landlocked in the South Caucasus Mountains between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea. It is on the cusp of the Fertile Crescent (origin of human civilization) and so has many interesting and ancient elements.
If you didn’t get to go bike touring in Ukraine, and want a chill, inexpensive corner of the former USSR to tour through, Armenia is an excellent choice!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Armenia
(Also, the photo of the bicycle with the wide-open landscape is Armenia, not Albania).
Ted Buehler
Facebook Evite page
https://www.facebook.com/events/1177954397033074/
Also, this will be a fundraiser to complete the Cazadero State Trail/Springwater Trail from Boring to Estacada. Once complete, you’ll have a beautiful, car-free route from downtown Portland to the Clackamas River Gateway to the Mt. Hood National Forest.
Our fundraising goal is $50.
After you make a donation to Oregon State Parks, they are, of course, expected to give updates as to the progress of the project!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cazadero_Trail
https://www.traillink.com/trail-maps/cazadero-trail/
https://bikeportland.org/2020/05/18/metro-acquisition-will-close-cazadero-trail-gap-at-deep-creek-314933
https://www.oregonhikers.org/forum/viewtopic.php?f=9&t=25323&sid=9f91b999ba74028fda9bf7b530e87de4
https://store.oregonstateparks.org/index.cfm?do=v.dsp_donation
Join us also on March 5.
Lineup includes stories from the 1979 -1981 Human Powered Vehicle Races (a bit of a deviation from bike touring, but wouldn’t it be fun to go touring on one of these?)
https://www.ihpva.org/HParchive/PDF/05-spring-1980.pdf
Wed Mar 5 6-9 pm
Back Roads of Morroco 2019
Sean Pliska
Riding the smallest roads on the map in the wilds of Morocco. Sean had a group of friends that would visit a far flung corner of the earth for a week or two each year. And make a fantastic video recap.
Circumnavigating Taiwan. 2024
John and Emily Russell (1 month)
Riding around the perimeter of the Taiwan. This was Emily’s second bicycle tour. And John’s 74th.
Out my back door in Vermont
Andrew Stringer(1 week)
Wandering around backcountry Vermont without much of a plan. And possibly inadequate gear. Do you really need adequate gear? Or can you just launch up your street and see where your legs take you. We’ll find out.
Three-day Gifford Pinchot Loop. 2024
Das and Jeremiah (3 days)
Leaving from their back doors in Portland, a loop up through Battleground, WA, over Old Man Pass to the Wind River, down to Carson, WA, and down the Columbia River back to Portland.
Fred Tatch, World Human Powered Speed Races, 1979 – 1981
Fred participated in the HPSR in Ontario, CA and Brighton, England. Has photos and stories.
https://www.ihpva.org/HParchive/PDF/05-spring-1980.pdf
US East Coast Greenway – Maine to South Carolina
Tom Howe (3 months total over 3 years)
If you only have a couple weeks vacation each year, you can still cover a lot of ground if you break it up into multiple segments. Adventure Cycle Touring Route.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1281626966433856
FB evite for March 5 event
And maybe Jonathan Maus — cruising the streets of Budapest.