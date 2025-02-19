Thursday night: Bike travel tales return to Migration Brewing

Scene from inaugural bike travel presentation series on February 3rd. (Photo: Ted Buehler)

If you missed the bike travel slideshow event earlier this month, be sure to show up tomorrow night (Thursday, 2/20) for a full lineup of inspiring and adventurous tales. Our friend Ted Buehler has put together a great show that will feature five Portlanders sharing insights and experiences about life on the road. The event takes place at Migration Brewing on N Williams Avenue (same venue as Bike Happy Hour) from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

Here’s a rundown of Thursday night’s presenters:

Chris “Fool” McCraw: From Austin, Texas to Anchorage, Alaska for charity.

Sean Pliska and the Backroads of Albania. “Riding the smallest roads on the map in the wilds of Albania.”

Lloyd Vivola and the Longest Walk. “Native American Praryer Walk form Washington DC to Alcatraz Island. Lloyd joined the walk in Missouri and spent 3.5 months on the road all the way to Alcatraz.”

Ryan Hashagen: Europe by Roller Skate and Public Transit. “Amsterdam to Instanbul to Lisbon, with side trips. Roller skating for local transportation, public transit or hitch-hiking between cities. Inside info n the best skate clubs in Europe.”

Todd Melton: Wandering Around on Vancouver Island: “What you see when you have no set agenda and a lot of days to ride!”

Everyone is welcome at this free event. It takes place in an outdoor heated patio, but you should still prepare for cool temps. There’s great food and drinks at Migration. Also a casual format so you can come and go as you please if you can’t make the full three hours. Come around back through the alley for best bike parking.

Thanks to Ted for putting these on! Shift Calendar link here. Stay tuned for the next event March 5th when Ted welcomes more bike adventurers with tales from Morocco, a circumnavigation of Taiwan, Vermont, and more.