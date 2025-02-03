Bike travel tales slideshow series kicks off Tuesday!

Colleen Barclay stopped for a portrait of her trusty steed with the bridge at Deception Pass, on Hwy 20 between Fidalgo and Whidbey islands, during a tour of the Olympic Peninsula last year.

As we hunker down in Portland winter, why not let your mind wander to the possibilities of you and your bike on the open road? There’s simply nothing like traveling our world on two wheels and there’s an event tomorrow (Tuesday, February 4th) that will help bring you closer to that undisputed truth. Ted Buehler, a longtime friend of mine through his tireless advocacy for cycling, is hosting the first in a series of bike touring slideshows.

“I’ve been bike touring since I was 18, and have met a lot of fellow Portlanders who have also gone to far flung parts of the world on their bicycles,” Ted says. “So I’m organizing this slideshow series to give us all an opportunity to learn from each other, and provide motivation and instruction for people who would like to begin touring the world by bicycle.”

Join Ted and three other special guests for a night of storytelling and tips to help you take that trip you’ve always dreamed about. The event will take place at Migration Brewing on North Williams Ave (same place as Bike Happy Hour). Below are the folks who will be presenting at the kickoff event tomorrow:

Spruce Railroad Trail along the north shore of Crescent Lake. (Colleen Barclay) Buskers in a train in Ukraine. (Ted Buehler) Rest spot with nice grass in Ukraine. (Ted Buehler)

6:30: Ted Buehler — Bike touring in Rural Ukraine I rode through the Carpathian Mountains, visited the cities of Lviv, Odesa and Kyiv. Rode trains from place to place. Enjoyed the chill pleasantness that was Ukrainian Culture pre-2022. Photos, maps, stories on my Facebook page. 7:00: Maren Souders — Touring Around the USA by Amtrak, with a Brompton and Trailer

Maren took about 15 months in 2021 and 2022 to visit dozens of Intentional Communities and botanical gardens, from Portland to San Diego, to Florida, to Quebec, to British Columbia. Many adventures along the way, on the backroads and highways getting from Amtrak stations to outlying destinations. See Maren’s blog for more. 7:30: Emily Wilson (and maybe Ben Foote) — Vashon Island by Bicycle, Train and Ferry

It’s an easy starter bike tour — Amtrak to Tacoma, ride to the ferry, ride the length of Vashon Island (Seattle’s greenest suburb in many ways), then ferry to Seattle and Amtrak back to Portland. 8:00: Colleen Barclay — Olympic Peninsula by Bicycle

Colleen is new to Portland, and bicycled Whidbey Island and the Olympic Discovery trail in 2023, self-supported. But she is not new to the Pacific Northwest — in 1978 she and a friend did a much longer bike camping trip up Vancouver Island, then to Prince Rupert by ferry, and across British Columbia and through the Canadian Rockies to Banff.

This is the first event in a three-part series at Migration’s back patio o North Williams Ave. Free and informal. Come and go as you’d like. Enjoy Nicaraguan food from Papas Frita Chef Rene. And the beer and other drinks are good too! See the Shift Calendar listing for more details.