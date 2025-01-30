Portland Mercury on love by bicycle

Don’t miss the latest edition of Portland Mercury Reporter Taylor Griggs’ Street View column where she highlights how our community helps bring people together. Like, really together. As in, love. It’s in the Mercury’s Love/Sex issue (which I realize now is why it’s also the Merc’s Wiener Week which means $8 yummy hot dogs citywide).
Taylor (yes, that one) lays out why bicycles — and more importantly, the wonderful community of people who love them — have such powerful forces of attraction. “For many, Portland’s bike scene has been something of an antidote to the poison of dating apps and dead-end situationships,” she writes. “And for those who aren’t in the market for romance, going to bike events is an excellent way to make friends.”
What makes the article even more fun is that it revolves around one of my favorite couples, Carey Booth and Jack Coleman, a duo who got to know each other at our weekly Bike Happy Hour (you might know Carey as the host of the event when I’m unable to be there):
“Booth said she specifically thinks the Bike Happy Hour, which takes place every Wednesday afternoon at Migration Brewing on North Williams Ave, provides a special opportunity to meet people. It’s easy to remember where and when it is, and the environment enables connecting with people.”
Taylor also highlights someone who met their love at the annual Loud N Lit bike ride that happens during Bike Summer. What started as a harmless chat at the ride’s meet-up spot in Irving Park has led to the couple moving in together.
Maybe it’s time to bring back Velotine’s Day?
And if you’re Bike Happy Hour-curious, we’d love to meet you. We had a great crowd last night and this coming Wednesday (3-6 pm at Migration on N Williams) should be extra-fun because it happens to fall on my 50th birthday!
Check out Taylor’s article here or grab a copy of this week’s paper and read it in print.
Thanks for reading.
Cheers to Carey and Jack! Taylor’s column was so sweet! What an unexpectedly warm-fuzzy read this morning! I agree with Carey’s assessment that regular attendance at an event/place/etc is key in forming a natural connection.
I met my partner at a dog park (both dogs are still with us), and I usually leave it at that when I tell people how we met. But after the cute dog, I noticed my partner had brought his border collie in a bike trailer. The rest is history!
The first vacation we took together was to Washington, DC, specifically because of the awesome bike infrastructure and the cool museums. The best night was when we started at the Lincoln memorial, biked out to the Jefferson memorial, and then wound up at the FDR memorial, which turned out to be my favorite one.
Bike adventures with the one you love are the best! Ride bikes! Fall in love!
This is great. I wanted to do a Love by Bike pedalpalooza ride years ago. “This is the intersection where we made out at a red light, in the rain.” “This is the intersection where she rode off in another direction than me, after the breakup talk at the restaurant.” “This is the park where we watched the sunset and then I rode us both home on one bike while she sat on the seat and held on.”
Bike rides make for better dates than just driving somewhere.