Weekend Event Guide: Path cleanup, Forest Park loop, and more

Brrrr! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Remember as temps continue to bite, cold weather riding tips apply: lower tire pressure, watch for black ice, don’t oversteer in turns, and don’t be shy with those layers!

Here’s our weekly menu of bike ride selections that would be worth your time…

Friday, January 24th

Oregon Moves PAC Campaign Kickoff – 6:30 pm at Tabor Space (SE)

State Senator Khanh Pham and Portland City Councilor Candace Avalos are just two of the folks who will speak at this event that will look to raise money for advocacy and lobbying around the big transportation package down in Salem this session. More info here.

Saturday, January 25th

Rocky Point Dig Day – 9:30 am at Rocky Point Trails (Scappoose)

Join nonprofit Northwest Trail Alliance for an invigorating and rewarding day of volunteer trial maintenance as they continue to build out the amazing trails at Rocky Point for everyone to enjoy. More info here.

I-205 Path Cleanup – 10:00 am at Flipside Bar and Carts (SE)

Tired of trash on the path? This is your chance to help be part of the solution instead of just complaining about it. This event is led by SOLVE. More info here.

Vancouver Loop – 10:00 am at Vera Katz Statue (SE)

The Cycle Cats will claw their way north, over the I-5 bridge and into the magical world of Vancouver before looping back over the I-205 path. It will be an adventure you won’t soon forget. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at Multiple Locations (SE)

This community tradition continues in winter with a wonderful group of humans who will ride together to the market on PSU campus downtown. More info here.

Sunday, January 26th

Ride for Warmth – 9:00 am at Hudson’s Bay High School (Vancouver, WA)

Organized by Clark County Public Utilities District, this annual event offers a 16-mile bike ride on a signed course. $40 registration gets you an event tee and the warm feeling of knowing you are helping support a nonprofit that helps low-income families pay energy bills. More info here.

Cycle Sundays Ride – 11:00 at Overlook Park (N)

Join Cycle Homies for a sunny ride at a moderate pace. Expect about 20-25 sunny and brisk miles with a food stop along the way. More info here.

Chill Forest Park Loop – 11:45 am at Something Cycles (E Burnside)

You’ve got to experience Forest Park in the dead of winter. The views are better (fewer leaves!) and with this dry weather, the dirt should be fast and fun. Ride led by Some Sorta Sycling Squad and they say this will be a no-drop chill pace with 25 miles and about 1,300 feet elevation gain. More info here.e

