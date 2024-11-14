Weekend Event Guide: Day of Remembrance, new MTB trails, flat tire clinic, and more

Display of shoes representing traffic victims at Portland’s 2016 World Day of Remembrance. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Time to plot your weekend strategy and I’ve got some suggestions for you. Be advised there are a lot of slippery leaves out there — so watch those corners!

Saturday, November 16th

Dig Day at Rocky Point – 9:30 am at Rocky Point Trails (Scappoose)

Local bike shop Cyclepath and NW Trail Alliance are building new trails (yes, new trails!) at Rocky Point and they need your help to make it happen. Get out and help create new places to ride. More info here.

Bike Milwaukie Harvest Ride – 10:00 am at Great American Espresso (Milwaukie)

Join bike advocates in the city just south of Portland for a ride that will peep fall leaves and end at Bobs Red Mill so you can stock up on grains and oats for the winter. More info here.

Mitchell Point Tunnel Dedication Ceremony – 11:00 at Mitchell Point Tunnel (Gorge)

An extremely rare and historic opportunity to be the first to peer through the restored picture windows that have been closed for over 70 years. As I mentioned in a story last week, access to the site is tricky and they aren’t letting bikes all the way through. More info here.

Motorhead vs. The World Ride – 6:30 pm at Eastbank Esplanade (SE)

NakedHearts:PDX will bring the loud sounds on this hard rockin’ ride that will be an homage to influential band Motorhead. Maybe a mosh pit so get ready to get your freak on! More info here.

Sunday, November 17th

Back in the Saddle Again – 9:30 am at Gateway Transit Center (NE)

If you’re just getting back into cycling or want an excellent way to introduce yourself to group road riding, look no further than this ride led by experienced and welcoming Portland Bicycling Club leader Ann Morrow. More info here.

Ladies Flat Clinic – 10:30 am at Trek Slabtown (NW)

The wonderful Maria “Bicycle Kitty” Schur will show you how to fix a flat at this ladies-only event inside the warm and cozy Trek store. More info here.

World Day of Remembrance – 11:00 am at Portland City Hall

Families for Safe Streets and other local advocacy groups have come together for this event that will bring attention to lives lost on our roads. Rally outside city hall. Enough is enough! Note: There are a few group rides from districts to downtown. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.