Weekend Event Guide: Springwater clean-up, rain celebration, and more

Let it pour! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Let’s get wet and wild this weekend! Lots of fun stuff going on to help you shake those I-don’t-feel-like-leaving-my-cozy-house blues.

And before you start planning, consider learning about City Council District 1 (East) candidate Timur Ender. His campaign is sponsoring this message so you know he’s legit if they are smart enough to buy ads on BikePortland.

Saturday, November 2nd

Springwater Path Clean-Up – 9:00 am at Springwater Cart Park (SE)

Join SOLVE to help pick up trash and beautify our beloved Springwater path. When you’re done, enjoy great food from the carts. More info here.

Dig Day at Sandy Ridge – 9:00 am at Sandy Ridge Trailhead (Sandy)

Earn your turns and deposit some sweat equity into your riding account by helping NW Trail Alliance maintain these wonderful trails. More info here.

Celebrate the Rain – 10:00 am at PCC CLIMB Center (SE)

Join our friends at PBOT for a bike ride that embraces the liquid sunshine and will offer you tips and inspiration from experienced riders. Expect an 11-mile loop at an easy pace. And of course it’s rain or shine. More info here.

International Single Speed Day – 10:00 am at Portland Fire & Rescue Dock 21 (Esplanade)

One gear isn’t just simpler, it’s better. At least that’s what devotees of the “single speed lifestyle” believe. Roll out and discover what one gear can do for you. More info here.

Ride to Cyclist Memorials – 10:00 am at Wilshire Park (NE)

Ted and Gil will lead a ride out to the Bike Loud PDX and Families for Safe Streets vigils and rallies in northeast to remember two people killed on October 21st. First stop is NE Marx and 105th. More info here.

Dia de los Muertos Altar Tour – 1:00 pm at Milagro (SE)

Milagro theater and The Street Trust will lead you to eight Dia de los Muertos altars in the Central Eastside district. More info here.

Sunday, November 3rd

Cyclocross Crusade #6 – All Day at McMenamins Edgefield (Troutdale)

The beautiful grounds of Edgefield will take your breath away (literally) at the penultimate stop of the series. Expect climbs and cambered turns through orchards and great beer and food awaiting you at the finish line! More info here.

Nomad Cycles Monthly E-Bike Ride – 2:00 pm at Portland Saturday Market (SW)

Join Brad and his merry band of battery-powered bicycling buddies at the market and then ride together up into Washington Park. It’ll be gorgeous up there this time of year! Don’t forget to charge your batteries. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.