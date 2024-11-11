This weekend, the Mitchell Point Tunnel in the Gorge will open to the public for first time in 71 years

New Mitchell Point Tunnel path with light coming from arch windows (on the right) as photographed by Jerry “AJ” Zelada last month.

This coming Saturday, the Oregon Department of Transportation will cut a ribbon on one of the most extraordinary infrastructure projects in our state’s history for the second time. The reconstruction of the Mitchell Point Tunnel in the Columbia River Gorge.

After six years of design and three and-a-half years of construction, the $31 million project will finally be open to the public — but unfortunately just for the dedication ceremony. ODOT is billing Saturday’s event as a preview because a minor rockfall has caused a delay and there’s still a need for crews to make “finishing touches” that will likely be wrapped up before year’s end but could extend into 2025.

The original tunnel — carved out of basalt and featuring five arch windows where Model T drivers could gaze out onto the Columbia River — was a feat of engineering when it was first built in 1915. It was closed in 1953 when Interstate 84 was built and then destroyed and filled with rock in 1966. ODOT resurrected the tunnels in 2018 as part of their ambitious Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail project that looks to reconnect the famous old highway between Troutdale and The Dalles.

(Photo: Jerry AJ Zelada) (Photo: ODOT) (Photo: ODOT) (Photo: ODOT) (Photo: ODOT) (Photo: ODOT)

The segment that includes Mitchell Point Tunnel is one of the last pieces of the puzzle and has been a massive undertaking. The new tunnel is 1.5 miles long and is carved through 655 feet of a basalt mountain. The arched windows are back and folks who attend Saturday’s event will be able to peer out of them just like people did over 70 years ago.

ODOT has promised the tunnel would open in 2024 and with nasty winter weather approaching fast, officials say they wanted to give the public an opportunity to see it at least once before spring. The location of the tunnel is also inaccessible at the moment due to the construction closure of the I-84 off-ramp and gaps that exist in the historic state trail route to its east and west. There’s no parking for bikes or cars near the tunnel, so ODOT has organized a free transit shuttle and hike-and-bike routes for Saturday’s event.

To be clear: While this tunnel has been built as a bike path, cycling will not be permitted at Saturday’s event. (One advocate I spoke to who follows this project very closely said, “There’s a moat around the tunnel.”)

If you want to be among the first people to see his amazing new piece of trail, here are the instructions on how to get there whether you are driving, taking transit, or biking to the venue:

Take Transit: Take the Columbia Gorge Express operated by Columbia Area Transit from Gateway Transit Center, Cascade Locks or Hood River. All Eastbound Columbia Gorge Express buses from Gateway Transit Center, Troutdale and Cascade Locks (run by CAT) will drop off at Mitchell Point on Saturday, Nov. 16. See bus schedule information . From Portland, take the 8:50 a.m. bus from Gateway Transit Center to make it in time for remarks and ribbon cutting. Estimated arrival at Mitchell Point Tunnel is 9:50 a.m. Tickets one-way are $10, for a total of $20 for a round trip. Alternatively, Gorge Passes are $40 per year and valid for this trip. From Hood River or points east of Hood River, take the event shuttle. Details below.

operated by Columbia Area Transit from Gateway Transit Center, Cascade Locks or Hood River. The last two westbound Columbia Gorge Express buses to Portland depart Hood River at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m, arriving back at Gateway at 5:10 and 6:40 p.m. respectively. Free Event Shuttle: Starting from 9:30 a.m., free event shuttles will run from Viento State Park (I-84 east Exit 56) and CAT’s park and ride at 224 Wasco Loop, Hood River.

The last shuttle from the event will run to Hood River at 3:30 p.m. and return to Viento State Park. The last two westbound Columbia Gorge Express buses to Portland depart Hood River at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Shuttles will circulate continuously and will arrive about every 15 minutes.

Shuttles are free to ride and there is no parking fee. Bike and Hike: Bike to the end of the Historic Highway State Trail from Viento State Park and walk the final 0.7 miles. Free and hosted bike racks will be set up at the end of the existing trail segment. Bikes are not allowed on the temporary unimproved trail that links the existing State Trail to Mitchell Point.

Drive and Shuttle or Hike: Limited parking is available at the Viento State Park day-use lot on the north side of I-84. From I-84, take Exit 56 to Viento State Park where signs will direct visitors to the parking area. From here, you can catch the shuttle or walk 2 miles on the State Trail and 0.7-miles on a temporary unimproved trail that links the existing State Trail to the Mitchell Point trail head.

Free shuttles will drop off/pick up between Viento State Park and 224 Wasco Loop, Hood River between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Once parking is full onsite, the next closest location is about 6 miles west on I-84 to Wyeth Trailhead at Exit 51 where additional parking may be available to access the event via bicycle to transit.

While we wait for the permanent opening this spring, there will even more urgency to complete the remaining trail gaps on each side of the tunnel. According to ODOT officials, the 0.7-mile gap to the west of the tunnel between Viento State Park and Mitchell Point is expected to begin construction in 2026. On the east side of the tunnel, the trail segment from Ruthton Point to Hood River (which will cross under I-84) is currently in design phase and will also begin construction in early 2026.

Check out ODOT’s website for more information on Saturday’s dedication event and the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail project.