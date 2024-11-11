Monday Roundup: Vape bike, Senegal’s surge, and more

Welcome to Monday. There’s an international flair to this week’s Roundup. But before we get started…

From puff to power: To make a point about waste, a brilliant YouTuber took 130 used vape cartridges and built a 1,500-watt e-bike battery that powered a bicycle with almost no pedaling for more than 20 miles. (Ars Technica)

Bus bike rack blues: Interesting issue in New Zealand as riders grapple with a nationwide ban on bike racks on the front of buses due to concerns that bikes block headlights. (RNZ)

Route options: I like this article because it reminds us to have an open mind about choosing our routes and how sometimes trying a new way of getting somewhere can really change your life. (LA Times)

Cycling surging in Senegal: A boom in urban and recreational cycling in the capitol of Dakar is a symbol of the need for more progress on bike infrastructure in Africa. (Reuters)

Mass ride in China: Cycling for fun went viral in a city in China and 100,000 students on bikes overwhelmed a city to such an extent the authorities had to step in! (The Guardian)

Parking enforcement’s next phase: The City of Chicago has launched a pilot program where camera-equipped vehicles will monitor bus and bike-only lanes for illegally parked cars and automatically send violators a ticket. This seems like the obvious next step for PBOT’s parking enforcement division right? (WBEZ)

Screen time kills: I’m extremely happy to see that at least some folks are talking about moving away from touchscreens on car dashboards in favor of safer tactile knobs and buttons. (IEEE Spectrum)

