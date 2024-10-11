Weekend Event Guide: Close-in ‘cross, Crown Z, fall colors, and more

All the feels at the PIR Heron Lakes finish line. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

There’s a wide range of things to to by bike this weekend. Don’t miss these dry and delightful fall days!

Saturday, October 12th

Banks-Vernonia Fall Colors Ride – 8:30 am in Downtown Hillsboro (West Side)

Ride Westside invites you on an excursion into the countryside where you’ll experience eye-popping fall vistas along one of the best carfree paths in Oregon (once you get onto it from Hillsboro). More info here.

Deaf Look Club Ride – 10:00 am at Woodstock ASL Cafe (SE)

Trouble hearing? Join other riders with communication barriers and folks who are into sign language on this bi-monthly group ride. More info here.

Measure 117 Bike Ride – 12:30 pm at Rosewood Initiative (SE)

Curious about the effort to expand ranked choice voting statewide? Come join folks who support the measure for a presentation and ride. Check out the Bike Works by P:ear shop right next door while you’re there. More info here.

Explore the IBR Project – 1:00 pm on Hayden Island/Jantzen Beach Center (N)

Join The Street Trust, Oregon Walks and 40-Mile Loop to get a first-hand look at the changes being proposed for bicycling by the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBR). This is a great opportunity to learn about this project and inform your comments that you can submit until November 18th. More info here.

Sunday, October 13th

Cyclocross Crusade – All day at Portland International Raceway (N)

It’s race two of the Crusade series and it’s right in our backyard! The Heron Lakes course is a classic featuring a very spectator-friendly course that includes fast flats, a challenging run-up and more. More info here.

Explore Overlook Neighborhood – 9:30 am at Stacks Coffeehouse (N)

The transportation chair of the Overlook Neighborhood Association has extended you a personal invite to roll around this beautiful neighborhood, learning its strengths and weaknesses from a cycling perspective. More info here.

Crown Z Backroads – 10:00 am at Ruley Trailhead in Scappoose (Columbia County)

If unpaved adventure is your thing, this is your ride. Seltzer Cycling Club will lead you on the Crown Z to Vernonia, then onto logging roads along the Nehalem River and then back toward Highway 30 via the historic Pittsburgh logging town. I can vouch that this is an extremely fun and gorgeous route! More info here.

Ride to Tweed Party – 2:00 pm at Cartopia Food Carts (SE)

Don your finest tweed outfits for a civilized cycle to the 10th anniversary party at local Wildwood & Company clothing store. Consider this a tune-up for the official Tweed Ride coming this spring! More info here.

