Weekend Event Guide: Close-in ‘cross, Crown Z, fall colors, and more

There’s a wide range of things to to by bike this weekend. Don’t miss these dry and delightful fall days!
Saturday, October 12th
Banks-Vernonia Fall Colors Ride – 8:30 am in Downtown Hillsboro (West Side)
Ride Westside invites you on an excursion into the countryside where you’ll experience eye-popping fall vistas along one of the best carfree paths in Oregon (once you get onto it from Hillsboro). More info here.
Deaf Look Club Ride – 10:00 am at Woodstock ASL Cafe (SE)
Trouble hearing? Join other riders with communication barriers and folks who are into sign language on this bi-monthly group ride. More info here.
Measure 117 Bike Ride – 12:30 pm at Rosewood Initiative (SE)
Curious about the effort to expand ranked choice voting statewide? Come join folks who support the measure for a presentation and ride. Check out the Bike Works by P:ear shop right next door while you’re there. More info here.
Explore the IBR Project – 1:00 pm on Hayden Island/Jantzen Beach Center (N)
Join The Street Trust, Oregon Walks and 40-Mile Loop to get a first-hand look at the changes being proposed for bicycling by the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBR). This is a great opportunity to learn about this project and inform your comments that you can submit until November 18th. More info here.
Sunday, October 13th
Cyclocross Crusade – All day at Portland International Raceway (N)
It’s race two of the Crusade series and it’s right in our backyard! The Heron Lakes course is a classic featuring a very spectator-friendly course that includes fast flats, a challenging run-up and more. More info here.
Explore Overlook Neighborhood – 9:30 am at Stacks Coffeehouse (N)
The transportation chair of the Overlook Neighborhood Association has extended you a personal invite to roll around this beautiful neighborhood, learning its strengths and weaknesses from a cycling perspective. More info here.
Crown Z Backroads – 10:00 am at Ruley Trailhead in Scappoose (Columbia County)
If unpaved adventure is your thing, this is your ride. Seltzer Cycling Club will lead you on the Crown Z to Vernonia, then onto logging roads along the Nehalem River and then back toward Highway 30 via the historic Pittsburgh logging town. I can vouch that this is an extremely fun and gorgeous route! More info here.
Ride to Tweed Party – 2:00 pm at Cartopia Food Carts (SE)
Don your finest tweed outfits for a civilized cycle to the 10th anniversary party at local Wildwood & Company clothing store. Consider this a tune-up for the official Tweed Ride coming this spring! More info here.
Looks like it will be a great weekend to get out and ride. For those that may ride the Crown Z Backroads. When on the logging roads outside of Vernonia be aware that it is riffle season for deer. There will be hunters in the area so please don’t wear any horns on your helmet. Just another note the Ruley Trailhead is about 7 miles from Scappoose up the Scappoose-Vernonia Highway.