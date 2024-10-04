Weekend Event Guide: Gateway Green party, Palestinian solidarity, and more

Come out and see a new and improved Gateway Green. (2021 photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend. Well, almost. It’s time to make a plan and get the most out of your time to ride.

Here’s what I recommend…

Saturday, October 5th

Oregon Cyclocross Championships – All day at Alderbrook Park (WA)

Who’s got the best legs and will earn the fabled champs jersey this year? It all comes together at a really fun-looking course and the weather should be perfect. More info here.

Gateway Green and Take a Kid MTB Day Celebration – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Gateway Green (NE)

Portland Parks & Rec and NW Trail Alliance are teaming up for a big party to celebrate the completion of a new southern entrance to Gateway Green Bike Park and a new TriMet bridge to get there! More info here.

Bike Farm Ride – 10:00 am at Bike Farm (NE)

Join Portland Bicycling Club for a meet-up at the DIY maintenance and advice center run by Bike Farm, then enjoy a 13-15 mph paced ride through the city checking out our great central city bikeways. More info here.

Bike to Day of Action – 1:15 at Ladds Circle Park (SE)

Join a grassroots show of solidarity to a the International Day of Action protest in north Portland being held to mark one year of genocide by Israel against Palestinians. More info here.

Sunday, October 6th

King Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at Alberta Park (NE)

Join Opie (the dog!) and Paul and their fun crew for a group ride to the wonderful weekly market at King Elementary School. More info here.

Coyote Wall Underbiking Extravaganza – 10:00 am at the Trailhead (WA)

Join Portland bike shop Something Cycles and their merry band of underbiking (using older-school bikes without all that fancy suspension and whatnot) fans for an epic MTB ride. More info here.

Coraline’s Curious Cat Trail Ride – 12:00 pm at OMSI (SE)

Tom Howe will take you on a route that could be your very last chance to see the collection of interesting cat statues that are currently strewn about Portland. More info here.

E-Bike Ride – 2:00 pm at Portland Saturday Market (SW)

E-bike shop Nomad Cycles is hosting this ride that will meet at the market an hour before lift-off, then will mount steeds and roll up the west hills to the Rose Garden. More info here.



