Weekend Event Guide: Gateway Green party, Palestinian solidarity, and more

Welcome to the weekend. Well, almost. It’s time to make a plan and get the most out of your time to ride.
Here’s what I recommend…
Saturday, October 5th
Oregon Cyclocross Championships – All day at Alderbrook Park (WA)
Who’s got the best legs and will earn the fabled champs jersey this year? It all comes together at a really fun-looking course and the weather should be perfect. More info here.
Gateway Green and Take a Kid MTB Day Celebration – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Gateway Green (NE)
Portland Parks & Rec and NW Trail Alliance are teaming up for a big party to celebrate the completion of a new southern entrance to Gateway Green Bike Park and a new TriMet bridge to get there! More info here.
Bike Farm Ride – 10:00 am at Bike Farm (NE)
Join Portland Bicycling Club for a meet-up at the DIY maintenance and advice center run by Bike Farm, then enjoy a 13-15 mph paced ride through the city checking out our great central city bikeways. More info here.
Bike to Day of Action – 1:15 at Ladds Circle Park (SE)
Join a grassroots show of solidarity to a the International Day of Action protest in north Portland being held to mark one year of genocide by Israel against Palestinians. More info here.
Sunday, October 6th
King Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at Alberta Park (NE)
Join Opie (the dog!) and Paul and their fun crew for a group ride to the wonderful weekly market at King Elementary School. More info here.
Coyote Wall Underbiking Extravaganza – 10:00 am at the Trailhead (WA)
Join Portland bike shop Something Cycles and their merry band of underbiking (using older-school bikes without all that fancy suspension and whatnot) fans for an epic MTB ride. More info here.
Coraline’s Curious Cat Trail Ride – 12:00 pm at OMSI (SE)
Tom Howe will take you on a route that could be your very last chance to see the collection of interesting cat statues that are currently strewn about Portland. More info here.
E-Bike Ride – 2:00 pm at Portland Saturday Market (SW)
E-bike shop Nomad Cycles is hosting this ride that will meet at the market an hour before lift-off, then will mount steeds and roll up the west hills to the Rose Garden. More info here.
— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Reminder that the Portland Marathon is happening this Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2ish. Starts and ends at Salmon Street Springs. It goes by OMSI at mile 23.5.
A Palestinian solidarity ride at the anniversary of the Oct 7th Hamas attack? Tone deaf at best but this seem like throwing cruel salt in the painful wound of our local Jewish community.
Isn’t Saturday the 5th? I don’t really care either way, but it seems worth noting that Saturday is not the anniversary.
It says “being held to mark one year of “genocide” by Israel against Palestinians”. I think it’s pretty clear the timing of this event is related to what began with the Oct 7 attack by Hamas despite being scheduled on the Saturday before the 7th.
Seems like a perfectly good time to do it. It’s been a year of genocide, it’s normal to reflect on things that happen after a year.
Bike to Day of Action –
Please don’t forget everyone’s favorite (actual) genocidal chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”. If that’s too many words to harmonize together, maybe just yell “intifada” a bunch of times?
If you had any understanding of Gaza prior to the October 7th Massacre you would have a better understanding of who Gaza should be freed from and I’ll give you a hint, its not the Israelis (who drove out all their settlers while leaving in 2005 and destroyed their homes while doing it). Maybe do some research into gender equality, LGBTQ support and sharia law under Hamas rule and then maybe you can add “Free Palestine from Hamas” into your chants.
https://www.arabnews.com/node/1853576/offbeat
Some brave Gazan women breaking into the 20th century a touch late in 2021 with bicycles.
Regardless, best wishes for a pleasant ride (as they all should be)!
No excuse for mass civilian casualties.
I agree, Hamas should never have done what it did on 07OCT.
As far as your implications, we don’t know if there have been “mass civilian casualties”. The IDF is not carpet bombing or anything remotely like that despite absurd accusations to the contrary. Gazans are dying and it is horrible. I want the war to stop. Hamas is not stopping though. If they stop, the war ends. If Israel stops, they get killed because Hamas won’t stop.
We don’t know the casualties because the Health Ministry is controlled by Hamas and knows that high casualty counts acts as a weapon against Israel. The one time independent analysis was possible was at the al-Ahli hospital. Initial reports (by the health ministry) were possibly a thousand dead and that it was an IDF missile that targeted the hospital, than it became 500, then 400, then in the morning it became clear that the missile hit the parking lot and killed dozens. By then it was also clear that it was a Palestinian missile that did the damage. The casualty numbers, as horrible as each one is a life lost, is likely wildly exaggerated.
It’s clear in the comments that no one realizes that Israel declared war against Hamas and is waging that war in an incredibly restrained manner. Once Hamas quits hiding in their tunnels under schools and homes while eating all the emergency relief food while the Gazans starve, surrenders and releases any hostages still alive then perhaps the war will come to an end. To imply they have no agency in their future seems like infantilizing them to the point of caricature. They can stop trying to kill Israelis. We can expect them to stop.
If the Day of Action were actually for the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, I would think that encouraging Hamas to stop fighting would be the way to save the civilians. We didn’t stop fighting the Germans until a certain political party was destroyed, the same is going to happen to Hamas in Gaza unless they surrender and save their population.
Can you or any others answer my as to why you think they should trying to kill Israelis? I don’t think you can because no one really seems to see to the endstate. Israel wants the missiles to stop and its hostages returned. Hamas wants all the Jews gone (dead). Which do you think is the best endstate?
That’s not a genocidal chant, stop lying. It means freedom, they want to be free. Freedom doesn’t mean genocide, even if that’s what zionists mean when they say freedom. I don’t care if corrupt politicians say it is, they don’t get to decide. They’re not innocent in this.
This is a lot of words to defend a genocide. I don’t think the people of Gaza are ever going to be thankful that Israel is killing so far nearly 200,000 of them, no matter what you claim their condition was before. And Israel is still doing illegal settlements! And invading other countries, and assassinating leaders.
This is beyond defense now. If you’re on the side of Israel here, you’re defending mass slaughter. You should be ashamed and history will not look kindly on you.
Aside, why do you always have to hop in and try to stir things up here, simply because it was mentioned that some anti-war protesters are having a bike ride? If you don’t want people protesting, get off your butt and counter protest or be quiet.
It’s quite clear that neither the Israeli government nor Hamas wants a ceasefire, so the war will continue. Blaming and condemning only the Jews for this situation has been and continues to be antisemitic, as is ignoring the obvious implications of “innocent” slogans.
I’m not going to draw this out again, so I’ll give you the last word.