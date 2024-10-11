Southwest uber-advocate pushes new approach in city’s ‘hardening’ strategy

When longtime southwest Portland cycling advocate Keith Liden told me he was going to present his reasons for not wanting the plastic delineator posts on Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway “hardened”, the first thing that came to my mind was David Stein. The former chair of the Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC), where Liden presented Tuesday evening, is a bouncing figure at the BAC Zoom meetings (he attends them on a treadmill), and he has been vocal for years about not liking the plastic posts.
As BikePortland reported last month, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is planning to replace some of its plastic delineator posts along bike lanes with more concrete curbs — it is going to “harden” them. And isn’t that what cyclists, including Stein, have been clamoring for?
The reason I thought of Stein was because I remember vividly the 2019 City Council session in which the Southwest in Motion (SWIM) plan was presented. Stein was one of the first persons to testify, and he brought a prop with him to the hot seat in front of the council dais — a broken plastic post he had retrieved from Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy. Waving it before the Commissioners, he testified, “We need to do better than this!”
Five years later, enter Liden, with his usual thoughtful, well-researched and persuasive arguments. Here’s what he told the BAC on Tuesday night.
Liden’s case against Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy hardening
The main thrust of Liden’s criticism is that the hardening project is premature. Calling B-H Hwy “the strongest link in the chain” of a poor network, Liden told the BAC Tuesday night, “most of the streets that you connect to are hostile bike environments.” “It’s not even that they don’t have facilities, it’s that they are actually hostile.”
The problem is that connectivity is so poor in southwest Portland that a cyclist doesn’t have a safe route to reach B-H Hwy. I think it helps to think of B-H Hwy as a river, and to view the few streets which cross it as very infrequent bridges. Those crossings are used by all modes—cars, pedestrians, cyclists—and except for Terwilliger Blvd, they don’t have sidewalks or bike lanes.
Shattuck Rd, where the proposed development of the Alpenrose Dairy is located, is a good example of this. Shattuck Rd lies at the center of PBOT’s proposed B-H Hwy post hardening project (between 39th and 65th Avenuess). Shattuck doesn’t have sidewalks or bike lanes either to the south of B-H Hwy, or to the north. Yet adding walking and biking facilities to Shattuck has been part of the Transportation System (TSP) and Southwest in Motion (SWIM) plans for years. The most recent controversy involves the Alpenrose neighbors who, to no avail, have been asking the city to extend the multi-use path on the proposed Alpenrose development’s frontage all the way to B-H Hwy.
This lack of coordination between the Alpenrose development and the B-H Hwy hardening project is another example of the city’s bureaus not rowing together. And these close-but-no-cigar gaps that arise from repeated missed opportunities are frustrating for residents to watch.
Liden went on to make the case that any money the city had for improving bike facilities would be better spent on Terwilliger Blvd, mainly because the ridership is so much higher—between 360 and 515 trips at various locations on Terwilliger, versus 70 trips per day at B-H Hwy/Shattuck. Or, as Liden summed up, “PBOT needs to think beyond making a bike facility segment really good and ask, ‘Will it do any good?'”
The project selection gripe
In addition to the Terwilliger having the greatest southwest ridership numbers outside of downtown, projects for filling the gaps in the Terwilliger route have been on the books since the 1990s. And that gets to the heart of Liden’s frustration, one shared by many southwest transportation advocates.
Advocates have spent hours and years working on project prioritization lists with the city. The SWIM project has spreadsheets of prioritized project lists, put together by an advisory committee. Hardening the posts on B-H Hwy is not on any of those lists, nor is it on the TSP. But Terwilliger is. This top-down project selection, outside of existing project lists and without community input, is an ongoing issue.
The colors of money
In response, City Bicycle Coordinator Roger Geller pointed out that PBOT has heard, “including from this committee, in written communications” that the plastic wands “don’t provide the level of comfort that we desire.” “And we are hearing very clearly messages about ‘make something permanent, use concrete rather than plastic.’ ”
Here’s more from Geller at the BAC meeting in response to Liden’s presentation:
This was also driven by the maintenance burden the posts were putting on our crews. Especially B-H Hwy, that’s probably one of our highest offenders. Those posts disappear with great rapidity, David Stein brings it up in almost every meeting…
We have a limited amount of money available to us, about half a million a year, which we are putting toward delineated bike lanes. Focusing on those that are putting the highest maintenance burden on us, or that are causing perception issues, I guess because of their aesthetics, particularly in commercial areas. Broadway and downtown is an example of that… Keith is saying , ‘Shift that money to Terwilliger,’… there are many colors of money. The work on Terwilliger, on Duniway Park is being funded as a risk-mitigation associated with a large BES sewer project… We’ve tried to get federal money for southwest Portland, and that’s money that is administered through the regional government, Metro. The southwest projects typically have not scored well with the criteria that Metro set for using those funds. Other than Capitol Hwy.
And then David Stein jumped in with some questions:
Stein: About projects in SW not scoring well with some of the regional and federal money, that’s because of equity scoring, correct? Or is that something else?
Geller: Equity is becoming more of a consideration in recent years, but, in the past a lot of the scoring was based on how well the facilities we would build would connect to regional and town centers. And so some of the southwest facilities didn’t score well relative to facilities elsewhere in the region.
Stein: Because there’s no stormwater management, so there’s no existing facilities, so if you want to build any facility and it doesn’t connect…
Geller: Well it was just the expense of building facilities in southwest relative to how well they connected into dense, commercial areas, which is how the criteria has often been set.
Then Liden interjected…
Liden: So it’s a little of a cost/benefit. How many people are you benefitting with the amount of money? And I guess that’s partly what I’m arguing with these two projects.
My takeaway
It was a revealing conversation, I left the meeting thinking that, in the southwest at least, projects are built, not according to a list of priorities, but rather in the order that funding sources are identified. That, or when a project can piggy-back on work happening with another bureau.
So implementation of southwest projects ends up being an excruciatingly slow bingo game, where the rows never seem to quite get filled. Keith Liden has been playing funding bingo for three decades, and his Terwilliger row still has a lot of empty spots.
Response to Ross and David –
On the equity issue I completely agree that all neighborhoods in the city should get equal investment to make streets safer for all. Bear in mind that there are plenty of high income (and lower density) neighborhoods in the east side. Everyone should be safe walking or riding a bike regardless of where they live.
Project costs are often higher in SW due to the reasons mentioned however, in this instance, it misses the point. My PBAC presentation also showed that the PBOT cost estimates for hardening the BH Hwy. and Capitol Hwy. bike lanes are in the same $700,000 to $1.2 million cost range as fixing all the Terwilliger gaps between downtown and Burlingame (Terwilliger/Barbur intersection). It’s not a question of cost – PBOT thinks it can come up with around a million bucks. It’s about priorities, where this money can do the most good, and most important – what PBOT and SW residents agreed to with the adoption of SWIM. PBOT’s top-down project selection process flies in the face of the SWIM “contract” with SW residents regarding “short-term” active transportation investment priorities in SW. What’s the point of the TSP or SWIM if PBOT is going to wing it without feeling the obligation to follow these the adopted plans?
Finally, an important consideration for PBOT and our bike program generally is citizen perception and attitude about making investments in bike infrastructure – especially given other city programs that aren’t sufficiently funded. If they see fancy bike facilities without cyclists, they could logically ask why are we wasting money on this stuff? That could hurt us all regardless of where we live in Portland.
Every census tract in the SW hills has a median income higher than the city as a whole, so while it’s true that there are high income areas on the east side, there is far less poverty in general in the SW hills (of course, there is still some and it’s generally concentrated on major highways which have horrible bike/ped conditions like BHH and Barbur). The highest density tract (65.02) in SW has ~6,500 people/square mile while there are something like 80 different tracts on the east side of the river at least that dense, so sure there are some lower density parts of the east side (like Mount Tabor), but the densest parts of SW are less dense than Laurelhurst (~7,500 people/square mile).
I broadly agree with everything else though – it’s better to spend money where people are already riding! Terwilliger is a huge need, and the city ought to follow the prioritization schedule for SWIM.
Why do people conflate Southwest Hills and southwest Portland?
I think because most of SW is very hilly, even if it isn’t the narrower definition of the SW Hills that you’re probably thinking of.
It’s got quite a few hills
The concrete vs plastic posts sounds like more of a maintenance issue with some spin about also improving the cycling environment. The problem in general with improvements in SW appears to be that they are expensive and don’t score well when assessed on a cost benefit basis. There is a shortage of low income housing in the southwest hills for the same reason, so perhaps equity is an issue.
I remember discussing SW with several other people from various NA district coalitions (SWNI, SEUL, EPCO, NOPO, CNN, NECN, & NWNW). We agreed that the primary reason SW had so much trouble getting funding from competitive grant sources (MTIP for example) was its geography. SW has lots of poor people, but they aren’t particularly concentrated like they are in NECN or EPCO, away from rich or middle-class residents, nor does SW have super-dense areas except around Pill Hill, which unfortunately (from a funding perspective) is also where a lot of rich people live. It’s kind of the same thing with Terwilliger versus B-H – Terwilliger is much more used, but it passes through low-density generally wealthier parts of SW, while B-H passes through low-income parts of SW, but neither is particularly high-density. And because of the soils and runoff issues in SW, it’s really hard to make any part of SW high-density if it isn’t already.
Several projects around Gabriel Park and Multnomah Village would disagree with that. Portland has no problem with densifying SW, it just has an issue with proper, safe infrastructure connecting them.
To me, all of the arguments presented here are moot. the reason PBOT is replacing the wands with concrete is that the wands are a constant headache for both material and labor budgeting; concrete will be relatively one-and-done. Well, at least until a car hits one and a city attorney insists they be removed due to fears of a lawsuit…
It doesnt matter that funds could be spent on a higher-priority, or complete something existing – it’s a headache and a constant budget drain, so they go.
Bureaus also don’t have to budget maintenance on something if it doesnt exist, thus discouraging the construction of new projects. Parks charges a sh!tload for someone to ‘donate’ a bench precisely because they then have to maintain it. No bench, no maintenance!
I’m guessing that many, maybe most, of the Terwilliger bicyclists are heading toward the city’s largest employer, OHSU, or one of the other hospitals on the campus.
What gets lost in the discussion, and maybe doesn’t make it into PBOT’s funding proposals either, is that OHSU has about a $4 billion dollar operating budget; that it is building a $650 million hospital expansion; that the university’s researchers brought in $600 million in grants and awards in 2023 ($345 million of that was federal National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding).
That money comes with a big multiplier, an economic term for how the investment expands the area economy — it’s not the same as a few more beer sales or parking lot revenue around a sports arena.
Biomedical research and health care are great big topics, which few people outside the fields have any idea about. My guess is that that most people are in the “don’t know how much you don’t know” category. But I wish our city leaders had a better grasp of “pill hill’s” importance to the area economy, and a little foresight and insight. The only elected politician I know of with an appreciation for the importance of the OHSU campus and its employees is Rep Earl Blumenauer.
Pre-covid, OHSU had a 17% bicycle mode share. But hey, why support that?