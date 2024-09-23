Monday Roundup: Rivendell, the toll of unpaid tickets, drop-off lines and more

Hello everyone. Happy Monday. I’m really excited for the week! Lots of cool stories to work on and to share from our writer Lisa Caballero, family biking columnist Shannon Johnson, and a special guest contributor Aaron Kuehn of BikeLoud PDX.

This week’s Monday Roundup is sponsored by The E-Bike Store, your source for excellent electric bikes. Come visit their north Portland showroom right across the street from Peninsula Park.

Here are the most notable news items our community came across in the past seven days…

Bike share price cap: I like any policy that treats bike share more like public transit, so it was neat to see this new bill introduce in New York City that would cap the price of a bike share ride to be no higher than the cost of a subway or bus ticket. (Streetsblog NYC)

Dangerous drivers: When drivers slam into a convenience store or building it becomes a meme. But the same epidemic of terrible, irresponsible driving can also lead to much more serious things like this natural gas pipeline fire in Houston that was caused by an errant SUV driver who struck a valve. (NBC)

School drop-off lines: A venerable outlet delves into the reasons behind nightmarish school drop-off lines and makes a solid mention of Portland’s bike bus efforts, including a link to this here website! (The Atlantic)

The Rivendell Way: I have long admired how Grant Rivendell runs his bike company, so reading this wonderful, in-depth profile about this guy who has always stood out from the crowd for the right reasons, was a joy. (The New Yorker)

Delivery logistics: I put the role of cargo bikes making last-mile deliveries squarely into the “we don’t talk about this enough” category when it comes to making our city more humane and climate-friendly. (EuroNews)

Toll of tickets: There’s a lot that’s shocking about this article that describes some of the similar issues we’ve faced here in Portland with the Rubio revelations, but what really gets me is how the irresponsible headline contributes to the problem. (Washington Post)

Bike Angels: I don’t hear about anyone Portland doing this with Biketown as much as I used to, but it appears as though the citizen bike share rebalancing hustle is alive and well in New York City. (NY Times)

Canadians and cars: Transportation is very political in Ontario, Canada as Premier Doug Ford seems to be making a bid for votes by saying he’ll make bike lanes harder to build and speed up car-centric road projects. (CBC)

Justice for traffic violence: Imagine a third-party evidence-sharing tool that would allow road users to upload content of illegal behaviors to be reviewed by the authorities for possible enforcement action. That’s what’s in the works in Scotland. (Road.cc)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.