Monday Roundup: Rivendell, the toll of unpaid tickets, drop-off lines and more

Happy Monday. I'm really excited for the week! Lots of cool stories to work on and to share from our writer Lisa Caballero, family biking columnist Shannon Johnson, and a special guest contributor Aaron Kuehn of BikeLoud PDX.
Here are the most notable news items our community came across in the past seven days…
Bike share price cap: I like any policy that treats bike share more like public transit, so it was neat to see this new bill introduce in New York City that would cap the price of a bike share ride to be no higher than the cost of a subway or bus ticket. (Streetsblog NYC)
Dangerous drivers: When drivers slam into a convenience store or building it becomes a meme. But the same epidemic of terrible, irresponsible driving can also lead to much more serious things like this natural gas pipeline fire in Houston that was caused by an errant SUV driver who struck a valve. (NBC)
School drop-off lines: A venerable outlet delves into the reasons behind nightmarish school drop-off lines and makes a solid mention of Portland’s bike bus efforts, including a link to this here website! (The Atlantic)
The Rivendell Way: I have long admired how Grant Rivendell runs his bike company, so reading this wonderful, in-depth profile about this guy who has always stood out from the crowd for the right reasons, was a joy. (The New Yorker)
Delivery logistics: I put the role of cargo bikes making last-mile deliveries squarely into the “we don’t talk about this enough” category when it comes to making our city more humane and climate-friendly. (EuroNews)
Toll of tickets: There’s a lot that’s shocking about this article that describes some of the similar issues we’ve faced here in Portland with the Rubio revelations, but what really gets me is how the irresponsible headline contributes to the problem. (Washington Post)
Bike Angels: I don’t hear about anyone Portland doing this with Biketown as much as I used to, but it appears as though the citizen bike share rebalancing hustle is alive and well in New York City. (NY Times)
Canadians and cars: Transportation is very political in Ontario, Canada as Premier Doug Ford seems to be making a bid for votes by saying he’ll make bike lanes harder to build and speed up car-centric road projects. (CBC)
Justice for traffic violence: Imagine a third-party evidence-sharing tool that would allow road users to upload content of illegal behaviors to be reviewed by the authorities for possible enforcement action. That’s what’s in the works in Scotland. (Road.cc)
As the article notes, in many cases, the “hustle” involves completely emptying out hubs and completely filling up others, then reversing the move. Much of this is bad for end users.
Regarding the bike share price cap. The cost of charging and rebalancing bike fleets (which requires significant amounts of human labor) can make bike share rides much much more expensive than transit rides, especially in a place like New York City, where the subway moves millions of people a day, and the marginal costs of an additional passenger are negligible. Capping the price of potentially very expensive bike share rides is a ridiculous and inefficient subsidy. This issue is made worse by people who intentionally exploit the system to make money by moving bikes around to places where they are not needed and then move them back to earn a profit.
I love the idea of bike share, but the user fee needs to be reflective of the cost of providing the service. The same goes for Portland, where a significant chunk of the user base is provided free use of the system at the expense and/or detriment of potential paying customers.
For a brief time Portland bike share users could earn a ride credit by moving a randomly parked bike to a station, but that’s long gone. How hard could it be for the app to determine whether a move was beneficial and set the credit accordingly? This would cut out the needless churning, and users will train themselves soon enough.
Even if you can convince users to rebalance your fleet in a cost effective manner that avoids parasitic losses, like those documented in NYC, you still need to charge the bikes. Portland is not moving in the direction of wired charging hubs (though some cities have started doing this).
But does the user fee really need to reflect the cost of providing the service??? Do user fees for car transportation or transit or other modes reflect the full costs? I would argue instead we should set costs that balance the costs of providing the service and that promote community-serving behaviors, like no or low-carbon transportation options that decrease emissions.
There is no guarantee that bike share trips will be low or no carbon! People have to move them around in vans or trucks to charge them or get them to docking stations. Because Lyft, a for profit company that primarily traffics in very high emissions per mile transportation, is the service provider and infrastructure owner, and because they have an opaque business model that obscures the cost of business operations, and because they contact out a lot of the fleet rebalancing to third party contractors that typically travel around in fossil fuel based vehicles, it is impossible to make the argument that bike share is any more or less sustainable than other options.
Public transit is a low or no carbon option, and the emissions per ride go down as use goes up. Bike share may be low carbon under ideal circumstances, but the emissions per ride do not necessarily go down with higher usage rates. Cities should subsidize transit, not for-profit, private e-bike services unless they can demonstrate that the bike share is competitive on a cost, labor, and environmental scale.
Is fossil fuel based, privately owned automobile based transportation subsidized? You bet it is. But that doesn’t mean that Lyft-operated e bikes are a better solution in the absence of metrics that demonstrate they are a less carbon intensive option.
Also, public transit provides reliable, good paying union jobs with benefits. Shared, for profit E bikes are undercutting that service with non union labor and gig workers.
All you say is true. I just want to suggest counter points.
I think an argument can be made that *even if* the bikes are moved around by ICE vehicles, they could be an improvement over individual auto use. Similar to an ICE powered bus. They still reduce auto traffic (hypothetically – I mean if people used them in large numbers), which is dangerous, and even moving them with ICE trucks is possible / likely to emit less than the car trips they hopefully replace.
My only point before was to say that just because the cost needed to move the bikes is more than transit rides, that doesn’t necessarily mean the price shouldn’t be capped. But there may be other reasons, which you outlined well.
But I agree, this may not be a thing we want to subsidize. Especially considering your last point about undercutting public transit and union labor.
Fair point. Fleet rebalancing could be done efficiently. I just don’t think there is any reason to trust that Lyft is doing that in the absence of transparent reporting.
Hopefully that argument would be based in actual facts. It is highly unlikely that every bike trip is replacing a car trip.
That’s not true, at least in Portland. Nearly empty diesel buses or trains are less efficient than private cars (for that fraction that would drive if not for TriMet). This is especially true for EVs.
There are some TriMet routes that really are a good option from a carbon standpoint, but plenty that are not.
I think transit is much less utilized in Portland than it is in NYC. But there are many lines that are well utilized most days and during most operating hours. Regardless, I find it difficult to imagine a world in which a major American city fully abandons fixed service transit lines.
I agree, at least with the currently available set of alternatives. But given ridership levels, it’s clear some TriMet lines are running well in the red from an environmental standpoint, while other lines work much better.
I agree to an extend, but I think the fee should reflect the cost of the service unless we think it’s valuable enough that we want to subsidize it. If it’s a service that benefits people a great deal and gets people riding bikes (this is a hypothetical), then I would be OK with making it artificially inexpensive.
Most definitely. If the service is actually providing a community service that can be demonstrated to have significant public benefit, then by all means, subsidize it. But if you’re going to do that, it should be a publicly operated service, not an arm of a for profit company that can choose to discontinue service at any time.
Re: school drop-off traffic.
I have lived on a street with a grade school at the end for over 35 years. It has definitely gotten worse. Throw in a few school buses and it’s utter chaos twice a day on the street. The school has no Safe Routes program because there is no safe route. Students are bussed or dropped off. These kids live no further than a mile away at the farthest. Just another failure at PBOT.
The mean-spirited regresso-grouchery (regressive retro-grouchery) of Grant Petersen and his supporters helped delay the wide-spread adoption of widely used technologies (e.g. disc brakes, carbon forks, e-bikes) that make transportation cycling* a more pleasant experience. It’s one thing to prefer a certain type of bike and a different thing altogether to constantly slam those who do not prefer your particular flavor of bike. For example, Petersen derisively referred to disc brakes as “motorcycle parts” and often described e-bikes as mopeds or motorcycles.
A real world example of how Petersen’s ideology has been harmful is that many local “steel is real” bike shops have historically refused to work on bikes with disc brakes, internal cable routing, carbon components, or e-bikes despite their popularity (and some still do).
*not racing bikes but every day transportation bikes
Oh my.
You must be confusing Grant with someone who actually has some kind of influence on multi-million dollar bike manufacturers like Specialized or Trek or Giant.
But “Grant suppressed disc brakes” would be a great bumper sticker.
You’re obviously angry about something. Blaming it on Grant is kinda funny.
Nice straw man.
I think the formerly wide-spread attitude of people who think like Grant Petersen delayed wide-spread adoption of disc brakes.
The guy who put ****ing Bridgestone bikes on the map, has a blog that millions have read, has published widely-read books reviewed in the NYT, is a major foil of the Bike Snob, has created an enormous cult-like fanbase, and is de facto leader of a slow cycling movement has absolutely influenced the bike industry — and, more importantly, has influenced cycling fans who work in or own bike shops.
Grant Petersen has done an awful lot of amazing things that I respect but that does not mean he should get a pass for being a jerk about the bikes that many of us now ride.
On “Toll of Tickets”
It’ll be really interesting to see what happens here, and what lessons can be learned for creating and revising laws related to traffic cameras. I’ve wondered about using evidence from paid or unpaid violations from traffic cameras being used to establish a pattern of behavior when charging reckless drivers. The driver’s story and painting himself as the victim is appalling. I hope that the tickets help see through the BS and make sure justice is served.