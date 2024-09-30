Monday Roundup: Vanishing bike messengers, pedaling gentrification, and more

Hello everyone. I would say “happy Monday,” but that would be a lie. My mind and body are full with thoughts of devastation. Devastation to people and the planet — and the devastating reality that the U.S. government is complicit in so much of it. What can BikePortland do? I will keep the fire burning here as always, so that we have a platform to help push important conversations forward. Please reach out to me if you have ideas on how we can best use this platform to bring attention to important global issues.

For now, here’s our weekly roundup of the most notable stories from around the web that I’ve come across and that folks have shared with me in the past seven days…

Homage to messengers: An amazing look into the past and present of cycle couriers in Washington D.C. that likely tracks the experience of many major U.S. cities over the past two decades and how deliveries by bike have dwindled. (Washingtonian)

Don’t drive, maybe? Today is the first day of a growing, national, “Week Without Driving” movement. The idea is just what it sounds like: Don’t drive for a week and see what happens. You in? (Week Without Driving)

Bike blogger in Portland: My Seattle compatriot Tom Fucoloro visited Portland recently via train and folding bike and shared thoughts on the quality (or lack thereof) of our network. (Seattle Bike Blog)

Little change on climate goals: In a city where public safety and homelessness dominate politics, it’s not surprising that our climate change “emergency” plan is languishing. Even so, the lack of progress is very concerning. (Portland Mercury)

Irresponsible advertising: Someone at the major ad agency Wieden and Kennedy thought it’d be a good idea to post signs along major streets encouraging people to text. The worst part is the campaign gives one lucky winner a free SUV. The City of Boise was like, “WTH?” (BoiseDev)

It’s complicated: The question of whether or not bike lanes cause gentrification was re-litigated by a national podcast this past week. It’s worth a listen, especially if you weren’t around Portland in 2010-2013 when we went through the N Williams Avenue project saga. (NPR Code Switch)

World Champs: Slovenian superstar cyclist Tadej Pogačar pulled off the very rare Triple Crown and has now won the Giro, the Tour, and the World Championships all in one year! Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky won Worlds on the women’s side. (Bicycling)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.