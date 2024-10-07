Comment of the Week: Preference falsification and bicycles

I liked this week’s comment because it comes from the reader every writer wants — a person at the receiving end who puts some work into it. Charley read a wonky article (The Alpenrose hearing: Nollan and Dolan), clicked into an even wonkier critique by Keith Liden, and then made all that information his own and thought about it.
He collected his ideas (which went beyond Nollan/Dolan or Liden’s Alpenrose critique) and took the discussion to a different level.
Here’s the big picture from Charley:
Keith Liden’s prepared testimony was very readable, and seemed convincing. Impressive work.
One comment (about the City wondering why more people don’t ride bikes) made me think of both the City’s elected leaders and the City’s voters in a new light: I think *both* the elected leaders and voters are overstating their support for policies related to bicycle safety, pedestrian safety and CO2 reductions.
I’d argue that we have a lot of preference falsification around these issues.
The way I see it, the elected leaders are representing voters’ preferences pretty well: most voters like the sound of “let’s fight climate change,” and like the sound of “pro-bike,” but aren’t personally invested in either cause.
I mean that literally. What amount of their own money would voters be willing to spend on climate mitigation? Voters are more enthusiastic about taxing “rich people” or “corporations” to fight climate change, but directly taxing the middle class is clearly unpopular.
Similarly, many local people like bikes and want safety for riders… but clearly there’s a good bit of local pushback against new bike lanes, or other safety treatments.
Surely, some of these are not the same people! I mean, many people who oppose bike lanes also don’t give a hoot about bike riders’ safety.
However, I think there’s some overlap: how often do we hear someone say “I’m a bike rider, too, but bike lanes are not a good fit for my street because we need on-street parking.”
As regards elected leaders, I’ve never gotten the sense that any are *particularly* invested in cycling as a solution to our problems.
Many are of course happy to sign off on some amount of funding for safety improvements, and some have even gone to bat on controversial issues (Sam Adams over BES funding, iirc; Hales on off-road cycling). But more often we have examples of public support and behind-the-scenes disinterest or opposition (Hardesty, Mapps, Fritz).
Perhaps I’m being too cynical about this. Even if it’s not as strong as preference falsification, I’d still argue that politicians and voters overstate their support for cycling and climate mitigation. Most local voters want to think of themselves as environmentally-minded citizens, so candidates flatter us by adopting “pro-bike” positions, etc. That’s the mechanism by which the transportation safety hierarchy adopted by the full City Council, but is ignored (as Liden expertly points out) when it comes to accommodating the housing development at Alpenrose.
I do not mean this as some kind of denunciation of rank hypocrisy! I think bike/pedestrian safety and climate mitigation are hard and expensive nuts to crack. There are differences in impact that create entrenched opposition to change, and fully funded solutions would require enormous sums of money.
It’s no surprise that some people feel hopeless, or conversely, that some people maintain a kind of blissful ignorance as to the true costs of either project. Most of us feel “on edge” to one degree or another. Who really feels economically secure? Secure enough to devote a substantial part of our income to climate mitigations? Few people feel physically secure enough to risk commuting by bike, much less give up owning a car.
Even then, we’d still like to see positive change… just as long as it doesn’t cost us too much.
Thank you Charley. You can read Charley’s comment, under the original post.
I agree, and as a case in point was when congress in both houses and majority of both parties voted in favor of a highway expansion bill that effectively pretends that there is no climate change or global warming – a bit more money for trains and transit – but huge amounts for highways even in California and Oregon, yet hardly any extra funding for bicycling, let alone for building dikes and tidal barriers to deal with rising sea levels.
I had a vision, while reading Liden’s testimony, and the vision spurred my long comment:
The City (personified) wonders aloud why people aren’t riding bikes more, while theatrically winking at the majority of voters, who would probably be pretty upset if the City actually pulled out all the stops to get people to ride bikes more.
Someone who is good at memes would have been able to convey the idea with fewer words!
I’d be willing to be taxed at ~60-80% because this is the level of taxation (of high income people) that is optimal for creating less ecocidal and more equitable societies without negative economic effects (under capitalism):
https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w17616/w17616.pdf
That’s a very round about way to describe outright climate crisis denial.
Very relevant new polling:
“Overall, most respondents said that climate change sparked their concern for the well-being of future generations (68%). But less than half of all respondents (48%) said they would be willing to pay $10 a month to strengthen Florida’s infrastructure to weather hazards.”
https://www.fau.edu/newsdesk/articles/climate-resilience-survey
It’s like it falls into people’s bucket of “problems that other people need to solve”.
I wonder what the results would be had they asked if respondents would be willing to pay $10 to help reduce the severity of climate change, rather than just harden things against it.
You could randomly pick any of several of Charley’s recent comments, and it would make a good COTW.
I agree.
Awwwww shucks.
I hit a pothole and broke my arm and wrist last spring while riding to work. I literally couldn’t type for a while, and of course riding a bike was not possible. So I took a bit of time off from BP.
It’s only in the last few weeks that I’ve returned to bike commuting, and biking is on my mind again. 🙂
Welcome back! Sorry to hear about the injury. I hope your return to bike commutes is smooth and happy.
I would argue that lifestyle choices and conscientious consumer choices go the furthest when asking people to “put their money where their mouth is” around the issue of global climate change. Many people who do great damage to the environment don’t really have the money to spend on fixing it – asking them to stop damaging as much as they realistically can sounds like a reasonable request, though.
I would rather vote for politicians who have ditched their cars, avoid plastic packaging, advocate for reuse and recycling, and then (towards the end of the list) use their voice to advocate for change.
Do or don’t do because actions have always screamed at me louder than promises.
There is a long old essay on Personal Goodness and Social Injustice. The summary is that personal goodness doesn’t make much difference, you need to move society to actually accomplish anything.
Let me suggest that lifestyle choices are easy, because they are your choices. But I don’t think that not avoiding plastic packaging is going to be done at a scale that makes any difference.
Emissions are tied to GDP and wealth is how we measure it. Personal wealth is a great placeholder for a person’s responsibility to global warming. What we need to do is get clear that the only way to have a major impact on emissions is by forcing wealthy people to not only stop adding emissions but demand that they use their wealth to clean up the mess they created. We need to stop letting people like Bill Gates pretend they are “carbon neutral” because they buy carbon offsets for their private jet.
And we need to stop blaming everybody as if we are all equally responsible. We all helped create the climate crisis but, if you use wealth as an indicator, most of us have created a pretty small share.We need a 20% annual tax on personal wealth that gets used to remove the carbon from the atmosphere that has been put there to create that wealth.
Politicians exaggerate their support for just about everything. With the possible exception of how important it is to them that you vote for them. It goes with the territory. After all they are going to have to represent the interests of a wide variety of people all of whom want them to be their champion. Are you going to vote for someone who says “bikes are important to me but so are a lot of other things”? If a candidate said that, I would, quite rightly, translate as “Bikes aren’t all that important.”
As for voters, we all overstate the importance of climate change and homelessness to us along with a bunch of other things. Pretending that applies only to other voters is being disingenuous. There are rare people who actually walk the walk but most of us aren’t willing to.
I have a friend Simon. Simon works a couple days a week. Lives in a small room. Dumpster dives for food. Rides his bike everywhere all year including in temps below -20 and windchills of -50. By everywhere, I mean when he offered to donate his kidney to a friend, he road 250+ miles (500+ RT) from our town in northern Minnesota to Mayo clinic to be evaluated as a donor. He does break down occasionally. When he actually donated the kidney he got a ride, he didn’t think he would be in shape to ride back.
His entire life is built around not consuming things and reducing his impact on the earth. Unless you are like Simon, you should keep a humble view of other people’s failures.
None of us are doing enough to end climate change. And most of us aren’t willing to. Just suggest we shut down commercial airlines and see how many takers you have. Yet one airplane trip will dump more emissions into the air than a whole year of bike trips will save.