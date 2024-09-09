Monday Roundup: Grand tour menu, killer cars, cheap gas, and more

Hello everyone. Happy Monday.

It is very nice to be back in Portland after being gone three out of the four weeks in August. Spending that time with family was very important to me and I appreciate your patience and understanding. Not let’s get back into the rhythm of BikePortland with our weekly roundup of the best news stories and other items we came across in the past seven days…

Now let’s get into it…

Distracted cycling: I became much less interested in this story about the rise of distracted cycling when I realized the source of the new report is a car-related research firm. But still. (Forbes)

Too expensive: Highway expansion megaprojects have always been expensive, but with factors like inflation and the rising cost of land, new research shows the costs of new roads now far exceeds the benefits. (Bloomberg)

Go ahead and roll: Now we have research to help prove what many of us have understood for years: “stops as yields” or “Idaho stops” do not lead to unsafe and risky riding behaviors. (OPB)

The death toll: A summary of 2023 fatalities illustrates the sad truth that drivers are killing each other for purely selfish — and totally preventable — reasons. (USA Today)

E-bikes and national parks: The National Park Service says local park superintendents will continue to have authority to manage the use of e-bikes and there won’t be a federal law that regulates their use on NPS properties. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)

MADE show recap: Regrettably there was no BikePortland coverage of the big MADE bike show this year, so check out this recap from Portlander Josh Ross with a nod to “old Portland bike cutlure” in the lede. (Velo)

Portland’s parking reformer gets his due: Congrats to Portland’s very own Tony Jordan of the Parking Reform Network for being named to the Grist 50. (Grist)

Global audience for “killer cars”: One of the most widely read and respect news outlets in the world has made America’s large car problem its cover story, bringing much-needed attention to this dysfunctional part of our traffic culture. (The Economist)

Cheap gas: In part because we (the USA) are pumping a lot more of our own oil these days, gas prices are falling. That’s bad news for VMT numbers, but good news for drivers and Democrats. (CNN)

Bike bus how-to: Wirecutter, a venerable testing and review site, offers a step-by-step guide to starting a bike bus. (NY Times)

Cycling fuel: Ever wondered how riders eat at the Tour de France, the Vuelta, or other major race? Get the inside scoop from the “performance chef” of a World Tour team. (Cycling Weekly)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.