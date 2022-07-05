Police say racial bias motivated assault of bicycle riders on Eastbank Esplanade

A man and his young daughter were assaulted by a stranger while bicycling on the Eastbank Esplanade this past Saturday.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, a 36-year-old man, his wife and his 5-year-old daughter were pedaling on the Esplanade just south of the Hawthorne Bridge when they were approached by a man who began punching them. The family was visiting from California.
The PPB says the incident is being treated as a bias crime.
Here’s more from the PPB statement:
“Officers contacted the victims… and learned that they were hurt but they did not require immediate medical attention. Officers learned that the man was riding bikes with his wife and daughter when the suspect approached, made comments about his perception that they were of Japanese descent, and began punching the man in his head. The suspect then punched the 5-year-old girl in her bike helmet numerous times. Nearby witnesses quickly intervened and the suspect began walking away. Several witnesses remained at the scene and provided statements to investigating officers.”
Dylan J. Kesterson, 34, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Bias Crime in the First Degree and Bias Crime in the Second Degree (2 counts). As per Oregon statute, a Bias Crime is committed when someone, “Intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causes physical injury to another person because of the person’s perception of the other person’s race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or national origin.”
KOIN news reported that Kesterson was released from jail one day after his arrest and is due back in court today (7/5).
A spokesperson for the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in a statement emailed to BikePortland, “We were heartbroken to hear the news of this bias crime on an important and popular corridor for people biking and pedestrians. PBOT believes that people should be free to travel throughout our city without fear of bias or intimidation.”
Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
Why was someone arrested for randomly assaulting people based on their perceived ethnicity released? Isn’t that the exact sort of behavior that is by definition a threat to public safety? Is this a reflection of a “progressive” vision for our criminal justice system?
What can you say, Mike Schmidt does Mike Schmidt things, like not prosecute crime.
I agree- this person should not be walking the street. If they are going to release someone this violent, I think their mugshot should be shared for the community benefit. I recall there was decision to stop sharing mugshots to prevent them from impreding logtemr rehabilitation which makes some sense. However, if an unhinged violnet racist cannot be detained for teh safety of the community, thenI think the the community should be widely warned.
This is easy. Jails and courts are filled to the brim.
But, hope is on the way! Latest 4th of July poll shows Americans now prefer dictatorship over democracy, which will free up more money for jails. Courts will become unnecessary. Plus, It deals with the gun problem as most dictatorships prohibit private ownership of guns.
Let’s go?
(KOIN) — There are currently about 780 people in the Multnomah County Jail out of nearly 1200 available beds, according to the most recent Jail Capacity Report from February.
I have no idea what Schmidt thinks warrants jail time, the jails are not full because no one gets arrested hardly..
Vandalism is completely ignored and violent crimes against people are not prosecuted.
Schmidt and Wheeler are so Awful, it did defies comprehension.
Thank you dwk for mentioning the jail capacity report:
https://www.mcso.us/site/pdf/stats/Jail%20Report%20February%202022.pdf
You seem to be arguing that increased incarceration results in increased public safety, an assertion supported by about the same amount of empirical evidence as the existence of the Easter Bunny.
You think a guy who just assaulted a 5 year old should not be in jail?
Pretty sure that a judge, not the DA or mayor, sets bond & decides whether a defendant should remain in jail between arraignment & trial.
The DA Makes the recommendation, Schmidt has now requested he be held in jail because of public pressure… nice try.
Somehow I don’t think this one is going to make it into the next Travel Portland ad.
Well, anything can happen and we like it that way.
How about that guy in Eugene who killed his father, tried to kill his mother, burned their house down, stole their car, intentionally ran down and killed two pedestrians and severely injured another.
Arrested, but released to a half-way house in Woodburn.
Time to consign America to the trash heap of history?