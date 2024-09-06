Clean Energy Fund grants pump $12 million into transportation projects

Biking for the first time is easier with a “buddy.” That’s why BikeLoud PDX was awarded over $300,000 for their “Bike Buddy” program. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Walking school buses, a bike buddy program, and more e-bikes for people with low incomes. Those are just some of the $12.3 million in transportation-related projects that have been recommended for funding by the Portland Clean Energy Fund (PCEF) in their latest round of community grants.

PCEF is a tax on big corporations that was passed by voters in 2018 that will invest $750 million over the next five years in community-led projects aimed at helping Portlanders mitigate the impacts of a changing climate. The program is run by the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability and overseen by a citizen advisory committee.

According to a report, PCEF received 230 applications and chose only 71 of them for funding. This round of grants will award a total of $91.9 million to area nonprofits. We watched this funding process closely because it was the first time PCEF included a “Transportation Decarbonization” category in their list of eligible projects. PCEF plans to fund this category to the tune of $35 million over five years.

The transportation-related grant award recommendations include 14 grants valued at just over $12 million, and you’ll recognize several of the winners. Below is a list of the projects that caught my eyes:

The Street Trust – Ride 2 Own E-Bikes for Portlanders Living on Low Incomes – $148,972 over one year

This project aims to provide affordable, sustainable transportation options to low-income residents of Southeast Portland. Key milestones include community outreach to identify eligible participants, procurement and distribution of e-bikes, and conducting safety and maintenance workshops. The project aspires to increase mobility, reduce transportation costs, and promote environmental sustainability among underserved communities. By the project’s end, 25 low-income Portlanders will have received e-bikes, improving their access to employment, education, and essential services. This initiative not only addresses transportation equity but also contributes to reducing carbon emissions in Portland.

Suma – Clean Mobility and Disability Accommodation on the Suma platform – $2,146,094 over three years

This project aims to enhance accessible transportation and expands clean mobility options for individuals with disabilities. Key milestones include researching mobility challenges, integrating new features, and launching pilot programs. These programs will offer Lime e-scooters, BIKETOWN e-bikes, pilot e-bike sales, and shared electric vehicles for affordable housing communities. The project also focuses on expanding clean mobility discounts and options for adults with disabilities. Collaborating with local governments and organizations is crucial, leading to enhanced uptake of clean mobility solutions. Goals include increasing accessibility and satisfaction for disabled individuals, expanding clean mobility options, and boosting app user enrollment, setting a standard for inclusive urban mobility solutions.

Oregon Walks – Walking School Bus Program – $964,970 over three years

This project aims to increase the safety and health of students in underserved communities by organizing supervised walking groups to school. Key milestones include the recruitment and training of volunteer walk leaders, establishing walking routes, and conducting outreach to schools and families. Major goals are to reduce traffic congestion around schools, improve student attendance, and promote physical activity among children. This program will create a sustainable model of safe, active transportation for students, fostering community engagement and environmental stewardship.

BikeLoud PDX – Bike Buddy Program – $310,683 over three years

This project aims to increase bicycle usage among underrepresented communities in Portland through a structured mentorship initiative. Key milestones include recruiting and training volunteer mentors, pairing them with mentees, and conducting a series of educational workshops and group rides. The program will also track participant progress and feedback to measure impact. Major goals are to improve participants’ cycling skills and confidence, enhance community engagement, and promote active transportation. By fostering supportive relationships and providing practical cycling knowledge, the project seeks to’create lasting changes in transportation habits and community health. Program beneficiaries include new bikers in Portland as well low-income riders who will benefit from bike repairs and purchasing safety equipment.

Forth Mobility – Community Electric Mobility for Portland – $2,221,229 over five years

This project aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transportation costs for underserved communities by improving access to electric mobility solutions. Key goals include installing 20 EV charging stations at affordable housing sites, assisting 15 community partners in electrifying their transportation operations, lending electric bikes to 12 partners, and other achievable targets. Major milestones include developing a database of 100 potential locations for electric mobility technologies, helping partners apply for $2 million in additional funding, conducting needs assessments with 20 organizations, lending electric vehicles and bikes to community partners, installing charging stations, and hosting EV and e-bike trial events. This comprehensive, community-driven approach seeks to build long-term capacity and promote sustainable electric mobility in Portland.

Latino Network – Public Transit and Cycling Outreach – $1,342,939 over five years

This project aims to enhance public transit accessibility and usage as well as biking as a form of transit. Key milestones include conducting community workshops, distributing bilingual educational materials, provide 500 bikes with safety and repair kits, public transit fare assistance, and collaborating with local transit authorities. The project seeks to educate community members on transit benefits, promote ecofriendly transportation options, and improve transit services through community feedback. Major goals are to increase transit ridership, reduce transportation costs for Latino families, and foster a sustainable, community-driven transit culture.

Community Cycling Center – Increasing Access to Bicycle Safety Programming for Priority Communities by Improving Core Transportation Operations – $443,388 over two years

This project aims to increase access to cycling infrastructure and promote sustainable transportation in underserved communities. Key milestones include establishing new cycling education programs including youth programs such as after-school bike clubs and summer camps, developing a community bike hub, and creating partnerships with local organizations to support cycling initiatives. Major goals include increasing the number of active cyclists in the community, improving cycling safety, and reducing transportation-related carbon emissions. This project will engage community members through workshops and events, fostering a culture of active transportation and environmental stewardship. Through these efforts, the Community Cycling Center seeks to enhance community health, provide economic benefits, and contribute to environmental sustainability.

The other projects recommended for funding in this transportation category will help organizations purchase electric cars, vans, and trucks. One notable project that was declined for funding was Depave’s $2.5 million SE 7th and Sandy Green Complete Street. That effort to re-imagine a busy southeast Portland intersection will have to find a different way to fund its $3.5 million price tag.

PCEF says the estimated lifetime reduction in GHG emissions for the 14 transportation projects is roughly 5,646 metric tons CO2e and they estimate the projects will shift 1,658,007 vehicle miles to clean transportation options.

Grant winners were vetted with reference checks and a financial review that examined the past three years of the nonprofit’s financial documents.

These Community Responsive Grant recommendations had their first reading at City Council Thursday and will likely be adopted by city commissioners at their meeting on Wednesday, September 11th.