State bicycle and pedestrian committee seeks business rep

Outer Rim Bike Shop manager Brandon Fite in 2014. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The State of Oregon’s most important committee for cycling advocacy and policy development is looking for bike shop owners to join its ranks. The Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (OBPAC, pronounced “Ahb-pack” by nerds) has announced a request for applications and you have until Friday, November 14th to get yours in.

Being a member of this committee allows you to have a voice in shaping bicycling-related projects, policies and programs. Meetings typically include updates from ODOT staff about active transportation programs and major projects that impact cycling. The committee meets quarterly for three hours and there’s one annual, in-person meeting.

Current committee roster. Note that the “Bicycle Business” rep is termed-out as of tomorrow.

According to the call for applications, ODOT needs to fill a committee spot for a termed-out member and the person must be,”engaged in the business of selling or repairing bicycles.” If you fit that bill and want to step into this important public service role, you can find more information and an application form here.

You might also want to attend the upcoming OBPAC meeting on Wednesday, October 29th to get a taste for what you’re in for.