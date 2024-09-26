Weekend Event Guide: Marine Drive clean-up, Cyclocross Crusade, and more

Help pick up trash along the Marine Drive path, so you can focus on views like this instead of avoiding junk. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend. Well, almost. It’s time to make a plan and get the most out of your time to ride.

Here’s what I recommend…

Saturday, September 28th

Cyclcross Crusade #1 – All Day in Fernwood (Mollala)

‘Cross is here! The big Crusade series launches about 30 miles south of Portland at the Fernwood venue with the promise of a killer course and full day of racing and spectating. More info here.

Deaf Look Club Ride – 10:00 am at Woodstock ASL Cafe (SE)

Folks who are deaf or hard of hearing will find a community of supportive friends and allies on this ride. Expect about 10 miles of riding. More info here.

Marine Drive Path Cleanup – 10:00 am at 5312 NE 148th Ave (NE)

Join Solve for this excellent opportunity to give back to the path that has given you so much joy on the bike all these years. This path needs our help to stay clean and welcoming to all! More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am along the Clinton Greenway (SE)

Support local farmers and meet great people while you bike from southeast, across the Tilikum and into downtown to the vibrant market on the campus of PSU. More info here.

Brooklyn Grocery Co-op Bike Move – 12:00 pm at Brooklyn Grocery Co-op (SE)

This is the first business I’ve ever heard of that wasn’t a bike shop that has decided to move locations entirely by bike. Expect all manner of cargo bikes and lots of friendly, people-helping-people vibes. More info here.

Sunday, September 29th

Carry Shit Olympics – 10:30 am at Alberta Park (NE)

Wondrous feats of cargo hauling will be on display as participants compete to see who can carry shit the best. Cargo bike polo, a scavenger hunt, and more! It’s the third annual running of this event and it’s organized by someone who works at a cargo bike shop. All bikes welcome because, “every bike is a cargo bike!” More info here.

Thrift Lovers Block Party – 1:00 pm at Alder Commons (NE)

Not a bike ride, but there will be fun, bike-related stuff to partake in at this fundraiser for people suffering in war-torn Gaza, Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo. More info here.



— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.