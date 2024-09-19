Weekend Event Guide: Sunday Parkways, Naked Bike Ride, Alice Awards, and more!

Commissioner Mingus Mapps and PBOT Director Millicent Williams enjoying Sunday Parkways Southwest last year. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

There’s been a major vibe shift out there. The summer sun is gone and we’ve moved squarely into something else. In many ways it’s the most beautiful time of year (but I say that all the time to do with that what you will).

Whatever the weather, we have an absolutely packed weekend. There’s just too much good stuff to choose from. Hopefully, this guide is some help in sorting it all out. Below are my picks for the best things to do by bike this weekend..

Saturday, September 21st

District 2 City Council Candidate Walk – 10:00 to 11:30 am at Peninsula Park (N)

Oregon Walks will lead this excellent opportunity to meet and greet candidates from D2. Expect guided discussions about pedestrian-related issues and infrastructure in north Portland. More info here.

Bike Milwaukie Historical Ride – 10:00 am at Spring Park Natural Area

Come learn about historic sites in Milwaukie (cool city just south of Portland) with folks who live there. This will be a chill, six-mile ride with a lemonade stop in the middle. More info here.

End of Summer Bike Swap – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Baerlic Brewing (SE)

This will be good as I’ve heard all the vendor spots are full and there’s a waiting list. Get there and find great deals on used parts and bikes, then enjoy a drink at Baerlic for all your hard shopping work. More info here.

World Naked Bike Ride – 3:30 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

The big one is back! Yes there’s been a bit of shuffling among leadership of the ride, but from what I can tell enthusiasm remains very high and we can expect a huge turnout and a refocus of this ride as a protest against Big Oil, the Zenith Oil Terminal project, and a celebration of beautiful naked bodies of all types! More info here.

The Street Trust Alice Awards – 5:00 pm at Oregon Zoo (SW)

Annual fundraising gala for one of Oregon’s largest transportation advocacy organizations. U.S. Congressman Earl Blumenauer will be the guest of honor and will receive a lifetime achievement award. More info here.

Sunday, September 22nd

Portland Zine Symposium Ride – 10:30 am at Irving Park (NE)

Zines are to books like fixies are to fat tire e-bikes — they’re just simpler and less full of themselves and often a lot more fun. Not to mention lighter! This ride will gather zinesters for a group ride to this annual symposium that takes place at Portland State. More info here.

Sunday Parkways: Southwest Portland – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm (SW)

Our last, city-sanctioned open street event of the year — and it coincides with World Carfree Day! As if this event could get any more perfect. Roll over to southwest and enjoy the beauty of community, vendors, music, lots of activities, great food, and much more. More info here.

Fresh Hop Beer Bop – 4:00 pm at Stormbreaker Brewing (N)

It’s fresh hop season and everyone knows that beers go well with bikes. Add the bounty of local fresh hops and you’ve got a sublime Sunday cycling activity. More info here.

