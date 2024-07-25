Weekend Event Guide: CCC Carnival, bike lane art, 80s music, and more

Get out and enjoy this great weather! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I hope everyone is having fun on all the great rides going on. Remember it’s Bike Summer Pedalpalooza season so you’ll want to check the official calendar and/or grab the Bike Fun App (iPhones only) for all the ride options!

Check out my picks for the best things to do for bike lovers this weekend…

Saturday, July 27th

Ride Around Clark County – All Day in Vancouver (WA)

Vancouver Bicycle Club hosts this annual supported ride with four route options ranging from 18 to 104 miles in length. More info here.

Bike Back the Night – 11:00 am at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

This ride raise awareness of how to handle domestic and sexual abuse. I did this ride way back in 2008 and it was really eye-opening. Supports the nonprofit Call to Safety. More info here.

Community Cycling Center 30th Anniversary Bike Carnival – 12:00 to 5:00 pm at Alberta Park (NE)

Come one, come all to this family-friendly celebration of three decades of the CCC! Classic games, traditional carnival snacks, workshops, and more! More info here.

Art in the Bike Lane Ride – 2:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

Fourth annual edition of this classic ride that pays homage to the whimsical bike lane characters and sharrow art you see all over town. Folks come dressed up as their favorite and the ride leader is an amazing person who knows a ton about the bike lane art program and wants to keep the tradition alive. More info here.

Big Break Block Party – 4:00 to 10:00 pm at SE 7th and Sandy

Be a part of the excitement for a future green plaza at the intersection of SE 7th/Washington/Sandy. Hosted by Depave and the Central Eastside Inudstrial Council, this event starts today with a clean-up and builds to Saturday’s massive blowout featuring food, fun, tons of great live bands, and all the cool people who believe excellent public spaces are the key to excellent cities. More info here.

80s Mixtape Ride – 7:15 pm at Portland Opera/Esplanade (SE)

Vibe to a crowd-sourced playlist of 80s favorites and stop for karaoke and dancing. Ride merges with other big rides so get ready to party! More info here.

Sunday, July 28th

Hablamos Español con Abuelita! – 11:30 am at Peninsula Park

Keep your Spanish-speaking on point by spending time on a ride where only Spanish will be spoken (I’m sure they’ll help you along if you have trouble) and the playlist will be abuelita-approved. More info here.

Ride for Gaza and Sudan – 12:30 pm at Alder Commons (NE)

Join with others who want to end these horrific, violent conflicts and raise support and awareness for innocent victims. Ride ends at a fundraiser. More info here.

Climate Adaptation Ride – 2:00 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)

From ride organizers: “Let’s spend a bit more time in our saddles talking about adapting to a future where we can thrive, no matter what climate change throws at us, by being more prepared and building community.” More info here.

