Weekend Event Guide: Trike Fest, Gorge Ride, Sunday Parkways, and more

The fun continues this weekend with trikes and silly fun on wheels of all types. Photo from 2012 Multnomah County Bike Fair.

The weekend is right around the corner and here are a few suggestions for what to do with it.

Reminder: Bike Summer aka Pedalpalooza is in full swing so you’ll want to check the official calendar and/or grab the Bike Fun App (iPhones only) for all ride options!

Saturday, June 15th

Gorge Ride – All day in the Gorge!

Don’t miss this spectacular ride in the Columbia River Gorge that will take you up Rowena Crest and includes a food stop at the beautiful Mayerdale Estate. More info here.

TrikeFest – 9:00 am – 4:00 pm at PCC Sylvania (SW)

Hosted by Recumbent PDX, this event is a great opportunity to test ride trikes and get all your questions answered by friendly folks. More info here.

Black Liberation Ride – 10:00 am at Irving Park (NE)

9th annual ride will celebrate Juneteenth, known as Black Independence Day. “This ride is a moment to come together, take up space, and celebrate in solidarity by riding around Portland. This ride is centered around the Black / Brown community.” More info here.

MTB Trail Grand Opening – 10:00 am at Rocky Point Trails parking lot (Scappoose)

Joint Warpaint to celebrate the opening of Axolotl, our region’s first BIPOC-build MTB trail. More info here.

Adaptive MTB Ride – 11:00 am at Newell Creek Canyon Nature Park (Oregon City)

Nonprofit Oregon Adaptive Sports will host this event and provide adaptive off-road bikes. Come out and see what you can do in the dirt! More info here.

Babies on Bikes – 2:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

You have a little one. You have a bike. You have a desire to take them on that bike. You have questions. This ride has answers — and other folks in your same position. Come out and learn tips and tricks for hauling your precious cargo. More info here.

Sunday, June 16th

Custom Bike Show – 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Cyclepath Bike Shop (NE)

See rare and beautiful bikes from the incomparable fixed-gear collection of Amy Danger, including this amazing Cinelli Laser. More info here.

King Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at Alberta Park (NE)

Grab treats for Sunday Parkways and the week’s meals all in one trip and support local farmers. Bring a cooler for perishables. More info here.

Sunday Parkways Northeast – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm in Cully Neighborhood (NE)

What better way to spend Father’s Day then in community with hundreds of other dads and kids on bikes? Whether you’re into dads or not, Sunday Parkways always delivers an amazing experience. More info here.

Librally Cat – 1:00 pm at Laurelthirst Public House (NE)

Team up for an alley cat (scavenger hunt race by bike) that will take you into little free libraries looking for clues and trinkets. More info here.



