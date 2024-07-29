Monday Roundup: Climate Kamala, 70-plus cyclists, freedom to speed, and more

Hope everyone had a nice weekend. Here are the most notable items we came across in the past seven days…

End of an era: The Center for Appropriate Transport (CAT) in Eugene has closed its doors, but its mission will live on. The building will be taken over by a transportation advocacy organization and be called the Nexus for Eugene Sustainable Transportation (NEST). (BEST Oregon)

Kids on bikes: A brilliant idea from The Netherlands where they’ve built a pump track bike path. Don’t miss the video that shows kids riding in the rain (without helmets!) on opening day. This is the kind of innovation we need in Portland. (GLD)

Climate Kamala: A credible source who’s covered California climate policy and politics for a long time thinks Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris could do good things for transportation reform. (Streetsblog LA)

70s and cycling: A senior living facility in southeast has launched a bike club and several 70-plus residents have taken to the streets on bikes. (The Bee)

E-bikes changing lives: A positive story from San Francisco, where a “quiet movement” of families replacing cars with cargo bikes is showing it has real staying power. (SF Gate)

Wrong direction: Given that Portland’s bike and scooter share systems are growing, yet becoming less financially accessible at the same time, this story about a new report that calls for more public funding of micromobility systems seems very relevant. (Streetsblog USA)

Causing crashes: The rise in shared bikes and scooters has led to a sharp rise in injuries from those modes, according to new research. (Quartz)

Good sign: The number of pedestrians killed in the state of Colorado is down 24% from 2023 and officials say less risky driving behavior coupled with new enforcement and infrastructure initiatives are the reason. (Colorado Sun)

Sisters cycle against the odds: Imagine being threatened in your home town for daring to ride your bike and then having to escape a repressive regime just to get to the Olympic games. That’s what the Hashimi sisters from Afghanistan went through prior to competing. (CBS News)

Freedom and driving fast: Enjoy this deep dive into Germany’s autobahn and you’ll understand why efforts to set speed limits (to save lives and the planet) have come up against very American-like notions of freedom and the all-might automobile industrial complex. (Slate)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.