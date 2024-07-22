Monday Roundup: Portland MAX tunnel, Long Beach, growing shade, and more

Welcome to the week. I’m still processing the huge political news and feeling a massive weight lifted from my mind now that the Democrats have a new, capable candidate.

And with that, here are the most notable items we came across in the past seven days…

Cool it: Trees are powerful when it comes to keeping a city cool and Portland is on the leading edge of “shade equity” trend that’s at the intersection of social, economic, transportation, and environmental justice. (Portland Mercury)

Physical feat: Imagine pedaling as hard as you can for 100 miles and averaging 31 mph the entire time. That’s what a rider did to break the 100-mile time trial world record. (Cycling Weekly)

‘Round and ’round: I like traffic circles and roundabouts and wish we had more of them here in Portland, so it was fun to see that my former hometown of Long Beach, California has embraced the facility. (Streetsblog LA)

A highways-are-really-bad primer: Here’s a cheat sheet with five key insights from Megan Kimble’s excellent book, “City Limits: Infrastructure, Inequality, and the Future of America’s Highways,” — including the part where she uncovers who the Interstate Highway Program was never meant to fund freeways through cities! (Fast Company)

What leadership looks like: We desperately need our local and regional government to stop throwing billions at freeway expansions and start talking about transportation like the Labour party in the UK. (The Guardian)

Bike trail haters: Someone is so upset that the City of Spokane and a local bike trail group are working together to improve off-road riding that they’ve resorted to vandalism and sabotage that has injured at least one person already. (Spokesman-Review)

Bikes ‘indispensable’ in Paris: No I’m not yet tired of sharing stories about how cycling has become a huge thing in Paris. Or as this global travel publication says, “up there with the baguette, the béret, and the Marinière shirt.” (Conde Nast Traveler)

Olympian effort: Related to the item above, the City of Paris plans a new bike network just to get folks to Olympic venues, and they plan to keep the new bike lanes in place when the sporting games are complete. (Tripzilla)

Portland needs a MAX tunnel: This week’s must-watch video comes from RMTransit, who deftly breaks down why Portland’s light rail system is too slow and why we need a tunnel to fix the problem. (RMTransit on YouTube)

