Comment of the Week: Real talk about building bikeways in east Portland

Last Friday’s post about District 1 candidate Terrence Hayes’s ‘War on Cars’ campaign email racked up many good comments.
A lot of them fell into my “do you want this home-run over center or right field?” category. The post was an easy pitch for readers who can make a case for cycling, and those comments were rewarded with lots of thumb-ups and COTW nominations. A couple of them were quite insightful (and popular, like this one from “dw”).
The one I decided to choose this week, however, surprised and provoked me.
Readers might remember Rob Galanakis from a BP post and video earlier this year about a road-rage incident which happened as he was leading a bike-bus of school children. So Rob is an experienced cyclist who walks the talk.
His comment this week about “war on cars” broaches a few thorny issues: the incompleteness of PBOT’s bike network; the fact that most of the city’s high crash intersections and roads are in a part of town that often rejects attempts to calm driving; how much say should neighborhoods have over city-initiated roadway projects.
Here’s Rob:
I somewhat agree with him. PBOT will refuse to install bike lanes, school streets, or modal filters/diverters in areas of SE that have a massive latent demand for biking (and many advocates). The size of, say, the Abernethy Bike Bus is a good example of what the minimum bike mode share would be when it’s safe. Instead, PBOT is spending tons of time and energy adding bike infrastructure in communities that don’t want it, with no plans to complete a network that would make it viable. The Outer Division change is a good example – good bike infrastructure that connects to an unusable bike gutter west of 82nd.
PBOT’s message cannot be “wait 30 years for us to complete a bike network that makes biking viable.” It’s ineffective and unjust. And counterproductive as it directly produces and feeds into (somewhat true!) narratives like this.
That said, he’s wrong about certain things like road capacity, which induce demand and only make traffic worse. And the cost of the actual car infrastructure that he says is needed to support drivers in East Portland, is impossible for East Portland to afford without massive, unsustainable subsidy from the rest of the city: the bike lanes aren’t making any of these big road projects expensive, it’s because the extensive surface damage, and complex crossings needed to support pedestrians across a river of high-speed cars.
Thank you Rob. You can read Rob’s comment, and some powerful home-runs, under the original post.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
The City of Portland is now effectively 4 neighborhoods, by law: East, West, North/NE, & parts of SEUL & Cully mixed together. Both Multnomah County and the City Auditor’s office has found in several published studies that East Portland has been subsidizing the rest of the city since annexation (1986-1992) through a higher property tax burden and, being more car-dependent with fewer alternatives, paying more in gas taxes per person, than any other part of town; downtown has received the bulk of this subsidy; inner NE Portland is the only part of town that is more-or-less in balance. The City Budget Mapping program started under Sam Adams amply demonstrated this.
East Portland has been severely under-invested by a long succession of city councils, including the present one – the creation of a distinct district for East Portland, the only one of its type in Portland, is a recognition by the city government of this pattern of under-investment. The district was created under a lot of constant pressure from the US Justice Dept, State of Oregon, and Multnomah County. This under-investment is also amply documented.
The overwhelmingly majority of bicycle infrastructure you do see in East Portland was put in by Multnomah County before annexation (and later renewed by the city) or by ODOT. The city did start to add new facilities as part of the EPIM process in 2012, including by P&R, BES, and PBOT (as well as ODOT).
I’m not sure how much more money East Portland will get after the new city council next meets and a new budget is drawn up, but between EP and NP/NE are 6 votes, half of the council. The only thing I am certain about is that downtown will no longer get a majority of city funding (up to 80% in some years).
Thanks for that.
Is the East Portland tax/spending gap a result of property tax assessment differences? Is it because cumulative assessments are higher or perhaps taxes on new development on the West side have been abated?
It seems counter intuitive that (before 2020) the commercial property downtown wouldn’t generate a lot of property tax to somewhat balance the greater surface area on the East side. Of course it’s possible that owners and developers have a lot of smart people working the system. Also I suppose local government buildings and parks aren’t taxed.
However a person feels about the new charter, geographic representation is going to change some stuff for sure.
I’m going to keep wishing for a network of bike routes that link neighborhoods together with good pavement, controlled access, signal priority, and scheduled maintenance. Add in enough tree shade to get Jim Labbe on board.
I’m underwhelmed by fragmented parochial greenways that bump around over all the little hills and corners. Minus the signs they are no better for Bike Travel than what we had 25 years ago.
https://youtu.be/fDf8CwcBdiw?si=ofVWOUU6H8PEp6kb
Looks a lot like Portland eh?
Nice images of Montreal, Ottawa, & Toronto, cities I’ve never biked in. I have biked in Minneapolis during the winter, but that was way back in 2007, and one February in Vancouver BC in 2014, plus many years of biking in North Dakota, but otherwise I’ve avoided snow and ice as much as possible, even during the rare snows here in NC. In every US state it is perfectly legal to bicycle on any city street that isn’t a freeway (if not terribly fun or particularly safe) regardless of the bicycle infrastructure, but I’m not sure about the rules in Canada. The “every intersection is a crosswalk even when unmarked” rule not only applies in Oregon, but also in NC and I suspect all the other 48 states and DC.
As bad as Portland’s bike network is, it’s wonderful compared to the city I’m currently living in, Greensboro NC pop 300,000 – fortunately the drivers here are a lot more friendly than in Portland. That said, I frequently visit cities that have rapidly improving networks such as Charlotte & Raleigh NC and Washington DC for inspiration. Atlanta is at least as bad as Portland, but they do in fact have pretty good bike and scooter ridership, lots of people walking even when it’s 95 degrees, and a great subway system – I highly recommend a visit. I’ve also biked in downtown Chicago, which is fairly safe, and downtown LA and Philadelphia which aren’t.
The tax situation in EP occurred because of the property tax freeze in 1992, thanks to an Oregon statewide referendum (Measure 5?). EP at the time was relatively well-off and inner Portland was still coming out of a recession. EP’s population eventually doubled and gained a lot of poorer residents, yet the city refused (or couldn’t afford) to invest in EP. There was a move by local residents to form a separate city (Midland and Columbia Ridge were suggested names), but the city and Gresham illegally blocked the process through annexation. This was all way back in the late 80s and early 90s, long before I became involved.
Completely agree. Given PBOTs limited budget and political capital, we should be building out the close in biking network first, where there is strong demand and community support for it. Then continue to build out to the east so that the network is always complete and connected as it expands.
Roger Geller of PBOT advocated for such a plan for many years, probably still does. The problem of course is Portland’s hang-up over “equity”, the concept that poorer and more BIPOC communities ought to get more investment first, including of bicycling infrastructure (EP has more BIPOC than any other part of the city, by far, the highest rate in the state in fact, as well as Youth, Immigrants & Refugees, and Urban Republicans.)
What is fundamentally wrong with Hayes and the petty criminals that have endorsed him is their formula of dumbing down fairly complex problems into slogans that appeal to reactionary voters. The result is “plans that fail miserably;” a specialty of Gonzalez and the PPB. Maybe he is simple-minded enough to believe what he says, or maybe he doesn’t care and just wants to take advantage of a knowledge gap in public understanding.
The core problem with East Portland and to some extent every city’s problem is the spatial distribution of people and resources. The way Portland has grown is not anywhere close to how anyone living in it today would have rationally chosen. But now that we have many of the puzzle pieces dumped onto the table, it is the responsibility of city government to arrange everything in a way that is beneficial and functional for everyone. The short term, clumsy fix for this mess has been overbuilding transportation. All the things we need are scattered, so we deal with it by moving as fast as possible from thing to thing.
Unfortunately, transportation is a huge waste of resources. Building it, using it, and maintaining it burns up time, money, space and well-being. The lack of resources and rational design in East Portland would seem to many like it can be fixed with more roads and more cars. But this only makes sense if synapses stop firing immediately after this one lonely idea plops out. A poorly designed region with deserts for everything except for single family housing and 5 parking spaces for every car is a drag on everything it touches.
The idea that investing in east Portland means dependency on getting everything from central Portland and all the requisite time sitting in a car is ridiculous. Hayes has no idea what is talking about.
OMSI to 205 is 20-25 minutes on an e-bike for god’s sake.